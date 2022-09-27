Read full article on original website
Credit Suisse appoints China joint venture CEO amid global restructuring
HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has named veteran banker Jing Wang head of its Chinese securities joint venture, as the bank presses ahead with plans to expand in the world's second-largest economy while preparing a strategy review for its global business.
TechCrunch
Venture deal pace is starting to ramp back up as Q4 looms
After more than six months of declining deal counts and venture activity, venture deal pace is starting to pick up again. Multiple investors and lawyers told TechCrunch this week that they’ve started to see deal activity start to ramp up since summer unofficially ended on Labor Day. Mike Brown,...
Micron warns of tougher times, plans to cut investments by 30%
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O), the first major chipmaker to sound an alarm about falling demand for PCs and smartphones earlier this year, on Thursday warned of even tougher times ahead and said it was cutting its investments.
CoinDesk
Blockchain-Powered Reinsurer Re Raises $14 Million Seed Round to Build Decentralized Market
Re, a blockchain-powered reinsurance company, raised $14 million in seed-round funding to build a decentralized system that aims to fill a function similar to the Lloyd’s of London insurance market, the company said in a statement Wednesday. Tribe Capital, Defy, Exor, Stratos, Framework, Morgan Creek Digital and SiriusPoint participated...
Regulator seeks more information related to Standard General's $5.4 billion Tegna deal
Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday asked for further information pertaining to the sale of U.S. TV station operator Tegna Inc (TGNA.N) to Standard General.
Wall Street banks including Bank of America and Goldman Sachs fined $1.8 billion over failures in monitoring how staff used personal phones to talk about work
A Goldman Sachs senior investment banker sent and received "tens of thousands" of off-channel text messages, the SEC said.
These 4 trends are keeping Boomers unemployed and holding the US back from a full recovery
Millions of seniors were pushed into early retirement. Failure to rehire them can steer the US "into an iceberg," ZipRecruiter's chief economist said.
Motley Fool
Why Dynavax Stock Popped by Over 5% Today
An analyst initiated coverage of the company with an unhesitating buy recommendation. The biotech has a best-in-class adjuvant at a time that vaccines are critically important. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
The Fed is dragging the US into a recession to cool surging prices. Most Americans expect inflation to die down on its own.
The Fed is pushing the US into a recession to cool inflation. It might not be necessary. Inflation expectations have been falling since the spring, signaling there's little chance of a 1980s-like price surge. Raising rates out of fear that expectations will rebound is "irresponsible," a former Fed economist said.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Apple, CarMax, Coinbase, Peloton and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Apple — The big technology stock shed nearly 5% following a rare downgrade by Bank of America. The bank downgraded shares of the iPhone maker to neutral and cut its price target to $160 a share from $185, citing macroeconomic challenges ahead.
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Reverses Course Again, Trades Toward 20-Day Moving Average
Bitcoin and ether traded higher on Tuesday, reversing course from the prior day. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price rose 2.4% on Wednesday on above-average volume compared with its 20-day moving average. Bitcoin started the day in positive territory as traditional U.S. markets opened, logging four consecutive positive candles on its hourly chart. A trading candle represents the open, high, low and close price for an asset during a selected time frame. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap reclaimed the $19,000 price point, but continues to trade below the psychologically important $20,000 mark.
TechCrunch
GlossGenius triples valuation, raises $25M to give beauty industry’s tech stack a makeover
So she taught herself how to code, launched in 2016, raised $2.8 million in pre-seed funding from Techstars and angel investors, and bootstrapped her company, GlossGenius, for five years before closing a $16.4 million round last November. GlossGenius has more than 40,000 customers in the beauty and wellness space today...
CNBC
Dollar takes a breather even as rate worries dent risk appetites
The dollar made little progress in a choppy session on Tuesday while appetites for riskier bets were still weak as Federal Reserve policymakers talked about more interest rate hikes. The greenback was up against the euro but losing ground against the British pound and Japan's yen with all eyes on...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Dot-com crash lessons, reducing CAC, product-led sales
In our chat, Barber spoke about how founders can better align with investors and employees while managing uncertainty, the dangers of growing too quickly and the economic, social and emotional impacts created when so many companies close their doors at once. Many entrepreneurs have been encouraged to believe that smooth...
CNBC
European markets close slightly higher; Bank of England intervenes in bond market
European stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday despite economic concerns surrounding inflation and the global growth outlook. The day's big news in Europe came as the Bank of England announced the suspension of its U.K. gilt selling next week and the temporary purchase of long-dated bonds for two weeks, in order to calm the market chaos unleashed by the new British government's so-called "mini-budget."
18 Screenshots Of Food Service Workers Dealing With Customers And Management Who Stooped So, So Low
People working in food service deserve better.
SYNNEX (SNX) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
SNX earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
BBC
Emergency Bank move will not solve the problem
This is an immense show of force from the Bank of England trying to calm borrowing markets. It is already having an impact. It also raises some questions. First and foremost it underlines that this is a crisis, with the Bank responding in emergency mode. The clear cause was the chancellor's mini-budget, leading to a loss of market confidence, and spiralling borrowing rates on government debt.
Columbia Threadneedle discussed gilts with BoE, says portfolio manager
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Investment manager Columbia Threadneedle had several conversations with the Bank of England over recent gilt market moves, a portfolio manager looking after pension fund clients told Reuters.
Nexign’s Article Included in TM Forum’s Benchmark Report
SAINT-PETERSBURG, Russia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- Nexign, a leading provider of BSS and digitalization solutions, announces that its article has been included in TM Forum’s benchmark report “Telco Revenue Growth: Taking It to the Next Level”. The report investigates the primary sectors and services affecting communications service providers (CSPs) and the areas of growth and decline. It draws on research collected from 33 of the world’s largest operators and serves as a source of valuable information about factors influencing successful telco-to-techco transformation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005236/en/ Nexign’s Article Included in TM Forum’s Benchmark Report (Photo: Business Wire)
