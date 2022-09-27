BSA reaches milestone with robotic system

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Health System announced Tuesday that BSA recently celebrated two milestones surrounding a robotic system used in a range of surgical procedures.

According to a news release from the health system, officials recently used the da Vinci® Xi™ robotic system for its 10,000th procedure at BSA Hospital. Shane Holloway with the BSA Amarillo Surgical Group also recently performed his 1,000th procedure with the system. BSA first acquired the system in 2016.

The da Vinci® Xi™ robotic system is mainly used for gynecologic, urologic, thoracic, cardiac and general surgeries, according to the release. The surgeon, during the procedure, uses the system for 3D-magnified imaging to guide the arms of the system’s robot, giving them the opportunity to”make precise movement utilizing minimally invasive incisions.”

“This technology has been a revolutionary game-changer for our organization and our patients,” Katrina Tokar, BSA’s chief nursing officer, said in the release. “Robotic surgery utilizing the da Vinci® Xi™ results in smaller scars, fewer complications and faster recoveries as compared to traditional surgery. We are committed to providing our patients with innovative treatments that help them live their healthiest life.”

The release states that the system has led to patient recoveries with “fewer complications compared to traditional surgery.”

“The da Vinci® Xi™ system’s precision-centric features allow for complex issues to be treated in a minimally invasive manner, improving patient outcomes,” Holloway said in the release. “I am honored to offer this invaluable technology to my patients and our community.”