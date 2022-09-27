ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwyane Wade’s NBA On TNT Replacement May Have Just Been Found

Wade is leaving TNT to focus on his various business endeavors. Dwyane Wade has been a staple of the NBA on TNT broadcasts ever since retiring from the NBA back in 2019. Wade would participate in the Tuesday broadcasts which featured the likes of Shaq, as well as Candace Parker. He was a popular member of the broadcast team, but now, he will be moving on to other endeavors.
Lakers Land 4 Major Rockets & Spurs Players In Trade Scenario

Change can be a frightening prospect. Once a person is comfortable, it can be hard to move. At the same time, change is inevitable. It’s especially important in the NBA. Furthermore, it’s desirable. We grow from change. At the same time, that doesn’t mean a person should make changes willy-nilly.
LeBron James Snubs Kareem Abdul-Jabbar On All-Time Lakers Starting 5 List

LeBron’s list will cause some debate. Throughout the decades, numerous amazing players have suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers. In terms of history, they probably have the greatest set of players in the history of the NBA, and if you are a fan of the team, you have lived through some amazing eras of Lakers basketball.
Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
Stephen A. Smith Delivers Harsh Words To Kevin Durant

Stephen A. Smith has never shied away from giving his unfiltered opinion. Stephen A. Smith has been a staunch critic of Kevin Durant over the past few years. With that being said, there is a lot to critique KD over. This is especially true when you consider how KD tried to hold the Nets hostage this past summer. Durant requested a trade from the team that never actually came to fruition. He lost his battle with team owner Joe Tsai, and Smith has had a lot of fun with his criticisms of the situation.
Look: Sports World Praying For NBA Announcer's Family

The sports world is praying for the family of prominent NBA announcer Mike Breen this week. Breen, one of the top announcers in the league, lost his family home to a massive fire over the weekend. "Famous NBA commentator Mike Breen's home in Long Island was completely destroyed in a...
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, & Russell Westbrook Compete In 3-Point Contest

The Lakers are improving their shooting. If you are a Lakers fan, then you are aware of the fact that this team is not very good when it comes to three-point shooting. They have very few players who can actually hit threes at a consistent clip, and it was a huge reason for their downfall last year. In the offseason, they did not address this need, and now, it is up to the current roster to improve.
LeBron James’ necklace at Lakers media day is straight fire

LeBron James’ presence alone commands the entire attention of everyone in any room he’s in. But he is getting even more attention at Los Angeles’ media day because of an interesting piece of jewelry he’s sporting. If you look closely, you could see that LeBron James’...
Look: Basketball World Reacts To Carlos Boozer Son News

When 247Sports debuted its initial 2025 high school basketball prospect rankings today, a familiar name was at the top. Cameron Boozer, the son of former Duke and NBA star Carlos Boozer, is the No. 1 player in the 2025, per 247Sports. The Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus power forward already has multiple scholarship offers, including one from his father's alma mater.
Sports World Reacts To Awkward Michael Jordan Family News

There could be some drama brewing in the Michael Jordan family. Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, looks like she's really into Marcus Jordan, one of Michael Jordan's sons. According to TMZ, the two were spotted on Sunday at Citi Field, which was hosting the music festival "Rolling Loud."...
Shaq Explains How Jeff Bezos Scared Him Into Not Bidding On The Suns

The Suns are worth close to $2 billion. Shaq is one of the richest men when it comes to retired NBA players. After retiring from the NBA, Shaq went on to participate in various business endeavors that have turned his net worth into upwards of $400 million. His wealth is truly impressive, and when you think about all of the commercials he does, it is easy to see how he ultimately arrived at that number.
NFL Week 4 2022: Picks and predictions for every game

The 2022 NFL regular season is nearing the quarter pole, and we’re starting to see who is good, and who is in for a long year. As always, all odds are courtesy of our partners at WynnBet. Tough call, and a great game. Don’t want to underestimate the Dolphins,...
