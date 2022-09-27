ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Man jumps out of plane 100 times in less than a day

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WLKY) – A Kentucky man broke an ambitious milestone by setting the record for the most skydives in Kentucky in 12 hours. Michael Bratcher successfully jumped out of a plane 100 times in one day. He said the idea started with 60 jumps for his 60th birthday.
KENTUCKY STATE
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
Freeze warning issued for parts of north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Services has issued a freeze warning for early Friday morning in Lewis County and southeastern St. Lawrence County. It goes into effect at 1 a.m. and continues through 8 a.m. Temperatures in the upper 20s are expected. The NWS says frost and...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Poll: Democrats dominate in statewide races heading into midterms

LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - With just six weeks to go before the midterm elections, incumbent Democrats in statewide races all have double-digit leads over their Republican challengers. That’s according to a Siena College poll out Wednesday morning. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul leads her challenger, Rep Lee Zeldin by...
ELECTIONS

