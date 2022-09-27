Read full article on original website
Man jumps out of plane 100 times in less than a day
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WLKY) – A Kentucky man broke an ambitious milestone by setting the record for the most skydives in Kentucky in 12 hours. Michael Bratcher successfully jumped out of a plane 100 times in one day. He said the idea started with 60 jumps for his 60th birthday.
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.
Sheriff’s office: Man dies while trying to drain pool during Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A man died in Florida while attempting to drain his pool as Hurricane Ian made its way across the state on Thursday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were contacted by the man’s wife after he went missing while going outside around 1 a.m.
The story behind the numbers: animal shelter explains high kill rates
TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - A north country animal shelter has one of the highest kill rates in New York state. Nearly 90 percent of the cats and dogs taken in by the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA wind up being euthanized. A national animal welfare group called Best...
Florida and Georgia senators urge preparedness ahead of Hurricane Ian landfall
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Hurricane Ian continues on a path for Florida. The category four Hurricane is expected to hit around the Sarasota Area. The National Hurricane Center is projecting storm surges as high as nine feet in some areas. Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said, “We lost people in Hurricane...
DA blames bail reform on release of 3 accused of possessing drugs to sell
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County’s district attorney says bail reform is why three men accused of possessing drugs to sell in Massena are now free to continue selling drugs. District Attorney Gary Pasqua is using the case to call on state lawmakers to change the law.
Freeze warning issued for parts of north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Services has issued a freeze warning for early Friday morning in Lewis County and southeastern St. Lawrence County. It goes into effect at 1 a.m. and continues through 8 a.m. Temperatures in the upper 20s are expected. The NWS says frost and...
Poll: Democrats dominate in statewide races heading into midterms
LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - With just six weeks to go before the midterm elections, incumbent Democrats in statewide races all have double-digit leads over their Republican challengers. That’s according to a Siena College poll out Wednesday morning. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul leads her challenger, Rep Lee Zeldin by...
