The Motley Fool

Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Buy 211 Shares of This Dividend Stock.

As seen recently, volatility continues to plague the market. In times of market volatility, it might be wise to look for stocks that can pay a steadier stream of income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Motley Fool

1 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now

Pfizer is trading at a very reasonable valuation compared to its industry's average. The company's current lineup and pipeline paint an excellent picture for its future. With a sizable dividend and conservative payout ratio, the stock is a solid pick for income investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool

2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Could Raise Their Payouts in October

AbbVie and Exxon Mobil both yield around 4% annually, making them some of the better dividend stocks you can buy right now. These companies also have impressive track records for increasing their dividend payments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Reuters

The Dow is in a bear market. What does that mean?

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the oldest of Wall Street's three main stock indexes, dropped 1.1% on Monday, extending the decline from its January peak to more than 20%, meeting a common definition for a bear market.
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
tipranks.com

2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

The sell-off is showing no signs of letting up, as the NASDAQ tumbled another 2.84% today, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.11%, and the Dow has shed just over 1.5%. It’s a rout, with the indexes testing new lows and moving deeper into the bear territory. The fall comes...
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks He Plans to Hold Forever

Warren Buffett's investment philosophy is simple, and it's created billions of dollars of net worth for his company's long-term shareholders. That investment philosophy led him to buy these two stocks, which would have yielded handsome returns if you noticed them years ago. However, the bear market may be giving you...
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

NRG Energy NRG - P/E: 2.77. NRG Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 7.17 in Q1 to $2.16 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.92%, which has increased by 0.39% from 3.53% in the previous quarter. Central Puerto's earnings per share for Q2 sits at...
tipranks.com

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock: Buying Opportunity on Attractive Dividend Yield

Altria Group shares present a good buying opportunity based on an attractive dividend yield backed by stable and regular free cashflows. Amid persistent inflation, an uncertain macro backdrop, and volatility in shares, investors have lost confidence in the stock market. What they need now is to safeguard their returns. Hence, dividend stocks that give a regular return on their investments have become popular. Let’s take a closer look at tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which offers a huge dividend yield of 8.64%.
Benzinga

Benzinga

ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

