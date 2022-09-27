Read full article on original website
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for Dog Attacks on Pedestrians near San Rafael Transit Center
SAN RAFAEL — James R. Kinslow, 58, was arrested for allegedly commanding his dog to attack pedestrians near San Rafael Transit Center. One victim needed medical treatment at a hospital for a severe dog bite. Police responded to reports of a man with a dog attacking persons downtown during...
NBC Bay Area
King Estate Shooting Target Was Hunted Down by Rivals From Old School
Authorities believe the intended target of Wednesday’s Oakland school shooting was a newly enrolled student who was tracked down by gang rivals from his old school in Oakland, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned. “It appears that it was purposely done,” said Oakland City Councilman Noel Gallo...
KGO
School officials texted Oakland shooting victims to not cooperate with police investigation: Sources
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Another disturbing headline about the shooting in Oakland comes from the ABC7 I-Team, law enforcement sources tell us school officials have sent text messages to shooting victims, instructing them not to cooperate with police. We're hearing it's a pattern, and some parents at the school are...
SFGate
Police Investigating Suspected Brothel Activity
SAN JOSE (BCN) Police in San Jose executed two search warrants at suspected residential brothels on Tuesday. One search warrant was executed at a residence in the 90 block of Bassett Street, and the other was executed in the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue, according to the San Jose Police Department.
Police investigating 2 overnight shootings, 1 fatal, in Vallejo
VALLEJO (CBS SF/BCN) - Vallejo police announced investigations Thursday into two shootings the night before amid, which occurred during a streak of violent crimes there over the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital. At 11:07 p.m., another call came in about a shooting in the 1300 block of Santa Clara Street, a few blocks west of the Sacramento Street shooting....
SFGate
Police Investigating 2 Shootings, 1 Fatal, Wednesday Night
Vallejo police are investigating two shootings Wednesday night amid a rash of violence in the North Bay city in the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital.
KTVU FOX 2
1 killed, another wounded in pair of Vallejo shootings
VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police are investigating two shootings Wednesday night amid a rash of violence in the North Bay city in the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital.
Two dead in separate Vallejo shootings minutes apart Wednesday
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed in separate shootings in Vallejo Wednesday night, the Vallejo Police Department said in a press release. The shootings happened just three minutes and two blocks apart from each other, and VPD believes them to be related. The first homicide happened on the 1500 block of Sacramento Street […]
2 robbed with assault rifle after Portola while waiting for rideshare: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were robbed while waiting for a ride after the Portola music festival in San Francisco last weekend, the San Francisco Police Department said. Two suspects were arrested for the incident. The robbery happened at 3rd Street and Burke Avenue, according to police. The two suspects used an “AR type […]
KTVU FOX 2
4 women rescued after 2 alleged San Jose brothels raided and shutdown
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said on Thursday that four women had been rescued from two separate brothels operating in the city. Detectives said the women were forced into performing as sex workers, and are now in safe hands. And the alleged masterminds are behind bars. "I think...
Classes canceled today at school where six were injured in mass shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for at least one suspect after six people were injured in a mass shooting that occurred Wednesday at a school in Oakland. Early reports indicated that three people were in critical condition following the shooting, however, that number has since been revised to two. Police were called to […]
Oakland school shooting: OUSD worker grazed in head by bullet says teacher helped him to safety
Doctors told Jason Arbuckle that they were unable to remove all the bullet fragments from his head. There's a chance he might have to undergo surgery in the future.
Police looking for man who shot at detectives, crashed on freeway
MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — A carjacking suspect shot at Milpitas Police Department (MPD) detectives who attempted to stop a car burglary early Thursday morning, MPD said in a press release. The detectives were not struck and did not return fire. MPD said that detectives were near the 1200 block of Edsel Drive where they saw […]
Oakland school shooting involving multiple gunmen injures 6 adults; 2 critical
OAKLAND -- A shooting involving multiple gunmen at a school campus in Oakland injured at least six adults Wednesday afternoon.The shooting happened at around 12:45 p.m. at the King Estates complex of schools, shared by Rudsdale Newcomer and Bay Area Technology School (BayTech) at 8210 Fontaine St. in the city's Oak Knoll/Golf Links neighborhood. The Sojourner Truth Independent Study online learning program is also based there but has no students at the site.Witnesses told police a car pulled up to the school campus and three gunmen got out and opened fire, and then they drove off. Alameda County Sheriff spokesperson...
Youth activist baffled, concerned, angry over East Oakland campus shooting that left several hurt
"We are baffled, we are concerned. Not only that, we are p***** off, because the people who need to be on the ground and in the streets and in the schools are not the ones being funded for this work," said a spokesperson from Youth ALIVE! in Oakland.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Glen Park shooting
SAN FRANCISCO - A male victim suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in San Francisco's Glen Park neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to police.The shooting was reported around 5:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Addison Street.No arrest has been made in the case and no suspect information was immediately available.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
crimevoice.com
Solano County Woman Accused of Identity and Mail Theft; Police Identify 29 Victims So Far
Solano County authorities have arrested a Suisun woman on suspicion of identity theft, as well as at least twenty-nine suspected incidents of mail theft. Fairfield police opened an investigation in August after a woman reported that her newly issued driver’s license had never been delivered, and that she believed it had been stolen in the mail.
SFGate
Woman Involved In Several Hit-And-Run Collisions In August Succumbs To Her Injuries
SAN JOSE (BCN) A woman who was involved in three separate hit-and-run collisions in the span of a hour on Aug. 22 has succumbed to her injuries, the San Jose Police Department announced Wednesday. Police said that at approximately 3:15 p.m., a woman driving a large pickup truck towing a...
6 injured in shooting at Oakland high school
A shooting occurred near a complex of several schools in East Oakland on Wednesday, officials said.
NBC Bay Area
Senior Living Chain Attempted to Cover Up Fatal Poisonings, Lawsuit Claims
The photos of 93-year-old Trudy Maxwell in the hospital provided by her family are too graphic for NBC Bay Area to show in their entirety. But, her family said they added the images to their newly filed lawsuit so the public can see the horrifying pain and damage Atria Senior Living caused their mother of eight living children and grandmother of 20 grandchildren from San Mateo, Calif.
SFGate
