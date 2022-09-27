Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
All Manatee County residents have water service again
Manatee County announced Saturday afternoon that water service was back for all county customers. Customers in mobile home parks and those on Anna Maria Island remain on a water boil advisory through Sunday. Although power has been restored to most of Manatee County’s lift stations, county officials ask that residents...
Manatee County: At least $14.5 million in damage; thousands without power
Manatee County officials said there's nearly $15 million in damage already documented and tens of thousands of customers without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Longboat Observer
Manatee County asks residents to limit what they put down the drain
More than 200 lift stations are still without power in Manatee County. Photos: Lakewood Ranch area digs out after Hurricane Ian. On Friday morning, Manatee County issued a press release asking residents to "refrain from the drain" to limit wastewater system impacts. The county reported that 205 of its 738...
usf.edu
Hundreds of North Port residents trapped by flooded waters after Hurricane Ian
Todd Grimm parked his truck on the shoulder of exit 182 off I-75 Friday morning and looked at a body of water where pavement is typically present. He wasn't the only one to queue up near large orange and white hazard signs that indicated the off ramp was closed. Several...
WINKNEWS.com
I-75 shutdown in North Port due to Myakka River overflow
The Myakka River has overflowed onto I-75, causing its closure. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, due to the rising water the interstate will be closed from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard). Motorists planning to travel to Southwest Florida on I-75 should...
Wind damage from Ian widespread throughout Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) – Hurricane Ian left widespread damage across Sarasota County, the worst of it being in the southernmost parts. According to the sheriff’s office, at least two people died as a result of the storm. In Nokomis, residents who evacuated returned home to a mess Thursday. There were downed trees on houses, cars, […]
Manatee official: Reports of people who took storm refuge on roofs
Manatee County Emergency Operations officials gave an update on Thursday and allegedly, people took shelter on the roofs of their homes.
Longboat Observer
Manatee officials ask residents to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian arrives
Manatee County officials on Wednesday morning are urging all residents and visitors to shelter in place until Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall just after midday, passes. A county release said more than 100,000 residents and visitors were asked to evacuate Zone A and B zones. However, now it is...
Power outage numbers and maps
CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES (numbers provided by PowerOutages.us) | AS OF: 3:20 PM. Florida Gov. DeSantis said there are 42,000 utility workers in Florida.
Hardee County Schools closed indefinitely
Hardee County Schools will be closed until further notice, according to a notice from district officials on Friday.
cw34.com
'Sobering Reality:' Sarasota County officials pull emergency crews from roads
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — As Hurricane Ian hits land, its effects can be felt all across Florida. Sarasota County is experiencing Ian's impact, with heavy rainfall. Only 50 miles away, Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers. As sustained winds hit 45 mph in Sarasota County, county officials...
wengradio.com
Sarasota and Charlotte Counties Urge Residents To Stay Off The Roads
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said early this morning that most of the damage from Hurricane Ian is south of Venice Avenue. “There are still several road obstructions including fallen trees and debris, standing water, and downed power lines,” the office tweeted at 5:36 a.m. Water remains shut...
Two dead in Sarasota County after Hurricane Ian
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has reported two deaths that "appear to be" due to Hurricane Ian.
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Irma: Dates, locations and what's accepted
TAMPA, Fla. - Four Tampa Bay area governments have announced when crews will begin collecting yard waste and debris created by Hurricane Irma. Residents in Tampa, Hillsborough County, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County will soon be able to pile certain items along the roadway, and solid waste crews will collect them, free of charge.
Thousands of Polk Co. residents, business owners face up to 4-day wait for power to return
As Hurricane Ian was blowing in and knocking down trees, Courtney Rizzuto and others were hopeful their lights would stay on.
Longboat Observer
Hurricane Ian: 'We dodged a bullet'
As gusts of winds and gray skies lingered Thursday morning, Sarasota and Manatee residents began emerging from their places of shelter to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian the night before. In many cases, the verdict was a succinct one: Our area, once again, got lucky. Although Sarasota was planted...
Unconfirmed death toll rises after Hurricane Ian; 3 fatalities in Tampa Bay area
Officials believe more people may have died from Hurricane Ian in Lee, Charlotte, Collier and Polk counties.
Longboat Observer
SRQ set to resume operations after quick clean-up from damaged roof
Some 48 hours after its suffered roof damage in the passenger ticketing area, Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is set to resume normal operations Friday afternoon. Between 3:30 and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, wind from Hurricane Ian burrowed beneath a 100-by-100 foot section of the fabric membrane covering that area of the roof, peeled it back and, for several hours, rainwater leaked inside.
Bay News 9
Manatee County residents asked to avoid using water
Manatee County is asking residents to avoid water usage. In a Twitter post Wednesday night, county government said:. "Numerous lift stations are without power. As a result, customers are asked to refrain from using water. Please limit flushing, showering, doing dishes, laundry and other activities where water goes down the drain. We hope to resolve this issue when the storm subsides."
St. Petersburg Initial Damage Assessment And Restoration
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – St. Petersburg did not appear to have suffered significant damage from Hurricane Ian at this time. “We have reports of numerous downed trees and power lines,” said the St. Petersburg Police Department. Push teams will be out to remove debris
