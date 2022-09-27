Read full article on original website
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
hotnewhiphop.com
Dwyane Wade’s NBA On TNT Replacement May Have Just Been Found
Wade is leaving TNT to focus on his various business endeavors. Dwyane Wade has been a staple of the NBA on TNT broadcasts ever since retiring from the NBA back in 2019. Wade would participate in the Tuesday broadcasts which featured the likes of Shaq, as well as Candace Parker. He was a popular member of the broadcast team, but now, he will be moving on to other endeavors.
Lakers Land 4 Major Rockets & Spurs Players In Trade Scenario
Change can be a frightening prospect. Once a person is comfortable, it can be hard to move. At the same time, change is inevitable. It’s especially important in the NBA. Furthermore, it’s desirable. We grow from change. At the same time, that doesn’t mean a person should make changes willy-nilly.
The Post and Courier
Why Doc Rivers brought his NBA 76ers squad to Charleston for training camp
Philadelphia 76ers coach Glenn ‘Doc’ Rivers knows his way around downtown Charleston. In the twilight of his NBA playing career, Rivers came to Charleston for preseason training camp with the New York Knicks in the early 1990s. The Knicks practiced at the College of Charleston two years in...
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Snubs Kareem Abdul-Jabbar On All-Time Lakers Starting 5 List
LeBron’s list will cause some debate. Throughout the decades, numerous amazing players have suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers. In terms of history, they probably have the greatest set of players in the history of the NBA, and if you are a fan of the team, you have lived through some amazing eras of Lakers basketball.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Delivers Harsh Words To Kevin Durant
Stephen A. Smith has never shied away from giving his unfiltered opinion. Stephen A. Smith has been a staunch critic of Kevin Durant over the past few years. With that being said, there is a lot to critique KD over. This is especially true when you consider how KD tried to hold the Nets hostage this past summer. Durant requested a trade from the team that never actually came to fruition. He lost his battle with team owner Joe Tsai, and Smith has had a lot of fun with his criticisms of the situation.
Cavs Reportedly Interested In Trading For Suns Star
According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
Look: Sports World Praying For NBA Announcer's Family
The sports world is praying for the family of prominent NBA announcer Mike Breen this week. Breen, one of the top announcers in the league, lost his family home to a massive fire over the weekend. "Famous NBA commentator Mike Breen's home in Long Island was completely destroyed in a...
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, & Russell Westbrook Compete In 3-Point Contest
The Lakers are improving their shooting. If you are a Lakers fan, then you are aware of the fact that this team is not very good when it comes to three-point shooting. They have very few players who can actually hit threes at a consistent clip, and it was a huge reason for their downfall last year. In the offseason, they did not address this need, and now, it is up to the current roster to improve.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Cooks Up New Approach To Attacking New Season
Can A.D. get back to his All-NBA ways with a fresh ethos?
LeBron James’ necklace at Lakers media day is straight fire
LeBron James’ presence alone commands the entire attention of everyone in any room he’s in. But he is getting even more attention at Los Angeles’ media day because of an interesting piece of jewelry he’s sporting. If you look closely, you could see that LeBron James’...
Look: Basketball World Reacts To Carlos Boozer Son News
When 247Sports debuted its initial 2025 high school basketball prospect rankings today, a familiar name was at the top. Cameron Boozer, the son of former Duke and NBA star Carlos Boozer, is the No. 1 player in the 2025, per 247Sports. The Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus power forward already has multiple scholarship offers, including one from his father's alma mater.
Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce Trade With Oklahoma City Thunder
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Sports World Reacts To Awkward Michael Jordan Family News
There could be some drama brewing in the Michael Jordan family. Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, looks like she's really into Marcus Jordan, one of Michael Jordan's sons. According to TMZ, the two were spotted on Sunday at Citi Field, which was hosting the music festival "Rolling Loud."...
Padres, Dodgers Fans Brawl in Stands at Petco Park
A Padres fan pummeled a Dodgers fan with haymakers during a fight in the stands.
BREAKING: Thunder And Hawks Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder made a trade on Tuesday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaq Explains How Jeff Bezos Scared Him Into Not Bidding On The Suns
The Suns are worth close to $2 billion. Shaq is one of the richest men when it comes to retired NBA players. After retiring from the NBA, Shaq went on to participate in various business endeavors that have turned his net worth into upwards of $400 million. His wealth is truly impressive, and when you think about all of the commercials he does, it is easy to see how he ultimately arrived at that number.
Lakers’ free-agent wish list for 2023 is revealed (and it’s interesting)
The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to pull off a Russell Westbrook trade before the 2022-23 season begins and there seem to be two driving factors as to why that is the case. First, the team was hesitant to trade both the 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, although they were willing to do so for certain stars.
NFL Week 4 2022: Picks and predictions for every game
The 2022 NFL regular season is nearing the quarter pole, and we’re starting to see who is good, and who is in for a long year. As always, all odds are courtesy of our partners at WynnBet. Tough call, and a great game. Don’t want to underestimate the Dolphins,...
