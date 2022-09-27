ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Longboat Observer

All Manatee County residents have water service again

Manatee County announced Saturday afternoon that water service was back for all county customers. Customers in mobile home parks and those on Anna Maria Island remain on a water boil advisory through Sunday. Although power has been restored to most of Manatee County’s lift stations, county officials ask that residents...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Manatee County asks residents to limit what they put down the drain

More than 200 lift stations are still without power in Manatee County. Photos: Lakewood Ranch area digs out after Hurricane Ian. On Friday morning, Manatee County issued a press release asking residents to "refrain from the drain" to limit wastewater system impacts. The county reported that 205 of its 738...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

I-75 shutdown in North Port due to Myakka River overflow

The Myakka River has overflowed onto I-75, causing its closure. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, due to the rising water the interstate will be closed from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard). Motorists planning to travel to Southwest Florida on I-75 should...
NORTH PORT, FL
WFLA

Wind damage from Ian widespread throughout Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) – Hurricane Ian left widespread damage across Sarasota County, the worst of it being in the southernmost parts. According to the sheriff’s office, at least two people died as a result of the storm. In Nokomis, residents who evacuated returned home to a mess Thursday. There were downed trees on houses, cars, […]
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
#Hurricanes#Gulf Islands#County Administrator#Hurricane Ian#Haile Middle School
Longboat Observer

Hurricane Ian: 'We dodged a bullet'

As gusts of winds and gray skies lingered Thursday morning, Sarasota and Manatee residents began emerging from their places of shelter to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian the night before. In many cases, the verdict was a succinct one: Our area, once again, got lucky. Although Sarasota was planted...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

SRQ set to resume operations after quick clean-up from damaged roof

Some 48 hours after its suffered roof damage in the passenger ticketing area, Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is set to resume normal operations Friday afternoon. Between 3:30 and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, wind from Hurricane Ian burrowed beneath a 100-by-100 foot section of the fabric membrane covering that area of the roof, peeled it back and, for several hours, rainwater leaked inside.
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

Manatee County residents asked to avoid using water

Manatee County is asking residents to avoid water usage. In a Twitter post Wednesday night, county government said:. "Numerous lift stations are without power. As a result, customers are asked to refrain from using water. Please limit flushing, showering, doing dishes, laundry and other activities where water goes down the drain. We hope to resolve this issue when the storm subsides."
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

