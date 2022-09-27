ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

2 Found Dead In Springfield Home

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aUk9D_0iC7pAf800
The area two people were found dead. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

A man and a woman were found dead inside a Western Massachusetts home after a call from a relative.

The two were found in Springfield around 10:15 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25 on Maynard Street.

According to Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police, officers responded to a home on Maynard Street for immediate assistance after a relative found the man and woman dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds.

The Springfield Police Homicide Unit under the direction of Capt. Trent Duda is investigating, Walsh said.

The names and ages of the two people have not yet been released.

Walsh said there was no threat to the public.

The police department is being assisted by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

Jen Jen Torrez
3d ago

It's heartbreaking to read about 2 more lives gone and 2 families left without answers and morning their loss of a family member. My deepest confidences to both families and all that knew this couple.

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hampden, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
westernmassnews.com

2 arrested, drugs and cash seized on Marion Street in Springfield

Take a stroll through history at the Eastern States Exposition Museum at The Big E. You can take a walk through history exploring Eastern States Exposition memorabilia at the ESE Museum while at the fair. Big E jewelry vendor marking 50 years at the fair. Updated: 6 hours ago. Many...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maynard Street
Person
Ryan Walsh
MassLive.com

Gricelle and Rolando Ofarrill identified as victims of Springfield shooting

A Springfield pair said to be married was identified Wednesday as the two victims of a shooting at a home in the city’s Bay neighborhood on Sunday. Gricelle Ofarrill, 42, and Rolando Ofarrill, 40, were found dead at a Maynard Street residence by a relative Sunday night. Police officers arriving at the home found them with multiple gunshot wounds, according to James Leydon, a spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Suspect arrested after shooting on Central Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have arrested a man accused of shooting another man inside an apartment Wednesday night. Joel Laporte, 25, is facing several charges after he allegdly shot the victim inside an apartment on Central Street around 10:35 p.m. When officers arrived on-scene, they found Laporte being...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Springfield#Violent Crime#Daily Voice Hampden
Daily Voice

1 Hospitalized After Serious Crash On I-91 In East Windsor

A tractor-trailer driver was injured during a crash in Connecticut. The crash on I-91 took place in East Windsor around 6 a.m., Friday, Sept. 30 near exit 45. According to the Connecticut State Police, a tractor-trailer was traveling south in the center lane when a Volkswagen in the left lane lost control going around a curve and hit the truck.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
MassLive.com

Springfield police remember officer killed in line of duty in 1908

The Springfield Police Department is keeping the memory alive of an officer killed in the line of duty on September 29, 1908. Reserve officer Daniel Donovan was 35 years old when he died over 100 years ago, and he is among 17 officers who have died in the line of duty since the city of Springfield’s founding in 1636. He had served the department for eight months.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCVB

20-year-old man seriously injured in Dudley, Massachusetts, crash

DUDLEY, Mass. — A 20-year-old man was seriously injured early Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Dudley, Massachusetts. Police said a car crashed into a utility pole on Mason Road just after 4 a.m. The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to UMass Hospital in Worcester. The cause...
DUDLEY, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
370K+
Followers
55K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy