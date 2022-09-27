Read full article on original website
Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars
An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
U of M scientists uncover potential meteor crash site in Inver Grove Heights
MINNEAPOLIS -- As NASA tries to re-route an asteroid, scientists at the University of Minnesota have made a mind-blowing discovery.Geologists believe a massive meteor crashed into what is now Inver Grove Heights about 500 million years ago.It was supposed to be a typical geologic remapping of Dakota County, but instead, scientists at the Minnesota Geological Survey unearthed something out of this world.Geologist Julia Steenberg believes they found the site of a meteor crash. The crater under Inver Grove Heights spans about 2.5 miles wide and dates back 490 million years.You can't see traces of it above ground. But if you've driven...
Satellite Spots Hurricane Ian's Intense Lightning as Storm Hits Florida
Sobering satellite images of Hurricane Ian continue to capture the momentous power of the dangerous Category 4 storm. On Wednesday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shared a satellite view of the hurricane making landfall near Cayo Costa, in southwestern Florida, with maximum sustained winds at a mind-boggling 150 mph.
See Inside the Eye of Hurricane Ian in Dramatic Aircraft Video
Hurricane Ian reached the western coast of Florida on Wednesday with a head full of steam. The powerful storm is bringing high winds, rain and the threat of a dangerous storm surge and flooding. In the name of research, pilots flew right into the center of the hurricane on Tuesday, capturing sobering videos and images along the way.
How to Watch SpaceX Launch NASA Astronauts on the Crew-5 Mission to ISS
With Hurricane Ian heading up the Atlantic coast, NASA and SpaceX are looking to get their next big mission off the ground in Florida as early as Tuesday. The Crew-5 mission will send NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada to the International Space Station aboard the Dragon Endurance capsule. They will be joined by JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata and Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina.
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
Florida tried to strengthen its grid against hurricanes. Storms got stronger.
More than 1.6 million customers in the state remained without power Friday, with no estimate of how many weeks it will take to restore them all.
NASA Hubble Spots Protective Shield Defending 2 Small Galaxies
Just a space train stop from the Milky Way, two little galaxies have a fortified barricade protecting them from falling to pieces, astronomers said Wednesday in the journal Nature. These starry realms are staunchly locked in orbit around each other, yet during their journey across the universe, they seem to...
NASA Considers Using SpaceX Crew Dragon to Extend Hubble Telescope's Life
The Hubble Space Telescope is a science warrior. It's logged over 30 years in orbit studying the mysteries of the universe and NASA would love to extend its usable life for as long as possible. It might be a long shot, but Elon Musk's SpaceX could potentially step in to give Hubble a helping hand.
Former President Trump Live From Mar-a-Lago
The Former President speaks about Russia, the Hurricane, and more ahead of his appearance in Michigan. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. http://JustinBarclay.com/store. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for Trying...
Microsoft Flight Simulator Update Gives Canada a New Look and Greater Detail
Microsoft Flight Simulator added World Update XI on Thursday, embellishing the virtual airspace above Canada for more rewarding exploration, the publisher said. Players of the ultrarealistic flight sim can now aviate over more accurately mapped and detailed metropolises like Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto or explore remote locations on bush trips through the Canadian Rockies, Vancouver Island and Newfoundland.
NASA Shares Stunning New DART Crash Images From Webb, Hubble Telescopes
NASA wasn't about to miss the opportunity to capture its historic ambush of an unassuming asteroid with its most powerful space observatories. On Thursday, NASA and the European Space Agency released new images taken by the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes of the moment the DART spacecraft impacted the small asteroid Dimorphos.
Firefly Alpha Rocket Starts Up But Doesn't Get Off the Ground
Firefly Alpha had another false start in its quest to get to space early Friday morning, but the rocket is still in one piece this time around. Firefly Aerospace has been hoping to follow in the footsteps of SpaceX and Rocket Lab by launching its Alpha rocket with a number of small satellites onboard from Vandenberg Space Force Base along the coast of central California. However, when the countdown to liftoff reached zero just before 1 a.m. PT Friday, the vehicle's Reaver engines only fired for a brief moment.
