Despite winning their previous two games, there are still areas where the Green Bay Packers can improve. The Green Bay Packers responded well from their season opener, winning two in a row, including a tough road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic.
The Green Bay Packers made seven changes to the team’s Week 4 injury report on Thursday, including three downgrades but also four upgrades. The big news first. Cornerback Jaire Alexander, who practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, was a non-participant on Thursday because of a groin injury suffered on Sunday in Tampa Bay. His lack of availability at this point in the week makes him increasingly unlikely to play Sunday against the New England Patriots, although coach Matt LaFleur called him “day to day.”
During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee show, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed that he has been the team’s play caller in the past. While on the show, former Packers linebacker AJ Hawk asked Aaron Rodgers about the potential of him being a coach someday, and if he would be a good play caller in this hypothetical scenario.
As Tampa missed the worst of the Hurricane, the game will go on as scheduled. We get a Chiefs/Buccs preview from Voice of the Kansas City Chiefs Mitch Holthus. And of course Mitch will somehow relate the game to Shocker Football.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is about to face a Bill Belichick-coached team for just the third time in his 15 seasons as the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback. While the two haven’t matched up very often, they gained plenty of respect for each other from...
Aaron Rodgers & Co. are looking to drop the Patriots to a 1-3 record. For both the Patriots and the Packers, the position to watch on Sunday is quarterback. Mac Jones is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday, leaving open the possibility that it might be Brian Hoyer starting instead.
