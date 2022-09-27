Read full article on original website
Nike Air Force 1 Low "Wheat Mocha" Gets Remixed With Cut-Out Uppers
Has a penchant for taking familiar and classic color schemes and reworking them with various materials or constructions to generate new footwear iterations. One example of that is the Air Force 1 Low “See-Thru” series which has just added a new variation to its arsenal that elicits memories of the AF1 CO.JP “Wheat Mocha” colorway from the early 2000’s.
Ye's Unreleased Air Jordan 6 “Donda West” Is Being Auctioned Off
Before Ye became a member of the Three Stripes family, he was all about Nike and Jordan Brand. The creative genius was often spotted rocking rare Jordan retro colorways, Swoosh trainers and everything in between, and it really makes you wonder what he could’ve accomplished with the brand had he and former CEO Mark Parker landed on a mutual agreement. During his time with the Beaverton sportswear giant, it appears that he had exclusive pairs made for him and his closest friends, one being this Air Jordan 6 “Donda West” colorway that was crafted to honor his mother who passed away in 2007.
Take an On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk High "Purple/Black"
Since global popularity hit Nike’s Dunk silhouettes in 2020, highs and lows have been blasted on shelves in every colorway imaginable. However, the Swoosh sees no signs of hitting the breaks as it prepares to launch a slew of pairs to keep you locked and loaded for the fall season. Tan suede recently hit the basketball silhouette, while recognizable “Panda” tones returned with a worn-out makeover.
Amazon Just Announced a New Massive Sale for Prime Members—and You Can Already Shop These Early Kitchen Deals
If you love a good deal, we have some big news: Amazon just announced a brand new event that'll help you save hundreds on some of your favorite (and expensive) cookware, kitchen appliances, and accessories ahead of the holiday season. Dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale, it'll run for just...
Nike Go FlyEase Surfaces in "Sand Drift"
Following a bold pink colorway, ‘s Go FlyEase silhouette now returns in smooth and subtle “Sand Drift” tones. The hands-free footwear model was designed by Tobie Hatfield, allowing those with disabilities to easily put on shoes by themselves. Attracted by the distinct and intuitive design, the sneaker received viral mainstream attention, driving prices well above retail. With the release of subsequent colorways such as this one, the shoe has now become accessible as originally intended once again.
Latest adidas adiFOM Q Releases in Shades of Grey
Continues its foray into the clog trend with a new release of its adiFOM Q. In recent weeks, the German sportswear giant has been busy releasing more colorways of the new silhouette including, “Black Carbon” and “Wonder White” as well as the “White/Orange” and “Grey/Orange.” The silhouette appears to take inspiration from a soccer boot and holds similarity to the YEEZY Foam Runners with its breathable design.
Nike Dunk Low "Team Red" Arrives With Gold Accents
Dunk Lows continue to be a classic staple for footwear fanatics everywhere. Rarely a shortage of new creative endeavors, Nike has released a new colorway featuring gold hardware and details, fit for a champ. The latest iteration sees the low-top arrive in “Team Red,” featuring a sail, team red, black...
Nike Air Max Plus "Black Reflective" Releases With Toggle Lacing
Is gearing up for the Fall outdoor trekking with the new release of the Air Max Plus. The new iteration of the popular silhouette sees the Air Max Plus arrive in a sleek, all-black similar to the “Triple Black” color blocking. The shoe is constructed in a mix of modified mesh materials combined with suede overlays for an elevated look. The highlight of the shoe is the lacing, which appears to utilize the toggle system. 3M reflective detailing allows the shoe to be visible when going on night runs or walks. The speckled laces provide cage-like imagery around the upper, while the air units are visible on the sole.
KATSU Releases ‘Feels 3’ Print via OMNI Gallery
Act fast before they’re gone. KATSU has been busy at work as of late. That is, both the artist and the meticulous painting drones he employs to help create his work. The Japanese-American artist is currently showcasing a new solo exhibition at OMNI gallery in London. But for those of you outside the UK, KATSU has released a new limited-edition print, titled Feels 3.
The Best New Amazon Devices Announced at The Brand’s September Event
Amazon’s September launch event had a lot to offer, from the brand new Kindle Scribe to an all-new generation of Echo Dots. There was a lot to digest at the Amazon September event, here are the most notable new products along with when they’ll be available to order. Kindle Scribe This 10.2-inch 300 PPI Kindle device is the first to have writing capabilities. Designed to feel like paper, this Kindle comes with a basic or premium pen both of which are incredibly precise and magnetically attach to your e-reader. Read your favorite e-books or add handwritten sticky notes with this...
Hermès Drops US Exclusive H08 To Mark Madison Avenue Boutique Opening
To mark the opening of its new Madison Avenue boutique, Hermès has created a striking new limited edition H08 US exclusive. The H08 Madison is given over to a deep grey and bright yellow colorway – a tribute to New York’s iconic cabs. Instead of a 12...
Dime Gears up for the Chilly Fall With Its Second Drop of the Season
Fresh off of the return of their major open skate event, Dime Glory Challenge that took the world by storm in Montreal earlier this month, Dime is back with its second drop for the Fall 2022 season. As we inch closer to October and the cooler weather, Dime wants you...
Nike Air Presto Surfaces in "Tour Yellow"
Following the release of a “Tie-Dye” pack, the Air Presto silhouette now returns in a New York taxi-like “Tour Yellow” colorway. The upcoming offering features a yellow neoprene base with black embroidery across the toe box and tongue tab. The toe cap and lace cage are...
Nike SB Dunk Low Gets Hit With Black Uppers and Gum Bottoms
There’s plenty to look forward to in the coming months from and its SB label, most of which fall in line with its collaborative category such as its projects with HUF, Why So Sad? and Concepts. Adding to the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 range, the Swoosh is putting the team-ups to rest for a brief moment and bringing light to a new inline “Black/Gum” colorway.
Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate Gets Hit With a "Lucky Green" Getup
One cheeky sneaker method that Michael Jordan‘s imprint will indulge in is utilizing the color palettes of his basketball rivals to create newer footwear colorways. His iconic battles against Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics have been immortalized through various “Lucky Green” Jordan iterations. The motif has been seen on models like the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG and the Air Jordan 13, and now the Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate is being cooked up with the same presentation.
ANTI SOCIAL SOCIAL CLUB Announces Jollibee Collaboration
Following the release of its Fall 2022 “IMPATIENT” collection, ANTI SOCIAL SOCIAL CLUB has now announced its latest collaboration with Jollibee. Taking to Instagram, the Los Angeles-based label revealed the release of a team-up with the Filipino chain of fast food restaurants at Family Style Food Festival. The...
STAPLE Launches New Merch Collaboration With Netflix's 'Entergalactic'
The titular streetwear brand, STAPLE is launching a collaborative collection with the Netflix‘s highly-anticipated adult animated series, Entergalactic. The Kenya Barris-produced film has garnered much attention with the its star-stacked cast. Entergalactic is an original animated series from the mind of Kid Cudi and Barris. Cudi will be releasing...
Lakers-Friendly New Balance 550 Pack Receives Release Date
The New Balance 550 is arguably the breakout sneaker of the year, having quickly expanded upon its classic two-tone lineup with experimental colorways and collaborations. The latest offerings call back to the silhouette’s ’80s basketball roots with two Los Angeles Lakers-inspired gold and purple-toned colorways. The two new...
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of the x Stüssy cap and Chrome Hearts tees, HBX Archives is back with a new selection of coveted footwear pieces and apparel items for week 89. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion...
INVINCIBLE's Latest Three-Way New Balance Collab Sees Uppers Made With Five Different Materials
INVINCIBLE returns with another three-way New Balance collaboration alongside N.HOOLYWOOD. Celebrating the retailer’s 15th anniversary, the New Balance 1906R has been given a full Fall season makeover in Legacy Grey. Dubbed the “Grey Swan,” the shoe sees five different materials across its uppers from textured suede to porous mesh....
