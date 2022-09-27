ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

City takes aim at landlords’ empty retail space

The City Council on Thursday passed a bill to ramp up reporting requirements for vacant retail space. The measure, sponsored by Manhattan Council member Gale Brewer, builds on a 2019 law that established a public database of commercial properties in New York City. As part of that law, commercial building owners must report vacant ground- and second-floor retail space once a year.
therealdeal.com

Suburban Nimbys oppose more housing. Do they have a point?

With suburbs under pressure to help ease the housing crisis, a Long Island town just did something extraordinary: It banned residential development. Hempstead’s six-month moratorium on new homes in North Lawrence and Inwood will prevent supply from being added to an extremely tight market. That will only make housing costlier and harder to get, but it will pacify — temporarily, at least — locals who were hysterical about a plan to add more than 1,000 apartments in derelict areas of their villages.
Gothamist

NYC street vendors tire of dodging summons-happy NYPD, city inspectors

Arturo Xelo, 60, and his wife, Ruth Palacios, 43, received a ticket last summer for vending without a license. It was their first infraction in nearly a decade of vending on a busy street corner abutting Junction Boulevard in Corona, Queens. The Street Vendors Project says promised city reforms have done nothing to stop a ticket blitz targeting their members. [ more › ]
therealdeal.com

Homes are us? Passaic County weighs dev plans for ex-Toys R Us HQ

Toys R Us is attempting a nationwide comeback, but the site of its former headquarters in New Jersey is stuck in stalled talks about its future. Ongoing discussions about multifamily development for 1 Geoffrey Way in Wayne are stalled, NorthJersey.com reported. The township and property owner, Dobco, already agreed to some specifics regarding housing, but a final deal has yet to be reached.
therealdeal.com

Office occupancy stalls after Labor Day push

For the second straight year, Labor Day was cast as a flashpoint for post-pandemic office life. And for the second straight year, the holiday left properties feeling empty. After a surge in occupancy post-Labor Day, attendance already appears to be leveling off, Bloomberg reported. Kastle Systems card-swipe data on the week of Sept. 21 show occupancy in New York City, the country’s largest office market, was down slightly from the previous week at 46.1 percent.
brickunderground.com

5 NYC no-fee apartments for rent that come with free months

If you’re hunting for a rental apartment in New York City, there’s a sliver of good news: Concessions like landlord-paid broker fees or months of free rent are coming back, but only in pricier, new luxury buildings. Why? Thanks to skyrocketing rents—and slightly more listings on the market,...
Robb Report

Hermès Is About to Open One of Its Biggest Stores in the World in NYC

Hermès is opening a massive new flagship in New York City this fall.  On Thursday, the French maison announced it will start welcoming customers to a 20,250-square-foot flagship store on October 3. The Upper East Side destination at 706 Madison Avenue is a fusion of three existing buildings that have been adjoined by Parisian architecture firm RDAI, led by award-winning architect Denis Montel. The structure, which will offer both men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, furniture and homewares, was designed as a union of “New York dynamism and Parisian elegance,” according to the brand. The central structure of the boutique is a...
preserve-ramapo.com

In Hasidic Enclaves, Failing Yeshivas Flush with Public Money

New York’s Hasidic Jewish religious schools have benefitted from $1 billion in government funding in the last four years but are unaccountable to outside for oversight. “The Hasidic Jewish community has long operated one of New York’s largest private schools on its own terms, resisting any outside scrutiny of how its students are faring.
therealdeal.com

Multifamily deals dominate strong week of NYC i-sales

What had been a quiet month for mid-market investment sales in New York City got busy last week, with multifamily properties again proving to be a highly sought-after asset class. Five of the seven transactions between $10 million and $40 million that hit city property records included apartment buildings or...
therealdeal.com

Saddle River affordable housing project snowed in

A New Jersey planning board handed a developer a frosty response, denying a project application over inadequate snow removal plans. The Saddle River Planning Board rejected the 60-unit project application from Saddle River Investors on Wednesday, NorthJersey.com reported. The townhouse project on East Allendale Road would have included affordable housing units.
Reason.com

Public Schools Experiencing 'White Flight'

Six months before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted mass school closures nationwide, a K-12 district in Brooklyn became the vanguard of a citywide, nationally watched push to combat "desegregation" through scrapping selective admissions criteria and instituting the algorithmic lottery system of "controlled choice." Meaning, families would rank their choices for middle school, and the Department of Education (DOE) would feed those preferences into a complicated sorting process through which government can better control the racial and socioeconomic distribution among the schools.
therealdeal.com

Developer proposes 125-unit project in Peekskill

A developer is proposing a mixed-use project in Peekskill that would deliver scores of apartments to the Westchester city. Cornerstone Structures plans a 125-unit mixed-use building at 201 North Division Street in Peekskill, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. The building, which would stand five stories at one corner and six at another, would be on a one-acre site.
