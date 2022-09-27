ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canopy Growth Exits Cannabis Retail Business In Canada, Here's Why

Canopy Growth Corporation WEED CGC is divesting its retail business across Canada, including the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners. Under the agreement with the Canadian cannabis giant, OEG Retail Cannabis, an existing Canopy Growth licensee partner that currently owns and operates Tokyo Smoke stores in Ontario, opted to acquire Canopy's 23 Tokyo Smoke and Tweed store locations across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
Cannabis Stock Movers For September 29, 2022

IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 17.66% at $0.04. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 8.27% at $44.14. TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 7.88% at $1.29. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 7.21% at $0.21. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 7.17% at $2.20. ReneSola SOL shares closed down...
What In The World Is Going On With Ford Shares?

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 21.5% to $11.72 since the start of Monday, September 19th's trading session on continued weakness. Ford on September 19th previewed the effect of parts shortages on the company in the third-quarter and reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBIT guidance as low as $11.5 billion or as high as $12.5 billion.
What Might Cannabis Companies Lose When Cutting DEI As A Cost-Cutting Maneuver?

Like any industry, scores of cannabis companies face difficult decisions as the market trends down. In many cases, roles are reduced or made redundant, as evidenced by the ongoing wave of cannabis layoffs announced in recent months. Often, non-essential and non-revenue generating components, including corporate social responsibility (CSR) and diversity,...
5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

NRG Energy NRG - P/E: 2.77. NRG Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 7.17 in Q1 to $2.16 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.92%, which has increased by 0.39% from 3.53% in the previous quarter. Central Puerto's earnings per share for Q2 sits at...
Jamf Analysts Find Apple As A Significant Competitive Advantage; Hail Its Growth Alongside Players Like Microsoft

Analysts attended the Jamf Holding Corp JAMF Nation User Conference "JNUC" 2022 in San Diego, California. Needham analyst Joshua Reilly reiterated a Buy and $35 price target. His highlights included robust industry demand, Apple Inc's AAPL OS updates supporting BYOD adoption, Jamf's win alongside Microsoft Corp MSFT versus legacy UEM vendors, and its next stage of product innovation likely centered around security offerings.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands TLRY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $3.29 versus the current price of Tilray Brands at $2.86, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Cannabis Conspiracy? As Weed Prices Plummet In Michigan, Big Operators Push Legislators To Stymy New Competitors

Michigan's largest marijuana operators are plotting an offensive to keep competitors from getting into the market as weed prices plummet, reported Crain’s Detroit. At the request of a lobbyist for some of the state's largest growers, the Legislative Service Bureau has drawn up new legislation to prohibit the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency from approving any new grower licenses, according to Crain’s.
Expert Ratings for Relay Therapeutics

Within the last quarter, Relay Therapeutics RLAY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Relay Therapeutics has an average price target of $39.4 with a high of $50.00 and a low of $23.00.
Western Digital Analyst Is In No Hurry To Reverse His Cautious Stance

Benchmark analyst Mark Miller lowered the price target on Western Digital Corp WDC to $28 from $34 and kept a Sell rating. He re-rated after "again" lowering his FY23 estimates due to concerns about the deterioration of business conditions, NAND pricing, and increasing chip inventories. Micron Technology, Inc MU indicated...
Expert Ratings for UiPath

UiPath PATH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 16 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, UiPath has an average price target of $19.97 with a high of $37.50 and a low of $14.00.
Laser Photonics Corporation IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Laser Photonics Corporation LASE IPO will take place September, 30 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker LASE. The company is offering shares at an expected price of $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 29, 2023. About Laser Photonics Corporation. Laser Photonics...
Honeywell Boosts Dividend By 5%

Honeywell International Inc HON Board of Directors approved an increase in the company's regular annual cash dividend from $3.92 to $4.12 per share. The increase will be effective starting with the Q4 dividend of $1.03 per share, representing a hike of 5% from $0.98. The dividend is payable on December...
