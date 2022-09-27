ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Michael Jackson’s bodyguard bids MILLIONS for ‘saddest ever’ Grand Designs property

By Jill Robinson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

MICHAEL Jackson's bodyguard has bid MILLIONS for the 'saddest ever' Grand Designs property.

Matt Fiddes worked for the King of Pop as his personal security officer for over a decade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SyhNO_0iC7pF4l00
Michael Jackson's bodyguard has bid millions for the 'saddest ever' Grand Designs property Credit: Channel 4
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E3Hky_0iC7pF4l00
Matt Fiddes was the King of Pop's personal security officer for a decade Credit: SWNS

Since then, the 43-year-old has built a global martial arts company worth £120 million.

Matt - who is also a property developer - has decided to splash some of his millions on Chesil Cliff House in Croyde, Devon.

Grand Designs fans will remember the property as one of the saddest ever featured on the Channel 4 show.

Back in 2009, host Kevin McCloud met music executive Edward Short and his wife Hazel, who revealed their dream of turning a 1950s home into an art-deco style lighthouse.

However, when the show returned to the property in 2019, Edward admitted the recession and building problems had left his marriage in tatters, let alone the project itself.

He subsequently put it up for sale for £10 million and despite a rumour - which turned out to be false - that singer Harry Styles had put a bid in for the home, Matt has confirmed he has offered £7.5 million.

He said: "This property is five minutes away from my first rental when I moved out from my mum and dad's in Swindon.

"I have memories of planning my business and my dreams in Croyde so we've come full circle.

"People told me I wouldn't make it and it wouldn't work out.

"But I've been buying houses since I was 18 and it doesn't matter I can't write well because I only have to sign autographs and cheques."

The self-made millionaire added that he would like to turn Chesil Cliff House into 12 flats which he would then let out.

The property currently has five bedrooms, a sauna, an infinity pool, three acres of land and The Eye, which is a three-bedroom studio annexe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K1MoK_0iC7pF4l00
Matt is now a self-made millionaire Credit: SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l19E0_0iC7pF4l00
Music executive Edward Short first set out to build his dream home in 2009 but it was besieged with problems and caused his marriage to fall apart Credit: SWNS

Grand Designs airs on Channel 4 and is available on All 4.

Comments / 4

Related
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary

Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Kevin Mccloud
Daily Mail

'It looks like a prison': Grand Designs viewers blast £1.5 million home which was granted planning permission for 'outstanding architectural quality' - and say it looks more like an Amazon warehouse

Grand Designs viewers have blasted the design of a £1.5 million house which they think resembles a US high-security prison. Married couple Sarah and Mike set out to build a farming longhouse in the Derbyshire Dales where they could live alongside each of their parents, which they hoped would cost £900,000 to construct but actually coming in at £1.2 million.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Grand Designs#Martial Arts#Chesil Cliff House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
781K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy