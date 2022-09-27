2 Found Dead In Springfield Home

The area two people were found dead. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

A man and a woman were found dead inside a Western Massachusetts home after a call from a relative.

The two were found in Springfield around 10:15 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25 on Maynard Street.

According to Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police, officers responded to a home on Maynard Street for immediate assistance after a relative found the man and woman dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds.

The Springfield Police Homicide Unit under the direction of Capt. Trent Duda is investigating, Walsh said.

The names and ages of the two people have not yet been released.

Walsh said there was no threat to the public.

The police department is being assisted by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

