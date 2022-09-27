Firefly Alpha had another false start in its quest to get to space early Friday morning, but the rocket is still in one piece this time around. Firefly Aerospace has been hoping to follow in the footsteps of SpaceX and Rocket Lab by launching its Alpha rocket with a number of small satellites onboard from Vandenberg Space Force Base along the coast of central California. However, when the countdown to liftoff reached zero just before 1 a.m. PT Friday, the vehicle's Reaver engines only fired for a brief moment.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 HOURS AGO