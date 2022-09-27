Read full article on original website
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks
Dividend income is the unsung hero of the Oracle of Omaha's investment portfolio. These five supercharged income stocks should collectively account for $4.28 billion in payouts for Berkshire Hathaway over the next year.
Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Buy 211 Shares of This Dividend Stock.
As seen recently, volatility continues to plague the market. In times of market volatility, it might be wise to look for stocks that can pay a steadier stream of income.
How To Invest in CDs as Fed Continues To Raise Interest Rates
If there's an upside to the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes this year -- other than their potential to ease inflation -- it's that interest rates for savings accounts are rising as...
3 Ideal High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 5% to 7%, can pad aged investors' pocketbooks while making them richer.
If You Invested $1,000 In Exxon Mobil Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Exxon's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a great investment in...
3 Cheap REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell
Focus on buying high-quality leaders when they are on sale.
2 Dividend King Stocks That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep
Target and Altria look well positioned to continue rewarding investors.
Why ‘Strong Buy’ Big Dividend Energy Stocks Could Have a Massive Q4 Rally
Despite the recent sell-off, crude oil demand is expected to stay strong. These seven large-cap dividend-paying energy leaders offer investors the best entry points in some time and dependable streams of passive income.
1 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now
Pfizer is trading at a very reasonable valuation compared to its industry's average. The company's current lineup and pipeline paint an excellent picture for its future. With a sizable dividend and conservative payout ratio, the stock is a solid pick for income investors.
2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Could Raise Their Payouts in October
AbbVie and Exxon Mobil both yield around 4% annually, making them some of the better dividend stocks you can buy right now. These companies also have impressive track records for increasing their dividend payments.
The Dow is in a bear market. What does that mean?
Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the oldest of Wall Street's three main stock indexes, dropped 1.1% on Monday, extending the decline from its January peak to more than 20%, meeting a common definition for a bear market.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.
Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive.
2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%
The sell-off is showing no signs of letting up, as the NASDAQ tumbled another 2.84% today, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.11%, and the Dow has shed just over 1.5%. It’s a rout, with the indexes testing new lows and moving deeper into the bear territory. The fall comes...
Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks He Plans to Hold Forever
Warren Buffett's investment philosophy is simple, and it's created billions of dollars of net worth for his company's long-term shareholders. That investment philosophy led him to buy these two stocks, which would have yielded handsome returns if you noticed them years ago. However, the bear market may be giving you
2 Underrated Dividend Stocks That Are Aristocrats in the Making
Their yields aren't high, but these companies have been aggressively raising their dividend payments in recent years.
5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector
NRG Energy NRG - P/E: 2.77. NRG Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 7.17 in Q1 to $2.16 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.92%, which has increased by 0.39% from 3.53% in the previous quarter. Central Puerto's earnings per share for Q2 sits at...
3 Warren Buffett Stocks With 105% to 137% Upside, According to Wall Street
Select analysts believe these three Berkshire Hathaway holdings can more than double.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock: Buying Opportunity on Attractive Dividend Yield
Altria Group shares present a good buying opportunity based on an attractive dividend yield backed by stable and regular free cashflows. Amid persistent inflation, an uncertain macro backdrop, and volatility in shares, investors have lost confidence in the stock market. What they need now is to safeguard their returns. Hence, dividend stocks that give a regular return on their investments have become popular. Let’s take a closer look at tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which offers a huge dividend yield of 8.64%.
