ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 7

Related
fox2detroit.com

Amazon driver carjacked by gunman in ski mask on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Amazon delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night. On Michael Fountain's Ring camera, he and his wife received an alert from their doorbell camera - as the frantic driver pounded on their door for help "Please open the door, please open the door!" Just...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 charged after undercover Michigan State Police trooper shot in Detroit

DETROIT – The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged two people, a man, and a woman, in the shooting of an undercover Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit. The officer was shot during an undercover operation early Tuesday (Sept. 27) morning on the city’s west side. Prosecutors...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit woman charged with robbing Fifth Third Bank in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – A Detroit woman was charged Thursday in connection with a bank robbery in Warren that occurred earlier this month. A 33-year-old Detroit woman is accused of robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Van Dyke Avenue in Warren on Sept. 15. Warren police say the robber entered the bank, approached the counter and then took out a handgun before demanding money from an employee.
WARREN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police seek suspect after 4 injured in drive-by shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Four people are recovering after all being shot during a drive-by in Detroit earlier this month. The Detroit Police Department is looking for information on a blue Chrysler 300 that was in the area of E. Warren and Dickerson on the city's east side on Sept. 11.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man found shot to death in home on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was found dead in a home on Detroit's east side Tuesday morning. A person reported finding the victim in the front room of a house in the 11100 block of Findlay around 9 a.m. Police said the victim is currently a John Doe because the person who found him only knows him by a nickname.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#East Side#Front Of House#Violent Crime
fox2detroit.com

Men robbed, assaulted after leaving Eastern Market bar

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who robbed men as they left a bar in Eastern Market early Saturday. The two victims, who are 29 and 25, were leaving a bar in the 1400 block of Fisher near Russell around 2 a.m. when armed men approached them and stole their cell phones, wallets, and money.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police searching for suspects in quadruple shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are asking for the community's help in locating a suspect accused of shooting four people on Detroit's east side on September 11.Detroit Police say three men and a woman were standing near the corner of East Warren and Dickerson avenues around 3:15 a.m. when someone inside a blue Chrysler 300 pulled up next to them and began firing shots. All four were struck and taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.The suspect fled the scene and is still on the loose.If you have any information regarding this case, you're asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crimestoppers and 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers

A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Detroit

Detroit police seeking suspects in armed robbery

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are asking for help from the community regarding an armed robbery that happened over the weekend.On Saturday, September 24, at approximately 2:00 a.m. in the 1400 block of Fischer, two male victims (ages 29 and 25) were leaving a local bar when two armed suspects approached them at the corner and robbed them of their cell phones, wallets, and money. One of the victims was also assaulted. He was treated at a local hospital and released. If anyone recognizes this suspect(s), or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Teen hit by bus on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a teen was hit by a bus Tuesday morning in Detroit. The 17-year-old boy was hit by a Department of Transportation bus in the area of Morang and Kelly around 9 a.m. He is currently listed as stable. Police said it is...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

16-year-old struck by car while riding bicycle in Woodhaven

WOODHAVEN, Mich. – A 16-year-old boy was struck by a car Monday while riding his bicycle in Woodhaven. The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. Monday (Sept. 26) on Van Horn Road near the Woodhaven Place Mobile Home Park. Officials said the teen was heading north from the park and...
WOODHAVEN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Several injured in 2 unrelated crashes at same intersection in Van Buren Township

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Several people were injured Friday morning after two unrelated vehicle crashes occurred in the same area in Van Buren Township. Officials were asking drivers to avoid the area of Ecorse and Belleville roads Friday as police investigated two crashes that occurred -- one between a car and a bicycle, and another between two commercial vehicles.
ECORSE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy