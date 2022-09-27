Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police looking for suspect that fatally shot 34-year-old over the summer
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are asking the public for help locating the suspect involved in a fatal shooting over the summer. In July, two men got into a fight on Pierson Street in Detroit when the fatal shooting happened. According to a police release, the shooting happened on...
fox2detroit.com
Amazon driver carjacked by gunman in ski mask on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Amazon delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night. On Michael Fountain's Ring camera, he and his wife received an alert from their doorbell camera - as the frantic driver pounded on their door for help "Please open the door, please open the door!" Just...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 charged after undercover Michigan State Police trooper shot in Detroit
DETROIT – The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged two people, a man, and a woman, in the shooting of an undercover Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit. The officer was shot during an undercover operation early Tuesday (Sept. 27) morning on the city’s west side. Prosecutors...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit woman charged with robbing Fifth Third Bank in Warren
WARREN, Mich. – A Detroit woman was charged Thursday in connection with a bank robbery in Warren that occurred earlier this month. A 33-year-old Detroit woman is accused of robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Van Dyke Avenue in Warren on Sept. 15. Warren police say the robber entered the bank, approached the counter and then took out a handgun before demanding money from an employee.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police seek person of interest involved in quadruple non-fatal shooting on city’s east side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person involved in a quadruple non-fatal shooting on the city’s east side. The incident occurred Sunday (Sept. 11) at 3:15 a.m. in the area of East Warren and Dickerson avenues. Police say four victims (three males and...
fox2detroit.com
fox2detroit.com
Man found shot to death in home on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was found dead in a home on Detroit's east side Tuesday morning. A person reported finding the victim in the front room of a house in the 11100 block of Findlay around 9 a.m. Police said the victim is currently a John Doe because the person who found him only knows him by a nickname.
Detroit News
Prosecutor: Detroit man used laser sight to shoot Michigan State Police trooper
Detroit — A Detroit man allegedly used a laser sight with his gun to shoot an undercover Michigan State Police trooper three times. The suspect fired the shots from the window of a second-story apartment building, according to a Wayne County prosecutor. A Michigan State Police undercover narcotics unit...
Detroit man faces several charges for allegedly carjacking 95-year-old woman, droving off with her inside
A 24-year-old man was charged in Wayne County Thursday morning with five counts after he allegedly stole a vehicle belonging a 95-year-old woman and took off with her still sitting in the car.
fox2detroit.com
Men robbed, assaulted after leaving Eastern Market bar
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who robbed men as they left a bar in Eastern Market early Saturday. The two victims, who are 29 and 25, were leaving a bar in the 1400 block of Fisher near Russell around 2 a.m. when armed men approached them and stole their cell phones, wallets, and money.
Police searching for suspects in quadruple shooting
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are asking for the community's help in locating a suspect accused of shooting four people on Detroit's east side on September 11.Detroit Police say three men and a woman were standing near the corner of East Warren and Dickerson avenues around 3:15 a.m. when someone inside a blue Chrysler 300 pulled up next to them and began firing shots. All four were struck and taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.The suspect fled the scene and is still on the loose.If you have any information regarding this case, you're asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crimestoppers and 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 gunmen steal truck from men trying to find wallet taken by kids during basketball game in Detroit
DETROIT – Two men stole a pickup truck at gunpoint from a man who was trying to find a wallet that had been taken by children during a basketball game in Detroit, police said. Kyrell Allen and Anthony Hopkins are accused of carjacking in a criminal complaint filed Thursday...
Detroit man gunned down by uninvited guest at his mom's birthday party; family still searching for answers
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for tips that lead to the arrest of the shooter who killed 34-year-old Antonio Holloway of Detroit at his mom’s birthday party in July.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
fox2detroit.com
Teen hit by bus on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a teen was hit by a bus Tuesday morning in Detroit. The 17-year-old boy was hit by a Department of Transportation bus in the area of Morang and Kelly around 9 a.m. He is currently listed as stable. Police said it is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
16-year-old struck by car while riding bicycle in Woodhaven
WOODHAVEN, Mich. – A 16-year-old boy was struck by a car Monday while riding his bicycle in Woodhaven. The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. Monday (Sept. 26) on Van Horn Road near the Woodhaven Place Mobile Home Park. Officials said the teen was heading north from the park and...
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old hit by car in Dearborn hospitalized in critical condition
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teenager is fighting for his life after being hit by a car in Dearborn. The frightening Dearborn crash scene took place at Schaefer and Paul streets which left the teen in critical condition, is a sight auto mechanic Ziad Moh won’t soon forget.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Truck stolen at gunpoint from men searching for wallet in Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 2 gunmen steal truck from men trying to find wallet taken by kids during basketball game in Detroit. Two men stole a pickup truck at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Several injured in 2 unrelated crashes at same intersection in Van Buren Township
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Several people were injured Friday morning after two unrelated vehicle crashes occurred in the same area in Van Buren Township. Officials were asking drivers to avoid the area of Ecorse and Belleville roads Friday as police investigated two crashes that occurred -- one between a car and a bicycle, and another between two commercial vehicles.
