ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 things the Packers must fix entering Week 4 vs. Patriots

Despite winning their previous two games, there are still areas where the Green Bay Packers can improve. The Green Bay Packers responded well from their season opener, winning two in a row, including a tough road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers make 7 changes to Week 4 injury report on Thursday

The Green Bay Packers made seven changes to the team’s Week 4 injury report on Thursday, including three downgrades but also four upgrades. The big news first. Cornerback Jaire Alexander, who practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, was a non-participant on Thursday because of a groin injury suffered on Sunday in Tampa Bay. His lack of availability at this point in the week makes him increasingly unlikely to play Sunday against the New England Patriots, although coach Matt LaFleur called him “day to day.”
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Tampa, FL
Green Bay, WI
Football
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
FOX Sports

Pats' visit to Lambeau offers rare Rodgers-Belichick matchup

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is about to face a Bill Belichick-coached team for just the third time in his 15 seasons as the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback. While the two haven’t matched up very often, they gained plenty of respect for each other from...
GREEN BAY, WI
Boston

5 Green Bay Packers players to watch against the Patriots on Sunday

Aaron Rodgers & Co. are looking to drop the Patriots to a 1-3 record. For both the Patriots and the Packers, the position to watch on Sunday is quarterback. Mac Jones is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday, leaving open the possibility that it might be Brian Hoyer starting instead.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy