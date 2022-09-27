ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

TechCrunch

Venture deal pace is starting to ramp back up as Q4 looms

After more than six months of declining deal counts and venture activity, venture deal pace is starting to pick up again. Multiple investors and lawyers told TechCrunch this week that they’ve started to see deal activity start to ramp up since summer unofficially ended on Labor Day. Mike Brown,...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Dynavax Stock Popped by Over 5% Today

An analyst initiated coverage of the company with an unhesitating buy recommendation. The biotech has a best-in-class adjuvant at a time that vaccines are critically important. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Reverses Course Again, Trades Toward 20-Day Moving Average

Bitcoin and ether traded higher on Tuesday, reversing course from the prior day. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price rose 2.4% on Wednesday on above-average volume compared with its 20-day moving average. Bitcoin started the day in positive territory as traditional U.S. markets opened, logging four consecutive positive candles on its hourly chart. A trading candle represents the open, high, low and close price for an asset during a selected time frame. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap reclaimed the $19,000 price point, but continues to trade below the psychologically important $20,000 mark.
MARKETS
CNBC

Dollar takes a breather even as rate worries dent risk appetites

The dollar made little progress in a choppy session on Tuesday while appetites for riskier bets were still weak as Federal Reserve policymakers talked about more interest rate hikes. The greenback was up against the euro but losing ground against the British pound and Japan's yen with all eyes on...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

TechCrunch+ roundup: Dot-com crash lessons, reducing CAC, product-led sales

In our chat, Barber spoke about how founders can better align with investors and employees while managing uncertainty, the dangers of growing too quickly and the economic, social and emotional impacts created when so many companies close their doors at once. Many entrepreneurs have been encouraged to believe that smooth...
MARKETS
CNBC

European markets close slightly higher; Bank of England intervenes in bond market

European stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday despite economic concerns surrounding inflation and the global growth outlook. The day's big news in Europe came as the Bank of England announced the suspension of its U.K. gilt selling next week and the temporary purchase of long-dated bonds for two weeks, in order to calm the market chaos unleashed by the new British government's so-called "mini-budget."
STOCKS
BBC

Emergency Bank move will not solve the problem

This is an immense show of force from the Bank of England trying to calm borrowing markets. It is already having an impact. It also raises some questions. First and foremost it underlines that this is a crisis, with the Bank responding in emergency mode. The clear cause was the chancellor's mini-budget, leading to a loss of market confidence, and spiralling borrowing rates on government debt.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Nexign’s Article Included in TM Forum’s Benchmark Report

SAINT-PETERSBURG, Russia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- Nexign, a leading provider of BSS and digitalization solutions, announces that its article has been included in TM Forum’s benchmark report “Telco Revenue Growth: Taking It to the Next Level”. The report investigates the primary sectors and services affecting communications service providers (CSPs) and the areas of growth and decline. It draws on research collected from 33 of the world’s largest operators and serves as a source of valuable information about factors influencing successful telco-to-techco transformation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005236/en/ Nexign’s Article Included in TM Forum’s Benchmark Report (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS

