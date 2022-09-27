Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State wins 2-1 in overtime over Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Should Smith-Njigba hang ‘em up for 2022?The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Football: Historic night for Williams fuels Buckeyes’ 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
WSYX ABC6
Rod Wave announces tour stop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — During his upcoming Beautiful Mind Tour, Rod Wave will be making a stop in Columbus to perform at Nationwide Arena. Wave will be performing at Nationwide Arena on Friday, Nov. 18. Tickets for the show can be purchased online through Ticketmaster on Oct. 7. The...
WSYX ABC6
Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham to perform at Schottenstein Center in December
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham is bringing his "Still Not Canceled" Tour to Columbus. After a long pandemic pause, Dunham and his characters are finally back on the road. They will take the stage at the Schottenstein Center on Friday, December 30. Tickets go...
WSYX ABC6
Muse announces tour stop in Columbus with special guest Evanescence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Muse has announced their North American tour dates and locations for the Will Of The People world tour, with a stop in Columbus. The multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning rock band will perform at Nationwide Arena on March 7, 2023. Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday,...
WSYX ABC6
Celebrating National Cookie Month with Plenty O' Cookies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — October is National Cookie Month!. Plenty O' Cookies owner Alex Copeland joins Good Day Columbus Kurt Ludlow and Jackie Orozco with some great football and fall decorating ideas.
WSYX ABC6
What to do in Central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Whether you're looking for an outdoor activity this weekend or indoor activity, we've got you covered!. Check out this list of events and festivals happening in Central Ohio this weekend. September 30. Jurrasic World Live at the Schottenstein Center: Jurassic World Live Tour, an exhilarating...
WSYX ABC6
Celebrating 100 years of Ohio Stadium: The facelifts of The Shoe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Stadium has received several facelifts during its 100-year history, and the people who probably notice the changes the most are the stadium Redcoats. They're the front-line ambassadors to anyone entering The Shoe. "We help people if they need information, where to go, help them...
WSYX ABC6
Taste of Clintonville returns Thursday, 19 local eateries to highlight delicious items
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Foods from Clintonville’s newest hotspots and old favorites will be served up on October 6 as Taste of Clintonville returns. Melanie Ash, Board President of Experience Clintonville joins Good Day Columbus to preview the finger-licking event. Participating restaurants include Local Cantina, Bleu & Fig,...
WSYX ABC6
Frozen's Indina Menzel and sister Cara Mentzel talk new book 'Loud Mouse'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Frozen's Indina Menzel and sister Cara Mentzel team up on a new children's book. The pair join Good Day Columbus to discuss "Loud Mouse," their new illustrated children's book. The lyrical picture book is about a little mouse who learns about finding her BIG voice,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus doctor discusses ways to slow down the aging process
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No matter how healthy you are, and what creams you use you can't avoid getting old. Senior Select Center Dr. Stephen Mills shares his tips to slow down the aging process with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Kurt Ludlow.
WSYX ABC6
First Scores: Week 7 of the 2022 high school football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. Gahanna Lincoln 38- New Albany 24. Olentangy Liberty 28- Upper Arlington 27 (OT) Hilliard Davidson 14-...
WSYX ABC6
Experience Columbus launches Ohio Style Pizza Trail to celebrate national pizza month
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In honor of national pizza month, Experience Columbus is launching a new Columbus Style Pizza Trail to help visitors and locals discover Columbus-style pizza. Defined by its thin crust, small square slices, and edge-to-edge toppings Columbus-style pizza can be traced back to 1934, according to...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: What to expect ahead of Buckeye game on Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Early sun is expected Friday following increasing clouds later on as Hurricane Ian moves closer. Enjoy the sun while you can Friday morning and the cool and dry afternoon. Rain showers are likely for south and east Ohio on Saturday due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State dedicates National Panhellenic Council Plaza
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State University dedicated a new National Panhellenic Council Plaza on the south oval outside the Hale Black Cultural Arts Center Saturday. Plenty of people were on campus for the dedication. The plaza recognizes the contributions and impact of these organizations, often called the Devine...
WSYX ABC6
New movies out including 'Hocus Pocus 2,' 'Smile,' and 'Blonde'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The long waited sequel to the Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus" debuts on Disney+ on September 30. Other new movies include 'Smile' and 'Blonde.'. George Wolf of Maddwolf join Good Day Columbus with the movies to see (or skip) this weekend. Hocus Pocus 2 (PG, Disney+)
WSYX ABC6
'It' a big responsibility,' Olentangy Orange alum will dot the 'i' in OSU-Rutgers matchup
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "I remember seeing the band and thinking, I am going to be a part of that someday," Dylan Penka said. Dylan is a fifth year at Ohio State University. The Olentangy Orange alum said he grew up a Buckeye fan. "My connection with Ohio State...
WSYX ABC6
1,500 meals provided at Shannon Hardin's 8th pig roast, fish fry
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin hosted his eighth pig roast and fish fry on Saturday. He said the event is a way to bring people together and start community conversations. Hardin said the pig roast is meant to be a celebration of community and...
WSYX ABC6
Suits for Heroes event helps vets dress for success in next phase in life
Canal Winchester, OHIO (WSYX) — Organizers at David Lutheran Church doing their part to help veterans enter the next phase of their life by offering free suits during their suits for heroes event. Madel O'Neil said this is the eighth year for Suits for Heroes. "We hope to give...
WSYX ABC6
Groups come together to hold community cleanup in Reynoldsburg
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One group went to work Saturday to clean up trash along roadways and illegal dumping in neighborhoods in Reynoldsburg. They said the effort is just one way to help the community. A large group from different churches across Reynoldsburg spent the day cleaning up around...
WSYX ABC6
10th Annual Honor Guard Memorial run returns in-person with longer route
The 10th Annual Columbus Police Honor Guard 5K returning to Genoa Park this weekend, Saturday, October 1st! New this year, the fundraiser run will include a 10k option for runners looking for a longer commitment along the route. Children are invited to join in the event by crossing the finish line for cookies at the end of the Kid's fun run! Sgt. Rich Brooks, Honor Guard President, joins Good Day Columbus to talk about how to support the non-profit and sign up for remaining slots ahead of race day!
WSYX ABC6
Big Walnut student seriously injured by homecoming float
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A student was taken to the hospital after being injured by a float during the homecoming parade, Big Walnut Local Schools said. The injury occurred around 6 p.m. Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 78-year-old man was driving a Ford F-350 pulling a...
