geekwire.com
Fundamentals for Startups: From Startup Hall to Series C: How to build a unicorn that will change the world
Online only (access link to come after registration) https://comotion.uw.edu/news-events/upcoming-events/?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D161858002. Eight years after recognizing the need to completely reimagine the technical interviewing process, Karat now helps some of the world’s largest companies like Indeed, Amazon, and Intuit meet their hiring goals for software engineers. But the company isn’t stopping there — following a recent investment from tennis champion Serena Williams, Karat is now working to double the number of Black software engineers in the U.S. through its flagship purpose program Brilliant Black Minds. Hear from Karat co-founder and president Jeff Spector about the importance of mission and purpose as they work to tackle some of tech’s biggest challenges, and learn the lessons you can incorporate when building your own world-changing startup.
geekwire.com
U.S. cybersecurity agency leader Jen Easterly on partnerships, workforce, making tech accountable
Jen Easterly, director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, visited Seattle to listen and build bridges, not to point fingers or rattle cages. Easterly, a U.S. Army veteran, two-time Bronze Star winner, and former National Security Agency counterterrorism deputy, explained Thursday that the agency focuses neither on regulation, intelligence, nor law enforcement, but rather on partnerships — describing cybersecurity as a “team sport.”
TechCrunch
Hear game-changing AI and ML leaders at the iMerit ML DataOps Summit
Over the course of the summit, you’ll hear from 18 of the the most influential and forward-thinking leaders in AI, data science, engineering and ML. We’re highlighting just three today, but be sure to check out all the speakers and learn more about them. Pro tip: This is...
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams leader joins Highspot; Edifecs, Acumatica add execs; and more
Bhrighu Sareen was named president of product & engineering at sales enablement software startup Highspot. Sareen previously spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as corporate VP of Microsoft Teams. He also held several other leadership roles, including chief of staff for Bing and general manager of MSN International. Highspot...
geekwire.com
Amazon Web Services inks licensing deal with Seattle startup Intentionet, developers of Batfish
Amazon has signed a licensing deal with a small Seattle startup called Intentionet, the company behind the Batfish open source project that helps engineers design and test networks. Batfish will become an open source project managed by Amazon Web Services and remain available under the same open source license. An...
Intel Raptor Lake CPUs will launch October 20 with prices largely to match 12th Gen
Intel's Core i9 13900K will square off against AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X next month.
geekwire.com
Portland Trail Blazers end jersey sponsorship with Seattle crypto startup StormX
The Portland Trail Blazers are ending the team’s jersey sponsorship with Seattle crypto startup StormX. The jersey deal was originally scheduled to last five years, beginning with the 2021-22 season. The StormX logo appeared on Blazers jerseys last year, and as recently as this week when the team produced promotional content.
Engadget
'Overwatch 2' moderation tools include voice chat transcriptions and SMS verification
Overwatch 2 is set to go live and free-to-play on October 4th, and in preparation for the big day, Blizzard has outlined a suite of moderation tools aimed at curbing abusive and disruptive player behavior. The new system will require a phone number to be linked to every account, and will introduce audio transcriptions of reported voice chat interactions, among other changes. Blizzard is calling the initiative Defense Matrix, named after D.Va's hologram shield ability.
geekwire.com
In the hybrid work era, tech companies experiment with new office layouts
Many tech companies are reducing their real estate footprints as they adopt permanent hybrid work policies spurred by the pandemic. They’re also rethinking how existing space is designed and used as the physical office becomes more about gathering and collaborating in this new era of work. Zillow Group was...
CNBC
Nike shares fall as overstocked inventory weighs on earnings
Nike first fiscal quarter revenue was up 4% to $12.69 billion, beating estimates. Nike net income was down 22% to $1.5 billion. The sneaker giant said inventory on its balance sheet was up 44% to $9.7 billion, driven by continued supply chain issues. Nike on Thursday said it had a...
Regie.ai Raises $10 Million to Solve Content Creation and Management Challenges at Scale Using AI
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Regie.ai, the GPT-3 powered SaaS platform that elevates organizations’ sales and marketing content across teams and mediums, today announced that it has raised $10 million in Series A funding. Scale Venture Partners led the round, with participation from Foundation Capital, South Park Commons, and prominent angel investors. Funds will be used for product development as the company continues to add features to its platform. A first-of-its-kind offering designed specifically for enterprise sales and marketing teams, Regie.ai uses generative AI to make it easier than ever for companies to automatically generate quality copy and content, store it for sharing, approval and messaging consistency across teams, export sequences to sales engagement platforms, and suggest copy improvements based on campaign results. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006156/en/ Regie.ai uses generative AI to streamline all content workflows of enterprise revenue teams. It makes it easy for sales & marketing teams to generate fully structured campaigns, store it for sharing & approval and messaging consistency across teams, export sequences directly to sales engagement and marketing automation platforms, and suggest improvements based on campaign performance. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Penpot Raises $8M to Keep Designers and Developers in Sync While They Build Beautiful Products
MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Penpot, an open-source, collaborative design and prototyping platform by Kaleidos, has raised $8M to build more features for designers and developers and nurture its growing community. Decibel led the round, with existing investor Athos Capital and a number of angels participating, including VSCO president and former Figma COO Eric Wittman, Cisco’s VP of Developer Relations Strategy and Experience Grace Francisco, and Google Fonts leader Dave Crossland. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005980/en/ Penpot design workspace (Graphic: Business Wire)
Pro Clubs and Other 'FIFA 23' Features Will Get Cross-Play Support With Future Updates
EA's final collaboration with FIFA is here with the release of FIFA 23. This game not only features rosters for both the men's and women's teams but also new technology to make the sports experience more realistic. Article continues below advertisement. But as players begin to dive into the new...
FIFA・
