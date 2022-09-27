Michael Jackson’s bodyguard bids MILLIONS for ‘saddest ever’ Grand Designs property

MICHAEL Jackson's bodyguard has bid MILLIONS for the 'saddest ever' Grand Designs property.

Matt Fiddes worked for the King of Pop as his personal security officer for over a decade.

Since then, the 43-year-old has built a global martial arts company worth £120 million.

Matt - who is also a property developer - has decided to splash some of his millions on Chesil Cliff House in Croyde, Devon.

Grand Designs fans will remember the property as one of the saddest ever featured on the Channel 4 show.

Back in 2009, host Kevin McCloud met music executive Edward Short and his wife Hazel, who revealed their dream of turning a 1950s home into an art-deco style lighthouse.

However, when the show returned to the property in 2019, Edward admitted the recession and building problems had left his marriage in tatters, let alone the project itself.

He subsequently put it up for sale for £10 million and despite a rumour - which turned out to be false - that singer Harry Styles had put a bid in for the home, Matt has confirmed he has offered £7.5 million.

He said: "This property is five minutes away from my first rental when I moved out from my mum and dad's in Swindon.

"I have memories of planning my business and my dreams in Croyde so we've come full circle.

"People told me I wouldn't make it and it wouldn't work out.

"But I've been buying houses since I was 18 and it doesn't matter I can't write well because I only have to sign autographs and cheques."

The self-made millionaire added that he would like to turn Chesil Cliff House into 12 flats which he would then let out.

The property currently has five bedrooms, a sauna, an infinity pool, three acres of land and The Eye, which is a three-bedroom studio annexe.

