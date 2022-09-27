Read full article on original website
Rick Owens SS23 "EDFU" Saw a Master at Work
A Rick Owens show is always a moment to stop and appreciated, and nothing less was expected for his Spring/Summer 2023 runway at Paris Fashion Week. Often exploring gory cues submerged in sexual motifs alongside kinks and gothic glamor, the Dark Lord himself never disappoints and has held his ground as one of the most anticipated designers on display season after season for over a decade. For Fall/Winter 2022, Rick Owens injected the hallowed halls of Paris’ Palais de Tokyo with eerie smog and the scent of his debut Aesop collaboration, harking back to memories of his Catholic school education channeled via asymmetrical design themes that looked as if they were struck by Dracula.
Issey Miyake SS23 Brought Tears of Joy to Paris
On August 9, 2022, the legendary Japanese designer Issey Miyake died. The fashion world was in mourning, and still is in many ways as we approached Paris Fashion Week (and the fashion month) with high hopes to see the late designer put on yet another magical display, but that hasn’t stopped Miyake’s team from beautifully honoring his legacy and craft. As WWD reported, Paris is excited about the return of Japanese designers, as often it is names such as Miyake, Rei Kawakubo of COMME des GARÇONS, Jun Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER and so on that bring the creativity, the allure, and the conceptual to Paris Fashion Week.
The Row SS23 Is Wealthy With Androgynous Tailoring
In Paris, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s fashion label The Row revealed a Spring/Summer 2023 collection inside a baroque room behind The Ritz. To the soundtrack of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game,” an entourage of well-tailored ensembles — some metropolitan-ready and others begging for a beach — articulated the House’s penchant for distilled opulence.
AMBUSH®’s FW22 Campaign Captures the Mystical Allure of Space
Back in February of this year, Yoon Ahn’s AMBUSH® put on its Fall/Winter 2022 runway show that revealed of past and future. Now the brand has revealed its accompanying campaign that fuses the garments’ strength with the mystical allure of space. Shrouded in brooding shades of black...
Coperni's Spray-Painted Fabrican Dress Will Go Down In the Fashion History Books
Paris Fashion Week is well underway for Spring/Summer 2023, and so far there has been a number of monumental shows, notably Coperni. Despite starting considerably late, Creative Director/Co-Founder Sébastien Meyer and CEO/Co-Founder Arnaud Vaillant delivered a truly magical moment in fashion that’s destined for the history books. Presenting a naked Bella Hadid, the model walked onto an illuminated platform before being sprayed with what seemed to be paint by two technicians.
Ludovic de Saint Sernin SS23 Served Unadulterated Sensuality
Ludovic de Saint Sernin is known to not just push the boundaries, but to write the full book for them. Since leaving Balmain in 2016, and founding his eponymous brand in 2017, LdSS has carved out his own niche of dressing everyone no matter how they identify. The result is pure sex, unadulterated serves of sensuality smothered in self-confidence and feeling one’s oats.
LOEWE SS23 Says Choose Your Player
Known for its extravagant and often whimsical approach to designing men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, LOEWE has been at the forefront of European luxury and craftsmanship for over 100 years. Under the watchful eye of Jonathan Anderson, the brand has seen a resurgence in popularity, and as LVMH’s oldest...
Latest adidas adiFOM Q Releases in Shades of Grey
Continues its foray into the clog trend with a new release of its adiFOM Q. In recent weeks, the German sportswear giant has been busy releasing more colorways of the new silhouette including, “Black Carbon” and “Wonder White” as well as the “White/Orange” and “Grey/Orange.” The silhouette appears to take inspiration from a soccer boot and holds similarity to the YEEZY Foam Runners with its breathable design.
Côte&ciel's FW22 Collection Delicately Balances Fabrics, Form and Functionality
Previewed earlier this year, Parisian luggage brand côte&ciel’s FW22 collection marries a melange of materials and fabrics to create a functional offer ready for most occasions. Launching in two key ranges, the collection sees new styles debut as well as the return of some brand staples. The INFINITY...
Emerging Label Musty Corp Presents a Vision of Contemporary Avant-Garde for SS23
With any label, emerging or established, it is easy to fall prey to the business of fashion that prioritizes wearability. In that same vein, consumer-focused garments are its cousin, which can sometimes yield a less than exciting product. But for some emerging designers like Tyrone Smith of Musty Corp, the business is not the main focus, the clothes are. In Smith’s case specifically, he just wants to make quality, yet unorthodox pieces that extend a message or two along the way.
CFCL’s New Collection Presented a Range of Volumes for Spring/Summer 2023
Designed by Yusuke Takahashi – formerly of ISSEY MIYAKE MEN – the new collection from Clothing For Contemporary Life (CFCL) presented a range of volumes for Spring/Summer 2023. Marked as “Vol. 5” for the brand, the new collection centered around the color blue and contrasting proportions (extended, inflated...
JID Debuts Heart-Wrenching Visual for Single “Money”
Last month, JID shared a thoughtful but dark music video for his song with Kenny Mason, “Dance Now.” The rapper-singer has now returned with an official visual for another The Forever Story cut, “Money.”. The video follows two young brothers in the countryside of what’s likely Georgia,...
Steven Harrington Partners with Crocs on a Psychedelic "Quickstrike" Clog
BE@RBRICK’s, stacking chairs, skateparks, statues — you can add Crocs to Steven Harrington’s universe of collaborations. The Los Angeles-based artist recently took to Instagram to announce the limited capsule, dubbed “Quickstrike.”. While some Croc collabs feature a pared back approach, Harrington opts to drench this iteration...
Ed Sheeran Becomes a Pokémon Trainer in the Music Video for "Celestial"
Ed Sheeran may be a four-time Grammy winner with four #1 albums to match, but if he had it his way he’d probably be a Pokémon trainer. No, seriously: Sheeran is an avowed Pokémon fan who has a super-sized collection of plush Pokémon toys and recently cut “Celestial,” the theme song for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. “Celestial” recently received an official music video, and in it, Sheeran gets to live out his Pokémon dreams.
Cecilie Bahnsen's ASICS Collaboration Will Put a Spring (Flower) In Your Step
For Cecilie Bahnsen‘s second Paris Fashion Week show, we were treated to more than just a pastel rainbow of dresses ready to twirl in, as the Copenhagen-based designer presented not one, but seven collaborative. sneakers. Taking on the ASICS GEL-1130 and GEL-1090, the designer followed up on her previous...
Kid Cudi Ushers in a New Era of Creativity With 'ENTERGALACTIC'
Kid Cudi has dropped off his latest record, ENTERGALACTIC. Accompanying his Netflix TV series of the same name, which also premieres today, the 15-track album clocks in at 45 minutes and features guest appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz and Don Toliver, along with production work from the likes of Steve Aoki, Dot Da Genius, Take A Daytrip, Plain Pat and more. ENTERGALACTIC marks Cudder’s first full-length album since the celebrated Man on the Moon III: The Chosen from 2020, and paints a vibrant picture of what fans can expect from his animated series.
Stone Island Brings Back Its Archival Camouflage '090 Pattern For FW22
As Stone Island continues the rollout of their expansive FW22 line, they’ve dug into their archives to revive the archival Camouflage ‘090 pattern, a richly-colored woodland camouflage print that was originally released in three color schemes and has been altered with new vertical or diagonal shading for a new generation of Stoney stans.
Daniel Lee Joins Burberry and Haider Ackermann Is Next Up at Jean Paul Gaultier in This Week's Top Fashion News
As fashion month comes to a close (peep all of our Paris Fashion Week coverage, here), the industry continues to excite with myriad game-changing announcements. This week, Daniel Lee was appointed the Chief Creative Officer of. , Haider Ackermann was selected as the next guest designer for Jean Paul Gaultier...
Josh Sperling Presents 'My Pleasure' at Sorry We're Closed
On view in Brussels until October 22. Windy, vibrant and no matter how many times you’ve seen it, always unpredictable — the work of Josh Sperling is a pleasure to witness. It’s fitting then, that his latest solo exhibition is titled My Pleasure. Housed at Sorry We’re...
Kevin Abstract Steps Behind the Lens for Holiday’s New “MELTDOWN” Lookbook
Always on the verge of creativity and distinguished visuals, Kevin Abstract has built a name for himself – in and out of music – when it comes to aesthetics. As he continues to push the envelope forward for the next generation, he’s stepped behind the lens for Holiday’s new “MELTDOWN” Lookbook, delivering a fiery glimpse into partner Nick Holiday’s brand offerings for Fall/Winter 2022.
