Read full article on original website
Related
70-year-old Kentucky man killed after driving all-terrain vehicle onto state highway
A 70-year-old Kentucky man was killed Monday night when he drove his all-terrain vehicle onto a state highway and was struck by an oncoming minivan, state troopers said. The accident happened at approximately 5:19 p.m. on Monday. Kentucky State Police Post 15 Troopers said the two-vehicle collision was on East...
q95fm.net
Man From Southern Kentucky Facing Multiple Charges Following Chase With Police
A Southern Kentucky man is now facing charges after officials claim he nearly ran over a sheriff’s deputy during a chase. Around 11:00 PM on Tuesday, deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department were searching for a suspect along Surrey Hill Road. During the search, the officers noticed...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man arrested on attempted murder charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing several charges, including attempted murder. In the past several days, deputies have responded to several calls of abuse and domestic violence at a home on Kelsey Road in Monticello. Each time police responded, the victim in the case told...
wcluradio.com
Truck rear-ends buggy in midday crash along Sorensen Drive
GLASGOW — Authorities responded to a crash Wednesday morning involving a pickup truck and a horse-drawn buggy just before 11:40. The Glasgow Police Department said the crash happened near Sorensen Drive and Grandview Avenue. Officers made contact with two subjects. Roger Richardson was driving a 2019 gray Dodge Ram...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested on burglary, other charges
A Russell Springs man was arrested by Kentucky State Police on a long list of charges, including first degree burglary, in the early morning hours on Thursday. Adam D. Mann, age 37, was also charged alongside burglary, with two counts of first degree wanton endangerment (police officer), two counts of assault of a police officer third degree, criminal mischief first degree, and two counts of resisting arrest.
wymt.com
KSP: Golden Alert issued for Pulaski County man
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Pulaski County. According to police, Claude Elmo Klebba, also known as Butch, was last seen at his home in Somerset Wednesday evening. 78-year-old Klebba is 5′9″ and 190 pounds. He has gray...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man killed in Monday evening wreck
WJRS NEWS has learned that a two-vehicle crash at East Highway 80 and Foley Road on Monday evening claimed the life of a Russell Springs man, according to Russell County Coroner Mark Coots. Edward L. Robertson, age 70, was pronounced dead at the Russell County Hospital Emergency Room shortly after...
lakercountry.com
Dive team recovers stolen vehicle from Lake Cumberland
A group of volunteer rescue divers that recently found a sunken two-decades old helicopter in Lake Cumberland has been at it again. According to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston, earlier this week divers found a vehicle in about 40 feet of water while diving in the lake at Prudy Hill in the Ono area, approximately 250 feet from the boat ramp.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police looking for man who failed to appear in court
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are asking for your help in finding a man who failed to appear for a court date Wednesday morning. 39-year-old Alfred D. Francis of Bulan was scheduled to appear in Clay County Circuit Court in relation to...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky business evacuated following incident involving chemicals
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Thanks to some fast-thinking employees and a quick response from first responders, everyone is ok following an incident at a Southern Kentucky business. It happened Wednesday at the Mr. Gatti’s location in Somerset. In a post on the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team Facebook page,...
wymt.com
Man charged after nearly running down deputy during police chase
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing some serious charges after officials say he nearly ran over a sheriff’s deputy during a chase. Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were searching for a suspect on Surrey Hill Road. During the search,...
wymt.com
Golden alert canceled after missing woman found safe
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The sheriff’s office tells WYMT Brenda Farley was found safe early Thursday morning. They did not release any other details. Original Story: The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in Laurel County who reportedly has dementia. 77-year-old Brenda Farley was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvih.com
Taylor County Man Dies In UTV Accident
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Taylor County Friday morning. Early investigation revealed a woman was driving east on Bengal Road in a 2013 Honda Odyssey when she rear-ended a Kubota UTV just before 8:30. The man driving the Kubota UTV died at the...
WTVQ
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing juvenile
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. According to the sheriff’s office, Brooklyn Hensley was last seen off Johnson Road, near London, on Sept. 25 around 11:50 a.m. and has not been seen since. Hensley has...
WBKO
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Russell County
RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (September 26, 2022) – A traffic stop by Kentucky State Police in Russell Springs on Sunday night leads to drug trafficking arrest. At 10:57 p.m. on September 25, 2022 , a KSP Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier on Rose Street in Russell Springs. The Trooper observed a passenger in the vehicle not wearing a seat belt.
clayconews.com
ARMED FEMALE ARRESTED NEAR BUSINESS OFF KENTUCKY 770 AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING IN AREA TOWARD A HOTEL AND INTERSTATE 75 IN LAUREL COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Travis Napier along with K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler with assistance from the Kentucky State Police arrested Kendra Bain age 29 of Corbin on Thursday night September 22, 2022 at approximately 8:32 PM. The arrest occurred in...
lakercountry.com
Pulaski man arrested by JPD
A Pulaski County man was arrested by Jamestown Police on fleeing and evading police and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol charges on Tuesday evening, according to jail records. William Phillips, age 48, was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Officer Heath...
WKYT 27
Ky. bank robbery suspect in custody
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Laurel County bank robbery is now in custody. The robbery happened around 12:45 Tuesday afternoon at Community Trust Bank, which is across from KFC on US 25 W in Corbin. Investigators say 35-year-old Shawn Fox entered the bank armed with a...
z93country.com
Two Men arrested as Three Stolen Vehicles Were Recovered
Monticello Police Chief Joey Hoover reports, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at approximately 3:40 p.m. the Monticello-Wayne County 911 Dispatch Center received a call reporting multiple vehicles had been stolen from property off east KY 90 minutes earlier and two rollback tow trucks were transporting the vehicles westbound on KY 90 toward Monticello. The caller, a member of the family that owns the vehicles, continued providing information to the 911 Dispatcher while Monticello Police Officers responded toward the KY 90 bypass.
lakercountry.com
Grand jury hands down indictments on 16 individuals
A Russell County grand jury handed down indictments against 16 individuals yesterday. Cecil D. Stacy, age 31, of Russell Springs, was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree, class D felonies, and speeding 26 mph or more over the limit. Justin M. Weddle, age 37, of Russell Springs,...
Comments / 0