Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Rod Wave announces tour stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — During his upcoming Beautiful Mind Tour, Rod Wave will be making a stop in Columbus to perform at Nationwide Arena. Wave will be performing at Nationwide Arena on Friday, Nov. 18. Tickets for the show can be purchased online through Ticketmaster on Oct. 7. The...
WSYX ABC6

Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham to perform at Schottenstein Center in December

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham is bringing his "Still Not Canceled" Tour to Columbus. After a long pandemic pause, Dunham and his characters are finally back on the road. They will take the stage at the Schottenstein Center on Friday, December 30. Tickets go...
WSYX ABC6

Muse announces tour stop in Columbus with special guest Evanescence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Muse has announced their North American tour dates and locations for the Will Of The People world tour, with a stop in Columbus. The multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning rock band will perform at Nationwide Arena on March 7, 2023. Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday,...
Entertainment
City
Local
Ohio Entertainment
WSYX ABC6

What to do in Central Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Whether you're looking for an outdoor activity this weekend or indoor activity, we've got you covered!. Check out this list of events and festivals happening in Central Ohio this weekend. September 30. Jurrasic World Live at the Schottenstein Center: Jurassic World Live Tour, an exhilarating...
WSYX ABC6

Celebrating 100 years of Ohio Stadium: The facelifts of The Shoe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Stadium has received several facelifts during its 100-year history, and the people who probably notice the changes the most are the stadium Redcoats. They're the front-line ambassadors to anyone entering The Shoe. "We help people if they need information, where to go, help them...
WSYX ABC6

First Scores: Week 7 of the 2022 high school football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. Gahanna Lincoln 38- New Albany 24. Olentangy Liberty 28- Upper Arlington 27 (OT) Hilliard Davidson 14-...
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: What to expect ahead of Buckeye game on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Early sun is expected Friday following increasing clouds later on as Hurricane Ian moves closer. Enjoy the sun while you can Friday morning and the cool and dry afternoon. Rain showers are likely for south and east Ohio on Saturday due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State dedicates National Panhellenic Council Plaza

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State University dedicated a new National Panhellenic Council Plaza on the south oval outside the Hale Black Cultural Arts Center Saturday. Plenty of people were on campus for the dedication. The plaza recognizes the contributions and impact of these organizations, often called the Devine...
WSYX ABC6

New movies out including 'Hocus Pocus 2,' 'Smile,' and 'Blonde'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The long waited sequel to the Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus" debuts on Disney+ on September 30. Other new movies include 'Smile' and 'Blonde.'. George Wolf of Maddwolf join Good Day Columbus with the movies to see (or skip) this weekend. Hocus Pocus 2 (PG, Disney+)
WSYX ABC6

1,500 meals provided at Shannon Hardin's 8th pig roast, fish fry

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin hosted his eighth pig roast and fish fry on Saturday. He said the event is a way to bring people together and start community conversations. Hardin said the pig roast is meant to be a celebration of community and...
WSYX ABC6

Groups come together to hold community cleanup in Reynoldsburg

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One group went to work Saturday to clean up trash along roadways and illegal dumping in neighborhoods in Reynoldsburg. They said the effort is just one way to help the community. A large group from different churches across Reynoldsburg spent the day cleaning up around...
WSYX ABC6

10th Annual Honor Guard Memorial run returns in-person with longer route

The 10th Annual Columbus Police Honor Guard 5K returning to Genoa Park this weekend, Saturday, October 1st! New this year, the fundraiser run will include a 10k option for runners looking for a longer commitment along the route. Children are invited to join in the event by crossing the finish line for cookies at the end of the Kid's fun run! Sgt. Rich Brooks, Honor Guard President, joins Good Day Columbus to talk about how to support the non-profit and sign up for remaining slots ahead of race day!
WSYX ABC6

Big Walnut student seriously injured by homecoming float

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A student was taken to the hospital after being injured by a float during the homecoming parade, Big Walnut Local Schools said. The injury occurred around 6 p.m. Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 78-year-old man was driving a Ford F-350 pulling a...
