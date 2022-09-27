Read full article on original website
The Real Reason There Are so Few Homes for Sale
Homeowners are increasingly reluctant to put up the for-sale sign. Despite two-plus years of home price growth, new home listings are slumping. Why? Experts say, a key reason is that the vast majority of current homeowners have mortgage rates well below today’s 6% level. Millions of homeowners locked in...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
NAR: Pending Home Sales Fall For 3rd Straight Month
Index fell 2% in August from July, and is down 24.2% year over year. Pending home sales waned for the third consecutive month, down 2% from July. For the second month in a row, the only U.S. region to post a gain was the West. Compared to the previous year,...
The Place Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Decline
A recent analysis reveals that the problem of sputtering home price increases is most acute in areas around New York City.
Motley Fool
Will It Be Easier to Buy a Home in 2023?
It's been a tough year for home buyers. Will things settle down next year?. Home buyers have been plagued by sky-high prices and limited inventory this year. Things could change for the better come 2023, but it won't all be smooth sailing. It's fair to say that 2022 has been...
purewow.com
4 Ways Homebuying Will Change by 2023￼
Should you buy a house? Should you wait it out? Will mortgage rates continue to climb (along with the cost of everything else)? Over the past two years, the housing market has felt like a roller coaster, and searching for a home right now can make your head spin. We get it. That’s why we turned to Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale—and pored over the latest advancements in the industry—to get a sense of where things are headed and what you can do to be in the best spot possible to secure the home you’ve been dreaming of.
MLS・
There's Finally Some Good News for Renters Sick of Rising Prices
Renters are finally catching a break after almost two years of non-stop price increases and record-high costs — but don't plan on throwing a goodbye party for your roommates anytime soon. Several new studies show that rent prices either fell slightly or remained flat at the end of the...
10 Cities Where Sellers Are Slashing Home Prices
The tides seem to be turning in the real estate market. While the pandemic brought on a hot sellers' market with demand outpacing supply, homebuyers are now getting the upper hand in some areas. As...
The home price correction is spreading—this interactive map shows if your local housing market is impacted
Pressurized. That might be the best word to describe the current U.S. housing market. Record home price appreciation—up 43% during the pandemic—coupled with 6% mortgage rates is sidelining millions of potential homebuyers. The combination puts debt-to-income ratios for new buyers on par with levels hit during the peak of the housing bubble.
Americans are ready to buy a home if housing market crashes, survey finds
Most Americans expect the housing market to crash soon and expect to purchase a home if it does, according to a recent survey. ConsumerAffairs found that 78 percent Americans anticipate the market to crash, while 63 percent said they want it to happen. Around three-quarters plan to buy if the market crashes.
The Most Affordable City to Own A Home
Home prices have skyrocketed in the last two years, although mortgage rate increases have slowed the increases down. Cities with relatively poor populations are the most affordable places to own a home. This list, based on new research, is topped by Toledo, Ohio, one of America’s dying industrial cities. It is also among U.S. cities […]
Housing Market Retreat: More Homes Are Selling for Below Asking Price
For the first time in nearly 18 months, the average U.S. home is selling for less than its list price. That’s according to recent data from real estate brokerage Redfin, which uses a metric called the sale-to-list price ratio to track the relationship between a home’s listing price and its final sale price. The average sale-to-list-price ratio dropped to 99.8% over the four weeks ending on August 28 after consistently hovering above 100% since March 2021.
Investopedia
Homebuyers Get Cold Feet
Ahead of fresh data on new home sales and home prices this week, there are signs that new homebuyers are backing out of sales. Amid higher interest rates and a softening housing market, home purchase cancellations were above 15% for the second straight month. Last month about 64,000 agreements or 15.2% were cancelled, compared to 15.5% in July, according to real estate firm Redfin. A year ago, just 12% of purchases were canceled. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is now 6.3%, up from about 3.2% in early January, according to Freddie Mac.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Homebuyers Challenged By Mortgage Rate 'Whiplash'
Redfin says a house hunter looking for a $500,000 home saw their potential total mortgage payment decrease $64,000 from July to August, but jump up $118,000 from August to September. KEY TAKEAWAYS. Homebuyers who started shopping in July saw their potential mortgage rate fluctuate by roughly half a percentage point...
ConsumerAffairs
Homebuyers are balking at high prices and high rates
When it comes to the economy, consumers have learned to distrust the phrase “But it’s different this time." However, when it comes to the housing market, many real estate professionals say the current market is unlike anything they’ve seen. After a record runup in median home prices...
Reasons Homes Go to Pending Status in Real Estate
When you are buying and selling homes, there are many terms and lingo that get used by real estate agents. Sometimes they are not always clear or just not explained. Sometimes real estate agents assume that consumers know how the industry works. Taking things for granted is never a good idea when it comes to something so important as selling a home.
