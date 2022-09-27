ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

BSA reaches milestone with robotic system

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IchSR_0iC7nHCR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0exciy_0iC7nHCR00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Health System announced Tuesday that BSA recently celebrated two milestones surrounding a robotic system used in a range of surgical procedures.

According to a news release from the health system, officials recently used the da Vinci® Xi™ robotic system for its 10,000th procedure at BSA Hospital. Shane Holloway with the BSA Amarillo Surgical Group also recently performed his 1,000th procedure with the system. BSA first acquired the system in 2016.

The da Vinci® Xi™ robotic system is mainly used for gynecologic, urologic, thoracic, cardiac and general surgeries, according to the release. The surgeon, during the procedure, uses the system for 3D-magnified imaging to guide the arms of the system’s robot, giving them the opportunity to”make precise movement utilizing minimally invasive incisions.”

“This technology has been a revolutionary game-changer for our organization and our patients,” Katrina Tokar, BSA’s chief nursing officer, said in the release. “Robotic surgery utilizing the da Vinci® Xi™ results in smaller scars, fewer complications and faster recoveries as compared to traditional surgery. We are committed to providing our patients with innovative treatments that help them live their healthiest life.”

The release states that the system has led to patient recoveries with “fewer complications compared to traditional surgery.”

“The da Vinci® Xi™ system’s precision-centric features allow for complex issues to be treated in a minimally invasive manner, improving patient outcomes,” Holloway said in the release. “I am honored to offer this invaluable technology to my patients and our community.”

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society gets a new location

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society has a new location. For anyone looking to adopt an animal, the non-profit organization can be found on South Bell and West McCormick Road. The APHS will start operating sometime next month. The move was a community effort, including online fundraisers...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Amarillo, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 69 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 69 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 933 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter County reported six […]
AMARILLO, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bedbugs force Amazon facility to close

AMARILLO, Texas — An Amazon fulfillment center in Texas has been forced to close due to an infestation of bedbugs. A spokesperson for Amazon told KVII that the Amarillo site was temporarily shut down after the bugs were identified. Bedbugs are common pests that feed on blood, creating itchy...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

COA Pavilion Finished With Framing

The City of Amarillo celebrated the finished structure for the new Santa Fe Depot Pavilion on the 26th of September. The held ceremony had city officials signing the last piece to be installed and then raised into position. Jerry Danforth, the Director of Facilities for the COA laid out the...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Community leaders to host book giveaway at Caprock

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chick-fil-A Leader Academy as part of LonghornLIFE Student Leadership at Caprock High School, along with Storybridge have partnered for the One Million Book Giveaway event at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at Caprock, located at 3001 SE 34th Ave. According to event organizers, leaders will bundle 175 sets of five separate book […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bsa#Medical Services#General Health#The Bsa Health System#Bsa Hospital#Robotic
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo names new city director of utilities

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Tuesday that John Collins has been named the city’s director of utilities. According to a news release, Collins will be responsible for water production and distribution, wastewater collection and water reclamation along with the environmental laboratory. Collins previously served with Louisiana Facility Planning and […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

The Barrios Neighborhood is celebrating Hispanic Heritage here in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Celebrate Hispanic heritage here in Amarillo at the Hispanic Heritage Luncheon and Awards Celebration. Los Barrios de Amarillo, the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee, and the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce are coming together to recognize the contributions that Hispanic and Latin Americans have made to society. This year’s theme is “Unidos: […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Storybridge LIVE 2nd annual fundraiser on Oct. 1

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Storybridge announced its second annual Storybridge LIVE fundraiser bringing children’s books to Life from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Hodegtown stadium. According to a Storybride press release, 12 characters from children’s books will be in person to interact with kids, sign autographs, and take photos. […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Owens Corning offering $2,500 for information on recent bomb threat

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Owens Corning is offering $2,500 for information leading to an arrest after a bomb threat was recently made to the facility. On Tuesday, a bomb threat was made to Owens Corning. Randall County Sheriff’s Office and Amarillo Police Department Bomb Unit were called to the facility...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Summary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here is a quick summary of our current Atlantic Hurricane Season. We have had nine named storms so far. Four of them were hurricanes and two of them were major hurricanes. (That means they met or exceeded category three status on the Saffir-Simpson Scale.) Here is a list of our named storms […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy