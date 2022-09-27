Read full article on original website
City takes aim at landlords’ empty retail space
The City Council on Thursday passed a bill to ramp up reporting requirements for vacant retail space. The measure, sponsored by Manhattan Council member Gale Brewer, builds on a 2019 law that established a public database of commercial properties in New York City. As part of that law, commercial building owners must report vacant ground- and second-floor retail space once a year.
Suburban Nimbys oppose more housing. Do they have a point?
With suburbs under pressure to help ease the housing crisis, a Long Island town just did something extraordinary: It banned residential development. Hempstead’s six-month moratorium on new homes in North Lawrence and Inwood will prevent supply from being added to an extremely tight market. That will only make housing costlier and harder to get, but it will pacify — temporarily, at least — locals who were hysterical about a plan to add more than 1,000 apartments in derelict areas of their villages.
New law proposed to prevent discrimination against people with tattoos in New York City
If the bill is passed, tattoos would join race, gender, age and sexual orientation as protective categories.
NYC street vendors tire of dodging summons-happy NYPD, city inspectors
Arturo Xelo, 60, and his wife, Ruth Palacios, 43, received a ticket last summer for vending without a license. It was their first infraction in nearly a decade of vending on a busy street corner abutting Junction Boulevard in Corona, Queens. The Street Vendors Project says promised city reforms have done nothing to stop a ticket blitz targeting their members. [ more › ]
Homes are us? Passaic County weighs dev plans for ex-Toys R Us HQ
Toys R Us is attempting a nationwide comeback, but the site of its former headquarters in New Jersey is stuck in stalled talks about its future. Ongoing discussions about multifamily development for 1 Geoffrey Way in Wayne are stalled, NorthJersey.com reported. The township and property owner, Dobco, already agreed to some specifics regarding housing, but a final deal has yet to be reached.
Office occupancy stalls after Labor Day push
For the second straight year, Labor Day was cast as a flashpoint for post-pandemic office life. And for the second straight year, the holiday left properties feeling empty. After a surge in occupancy post-Labor Day, attendance already appears to be leveling off, Bloomberg reported. Kastle Systems card-swipe data on the week of Sept. 21 show occupancy in New York City, the country’s largest office market, was down slightly from the previous week at 46.1 percent.
5 NYC no-fee apartments for rent that come with free months
If you’re hunting for a rental apartment in New York City, there’s a sliver of good news: Concessions like landlord-paid broker fees or months of free rent are coming back, but only in pricier, new luxury buildings. Why? Thanks to skyrocketing rents—and slightly more listings on the market,...
Hermès Is About to Open One of Its Biggest Stores in the World in NYC
Hermès is opening a massive new flagship in New York City this fall. On Thursday, the French maison announced it will start welcoming customers to a 20,250-square-foot flagship store on October 3. The Upper East Side destination at 706 Madison Avenue is a fusion of three existing buildings that have been adjoined by Parisian architecture firm RDAI, led by award-winning architect Denis Montel. The structure, which will offer both men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, furniture and homewares, was designed as a union of “New York dynamism and Parisian elegance,” according to the brand. The central structure of the boutique is a...
Member of mayor's police detail fires gun in Brooklyn; unclear if anyone hit: sources
Police sources told Eyewitness News that a member of the New York City Mayor Eric Adam's police detail fired his gun while he was on duty.
In Hasidic Enclaves, Failing Yeshivas Flush with Public Money
New York’s Hasidic Jewish religious schools have benefitted from $1 billion in government funding in the last four years but are unaccountable to outside for oversight. “The Hasidic Jewish community has long operated one of New York’s largest private schools on its own terms, resisting any outside scrutiny of how its students are faring.
Brooklyn residents fed up with sewer problems in their neighborhood: ‘It’s unacceptable’
DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A little rain is cause for big concern for residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood dealing with persistent flooding issues in their homes due to outdated sewer infrastructure. That’s according to Democratic State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, who joined Dyker Heights residents and other elected officials on Tuesday in calling on the […]
Multifamily deals dominate strong week of NYC i-sales
What had been a quiet month for mid-market investment sales in New York City got busy last week, with multifamily properties again proving to be a highly sought-after asset class. Five of the seven transactions between $10 million and $40 million that hit city property records included apartment buildings or...
Thieves break into Manhattan food court, steal cash and safes from businesses: report
A Manhattan food court with multiple vendors was robbed overnight and police are searching for the suspects responsible.
Saddle River affordable housing project snowed in
A New Jersey planning board handed a developer a frosty response, denying a project application over inadequate snow removal plans. The Saddle River Planning Board rejected the 60-unit project application from Saddle River Investors on Wednesday, NorthJersey.com reported. The townhouse project on East Allendale Road would have included affordable housing units.
What’s Behind the Increased Use of Kendra’s Law in New York City?
When Mayor Eric Adams was on the campaign trail last year, he repeatedly called for city and state officials to step up the use of Kendra's Law – a state law that allows court-ordered outpatient mental health treatment for people deemed dangerous to themselves or others. "We must strengthen...
Thieves break into New York City food court, steal cash from vendors
It appears the thieves broke in through a glass door and broke into an office to obtain keys to the individual restaurants.
New York Mayor Believes There Could be 75,000 Migrants as Tent City is Created
Mayor Eric Adams is creating a tent city for migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. Mayor Eric Adams wanted to house the migrants in tents in a Bronx parking lot which is drawing some criticism from local leaders. Borough President Vanessa Gibson is one of them.
New York mayor's migrant tents give him more time to meet shelter mandate
The 1,000-bed tent for adult asylum seekers being built in the Orchard Beach section of the Bronx will be heated, but it won't fulfill all the requirements to comply with right-to-shelter laws.
Public Schools Experiencing 'White Flight'
Six months before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted mass school closures nationwide, a K-12 district in Brooklyn became the vanguard of a citywide, nationally watched push to combat "desegregation" through scrapping selective admissions criteria and instituting the algorithmic lottery system of "controlled choice." Meaning, families would rank their choices for middle school, and the Department of Education (DOE) would feed those preferences into a complicated sorting process through which government can better control the racial and socioeconomic distribution among the schools.
Developer proposes 125-unit project in Peekskill
A developer is proposing a mixed-use project in Peekskill that would deliver scores of apartments to the Westchester city. Cornerstone Structures plans a 125-unit mixed-use building at 201 North Division Street in Peekskill, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. The building, which would stand five stories at one corner and six at another, would be on a one-acre site.
