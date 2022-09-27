Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL GOOG Google is shutting down its consumer gaming service Stadia as it didn't gain traction with users, the company said in a statement. “A few years ago, we also launched a consumer gaming service, Stadia. And while Stadia's approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected, so we’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service,” Phil Harrison, vice-president and general manager, Stadia said in a blog post.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 HOURS AGO