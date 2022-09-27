ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Candy corn recalled over allergy alert

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OtFyn_0iC7ojgS00

AUBURN, Mass. — Those who like candy corn should be on the lookout for a recall due to an allergy alert.

Arcade Snacks is recalling its 15-ounce packages of candy corn because egg is not listed as an allergen. People who have allergies to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they eat the candy.

Tailgate in a bag: Brach’s debuts hot dog, hamburger-flavored candy corn

The candy was sold in 15-ounce clear plastic containers marked with UPC 0 18586 00114 4 and a best by date of 3/8/2023 on the label on the back panel. It was distributed in

Massachusetts and Connecticut at the following locations:

  • Johnson Roadside Farm Market in Swansea, Massachusetts
  • Donelan’s Supermarkets in Massachusetts
  • Fieldstone Farm Market in Marion, Massachusetts
  • Foodies in Massachusetts
  • Windfall Market in Falmouth, Massachusetts
  • Highland Park Market in Glastonbury, Connecticut
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZzBl_0iC7ojgS00
Photo//FDA

Anyone with the recalled candy is urged to return it where they bought it for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact the company at 1-508-832-6300 Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Fight hunger by volunteering for Indy’s Million Meal Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS — One million meals for Hoosiers in need will be packed in a single day next month during the 12th annual Million Meal Marathon. The event takes place Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at the newly-renovated Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Thousands of volunteers — small groups, large groups, corporate teams, families and individuals — […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana Task Force 1 activated as Hurricane Ian nears Florida

INDIANAPOLIS — Hurricane help from Indiana is on the way. Indiana Task Force 1 has been activated to deploy in support of Hurricane Ian, which is heading toward Florida after making landfall in Cuba. The team will consist of 45 personnel and 6 support members. They were scheduled to depart at 10:30 a.m. and will […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Glastonbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
City
Marion, MA
City
Marion, CT
City
Falmouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
FOX59

INDOT hosts statewide job fair for winter highway operations

INDOT is hosting a statewide job fair to hire for its winter seasonal highway operations.   The hiring event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at 13 different locations across the state.  Anyone interested is welcome to go learn more about the job and have questions answered by current employees.  They are […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Feds: Some Indiana Dairy Queen locations violated child labor laws

Dairy Queen locations in Indiana and Michigan operated by a Fort Wayne-based company violated child labor laws, federal officials say. The U.S. Department of Labor found H&H Coldwater LLC, which operates 11 franchise locations, violated the Fair Labor Standards Act at stores in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Bluffton, Decatur and Sturgis, Michigan. The department said 102 […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Strong need for teacher aides across Indiana schools

LAWRENCE, Ind. — There has been a large demand for teachers following the pandemic, but many schools say there is just as much of a need for student support roles like teacher aides these days. According to the Indiana Department of Education’s online job bank, there are just shy of 3,000 open positions across schools […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candy Corn#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Upc#Massachusetts Foodies#Connecticut Photo#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX59

Former Hoosiers now in Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian

INDIANAPOLIS — As Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, many there are preparing to ride out the storm while even more have made their way inland. Two former lifelong Hoosiers spoke to FOX59 about how they’re preparing to endure the hurricane. ”It’s getting scarier and scarier as we speak,” said Jim Atterholt, a former Hoosier […]
FLORIDA STATE
FOX59

5 winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3 million sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Check your tickets! Five winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3.1 million collectively were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing. According to the Hoosiers Lottery, the winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in New Albany and a $1 million ticket sold in Laurel. The tickets were for the Sept. 24 Powerball […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX59

3 Pennsylvania men arrested after driving narcotics through Indiana

GAS CITY, Ind. — Three Pennsylvania men face a slew of charges after state police say they were carrying multiple illegal substances and a handgun through Gas City, Indiana, in two different cars. The arrests occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday after an Indiana State Police trooper saw two passenger cars, a Chevrolet and a Ford, […]
GAS CITY, IN
FOX59

Satanic Temple challenges Indiana’s near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS — The Satanic Temple is challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban with a lawsuit that takes aim at Senate Enrolled Act 1 and claims the ban infringes on their followers’ religious rights and violates the U.S. Constitution. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita are named as defendants in the lawsuit. The […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana to expand services for minority-owned businesses

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana has secured federal funding to offer new services for minority-owned businesses. According to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, roughly $2 million in federal and state funds will be invested toward helping minority-owned businesses over the next four years. Neesheka Gray, who opened her Indianapolis salon Black Lotus Hair Company in January, said […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana lawmakers consider driving cards for undocumented immigrants

INDIANAPOLIS — A bipartisan group of Indiana lawmakers wants to allow undocumented immigrants living in the Hoosier State to be able to obtain driving cards. Lawmakers heard public input on the idea Tuesday during a summer study committee meeting. Ben Wisser, who came to the U.S. seven years ago, welcomes the proposal. “Sometimes it’s hard […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Here’s where Indiana wants to put EV charging stations

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana received federal approval to begin work on a statewide charging network as more and more electric vehicles hit the roads. The state will invest nearly $100 million over the next five years to build out its EV charging network. The money comes from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program (NEVI), a broad […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Delphi Murders latest: State police say ‘nothing imminent’

DELPHI, Ind. — Despite the circulation of rumors online, Indiana State Police have not confirmed any arrests in relation to the Delphi murders and say there is “nothing imminent”.  It has been more than 5 years since 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were killed on Feb. 13, 2017, after going for a walk […]
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about the decision to put Indiana’s new abortion law on hold? And what are their thoughts on the various candidates looking to angle for new positions in 2024? In the video above, Dr. Laura Wilson, Tony Samuel, Jennifer Wagner Chartier and Mike Murphy discuss this week’s top […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

State files appeal after judge blocks abortion law

INDIANAPOLIS — The state of Indiana filed an appeal Friday after a judge blocked the state’s new abortion law. The state requests a stay of the preliminary injunction preventing enforcement of the law, which was in effect for a week before Judge Kelsey B. Hanlon made her decision. The ACLU of Indiana and a group […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy