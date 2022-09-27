ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

NBC Bay Area

King Estate Shooting Target Was Hunted Down by Rivals From Old School

Authorities believe the intended target of Wednesday’s Oakland school shooting was a newly enrolled student who was tracked down by gang rivals from his old school in Oakland, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned. “It appears that it was purposely done,” said Oakland City Councilman Noel Gallo...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating Suspected Brothel Activity

SAN JOSE (BCN) Police in San Jose executed two search warrants at suspected residential brothels on Tuesday. One search warrant was executed at a residence in the 90 block of Bassett Street, and the other was executed in the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue, according to the San Jose Police Department.
SAN JOSE, CA
Berkeley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Berkeley, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Police investigating 2 overnight shootings, 1 fatal, in Vallejo

VALLEJO (CBS SF/BCN) - Vallejo police announced investigations Thursday into two shootings the night before amid, which occurred during a streak of violent crimes there over the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital. At 11:07 p.m., another call came in about a shooting in the 1300 block of Santa Clara Street, a few blocks west of the Sacramento Street shooting....
VALLEJO, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating 2 Shootings, 1 Fatal, Wednesday Night

Vallejo police are investigating two shootings Wednesday night amid a rash of violence in the North Bay city in the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital.
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 killed, another wounded in pair of Vallejo shootings

VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police are investigating two shootings Wednesday night amid a rash of violence in the North Bay city in the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital.
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Two dead in separate Vallejo shootings minutes apart Wednesday

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed in separate shootings in Vallejo Wednesday night, the Vallejo Police Department said in a press release. The shootings happened just three minutes and two blocks apart from each other, and VPD believes them to be related. The first homicide happened on the 1500 block of Sacramento Street […]
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

4 women rescued after 2 alleged San Jose brothels raided and shutdown

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said on Thursday that four women had been rescued from two separate brothels operating in the city. Detectives said the women were forced into performing as sex workers, and are now in safe hands. And the alleged masterminds are behind bars. "I think...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Police looking for man who shot at detectives, crashed on freeway

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — A carjacking suspect shot at Milpitas Police Department (MPD) detectives who attempted to stop a car burglary early Thursday morning, MPD said in a press release. The detectives were not struck and did not return fire. MPD said that detectives were near the 1200 block of Edsel Drive where they saw […]
MILPITAS, CA
CBS LA

Oakland school shooting involving multiple gunmen injures 6 adults; 2 critical

OAKLAND -- A shooting involving multiple gunmen at a school campus in Oakland injured at least six adults Wednesday afternoon.The shooting happened at around 12:45 p.m. at the King Estates complex of schools, shared by Rudsdale Newcomer and Bay Area Technology School (BayTech) at 8210 Fontaine St. in the city's Oak Knoll/Golf Links neighborhood. The Sojourner Truth Independent Study online learning program is also based there but has no students at the site.Witnesses told police a car pulled up to the school campus and three gunmen got out and opened fire, and then they drove off. Alameda County Sheriff spokesperson...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Glen Park shooting

SAN FRANCISCO - A male victim suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in San Francisco's Glen Park neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to police.The shooting was reported around 5:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Addison Street.No arrest has been made in the case and no suspect information was immediately available.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Senior Living Chain Attempted to Cover Up Fatal Poisonings, Lawsuit Claims

The photos of 93-year-old Trudy Maxwell in the hospital provided by her family are too graphic for NBC Bay Area to show in their entirety. But, her family said they added the images to their newly filed lawsuit so the public can see the horrifying pain and damage Atria Senior Living caused their mother of eight living children and grandmother of 20 grandchildren from San Mateo, Calif.
SAN MATEO, CA
SFGate

