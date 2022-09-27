Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves.
tipranks.com
Investors Fret Over Peloton’s (NASDAQ:PTON) Deal with Dick’s Sporting
Peloton announced a partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods to sell its fitness products at over 100 Dick’s retail stores. However, investors seem to be worried about the potential impact of this deal on the company’s margins. In its latest move to boost sales, at-home fitness equipment maker...
tipranks.com
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Stock Rises on Strong Q4 Revenue Recovery
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) reported better-than-anticipated results for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 31, 2022) as business recovered strongly from the disruption caused by COVID-19 in the prior-year period. Revenue grew 31% to $267.1 million, ahead of analysts’ consensus estimate of $262.3 million. The strong top-line growth helped in narrowing Q4 Fiscal 2022 loss per share to $2.70 from $3.49 in the prior-year quarter. Analysts were expecting a loss per share of $2.92. The stock of Vail Resorts rose 4.1% in Wednesday’s extended trading session.
tipranks.com
What You Missed On Wall Street On Thursday
Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists. BofA analyst Wamsi Mohan downgraded Apple (AAPL) to Neutral from Buy, citing outperformance year-to-date, while Rosenblatt’s Barton Crockett upgraded the stock to Buy, citing "substantial interest" from survey respondents in the iPhone 14 Pro Max [more]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tipranks.com
Illumina launches line of high-end DNA sequences, Statnews reports
Illumina is launching the NovaSeq X Series, a new line of high-powered DNA sequencers that can churn out up to 20,000 human genomes in a year, 2.5 times the max output of the company’s current machines, Statnews’ Jonathan Wosen reports. The NovaSeq X and NovaSeq X Plus will sell for $985,000 and $1,250,000, respectively, and Illumina plans to start shipping NovaSeq X Plus units in 1Q23. Reference Link.
tipranks.com
Apple VP of procurement to leave after internal investigation, Bloomberg reports
Apple’s VP of procurement, Tony Blevins, will be leaving the company following an internal investigation of a video, published on September 5 on TikTok, that showed the executive making an off-color joke, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, citing people familiar with the matter. See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on...
tipranks.com
2 ASX utility shares that analysts like ahead of the anticipated RBA rate hike
Increasing interest rates can both help and hinder utility companies. Ahead of the anticipated RBA rate hike next Tuesday, AGL Energy and Contact Energy are among analysts’ favourite ASX utilities shares. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is gearing up to hike its benchmark interest rate next Tuesday. That...
tipranks.com
Unusually active option classes on open September 29th
Unusual total active option classes on open include: Harley Davidson (HOG), Credit Suisse (CS), Clene (CLNN), Biogen (BIIB), Direxion Daily S&P Bull (SPXL), General Motors (GM), Home Depot (HD), Rivian (RIVN), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), and iShares Germany (EWG). See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Follow the Champs: 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks From a 5-Star Analyst
Finding the right stocks is always a challenge – the retail investor can never expect to have the detailed knowledge needed to make the best decisions. That’s where the Street’s pros come in, the stock experts who do have that knowledge. They’ll sift and sort the stock markets, publishing their comments, and generally providing the raw information that investors need.
tipranks.com
F45 (NYSE:FXLV) Pumps up on Takeover Offer
Fitness franchisor F45 Training Holdings (NYSE:FXLV) shares are soaring today on a $4 per share takeover offer from Kennedy Lewis Management which holds ~15 stake in the company. F45 went public in July last year at $16 per share. At the same time, the company is also being investigated by...
tipranks.com
Canopy Growth price target lowered to $2 from $3.50 at Barclays
Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain lowered the firm’s price target on Canopy Growth to $2 from $3.50 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The Canadian cannabis industry remains under pressure from oversupply and a tightening credit environment, Jain tells investors in a research note. The analyst expects "some level of market consolidation to happen soon." Both Canopy and Tilray need to lower operating costs and expenditure to "ensure healthy operating cash flow," Jain adds in a note on the sector titled "A challenging road ahead." Both Canopy and Tilray have been losing significant market share to competitors over the last three years, the analyst contends.
tipranks.com
Here’s What Michael Burry has been Predicting Lately
Michael Burry is predicting that inflation will continue to increase. His view opposes the expectation of a deflationary environment predicted by many. Michael Burry, head of Scion Asset Management is currently predicting a higher inflationary trend for the U.S. economy. In a recent Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) post, which was obviously deleted later, Burry took an opposing stance to billionaire Elon Musk and famed hedge fund manager Cathie Wood’s deflationary predictions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
FUBO, CURI: What Makes These Fallen Streaming Stocks Interesting?
FuboTV and CuriosityStream have lost a massive chunk of their value over the past year. The companies feature rather compelling competitive advantages, while their shares could be poised for significant upside at their current valuation once profitability kicks in. Still, the current market environment doesn’t favor money-losing companies, which means that their investment cases are quite speculative.
tipranks.com
Love Dividends? Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Could Be a Reliable Bet
Toronto-Dominion Bank stock has a remarkable dividend payment and growth history. Its payouts are supported by its growing earnings base. Investors seeking worry-free income should consider high-quality dividend-paying stocks. While several companies pay a reliable dividend, we’ll restrict ourselves to Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)(TSE:TD) in this article. Investors should rely on this Canadian banking giant because of its solid track record of dividend payments, growth and ability to grow earnings.
tipranks.com
Australian Stock Market Today – Thursday September 29: What You Need to Know
Australian shares close higher, as the Bank of England’s moves to shore up the UK economy resonate across global markets. ASX retreats from early gains, but still closes in the green. Last updated: 4:40pm AEST. The Australian share market slid back in the afternoon, after rocketing-up upon opening, bolstered...
tipranks.com
After the Wipeout: What’s Next for the Meme Mania?
The COVID-19 pandemic was officially declared a thing of the past by U.S. President Joe Biden. Although not everyone agrees with his statement, the previously feared virus doesn’t affect people’s daily lives anymore in large parts of the world. However, what about stock markets? Are trends and fads of the COVID-19 era as bygone and forgotten as lockdowns and government checks? It’s likely that the trends witnessed during the meme mania will continue but on a much smaller scale.
tipranks.com
2 REITs with the World’s Most Reliable Tenant
DEA and PSTL are two unique REITs, with their sole tenant being the U.S. government. Their cash flows should remain secured, backed by the full faith and credit of Uncle Sam. DEA’s and PSTL’s dividend yields are quite juicy, while both stocks trade at rather reasonable valuations as well.
tipranks.com
Is Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) a Good Stock to Buy?
With about 219% upside potential, Townsquare Media has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Let’s learn more about TSQ stock. If penny stocks attract you, then TipRanks’ penny stock screener is a handy tool to find future winners. Leveraging the screener, we came across Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) stock. This penny stock has an Outperform Smart Score rating on TipRanks. Moreover, it has significant upside potential (based on analysts’ average price target), making it an attractive investment for the long term.
tipranks.com
Is Nio Stock (NYSE:NIO) a Top EV Pick for the Long Haul?
Chinese electric vehicles maker Nio has been under pressure due to supply chain issues and other macro headwinds. However, Wall Street remains bullish on Nio stock based on its long-term growth potential supported by the rising demand for EVs. Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) has been facing multiple...
tipranks.com
SoFi Stock (NASDAQ:SOFI): Dirt Cheap, Massive Growth Potential Ahead
SoFi continues to kill it as far as its operating performance is concerned and is progressing towards profitability. Moreover, it trades at a hefty bargain compared to its growth outlook, making it a potentially fantastic investment at this time. Fintech giant SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) may seem like a stock to...
Comments / 0