Candy corn recalled over allergy alert

AUBURN, Mass. — Those who like candy corn should be on the lookout for a recall due to an allergy alert.

Arcade Snacks is recalling its 15-ounce packages of candy corn because egg is not listed as an allergen. People who have allergies to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they eat the candy.

The candy was sold in 15-ounce clear plastic containers marked with UPC 0 18586 00114 4 and a best by date of 3/8/2023 on the label on the back panel. It was distributed in

Massachusetts and Connecticut at the following locations:

Johnson Roadside Farm Market in Swansea, Massachusetts

Donelan’s Supermarkets in Massachusetts

Fieldstone Farm Market in Marion, Massachusetts

Foodies in Massachusetts

Windfall Market in Falmouth, Massachusetts

Highland Park Market in Glastonbury, Connecticut

Photo//FDA

Anyone with the recalled candy is urged to return it where they bought it for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact the company at 1-508-832-6300 Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET.

