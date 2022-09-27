ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Google To Shut Down Gaming Service Stadia: Analyst Says Demise Also Casts Doubts On Amazon And Meta's Forays

Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL GOOG Google is shutting down its consumer gaming service Stadia as it didn't gain traction with users, the company said in a statement. “A few years ago, we also launched a consumer gaming service, Stadia. And while Stadia's approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected, so we’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service,” Phil Harrison, vice-president and general manager, Stadia said in a blog post.
VIDEO GAMES
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
90K+
Followers
170K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy