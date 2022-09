The 24th Annual National Night Out Kick-Off Party will take place Saturday, October 1, 2022.

The Copperas Cove Police Department will be hosting the event from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Activities are set to be held in Downtown Copperas Cove, located at Avenue East and South Main Street.

The event is open to the public!

So come on out, meet your next-door neighbors, and have some fun!