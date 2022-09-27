Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Ky. family sheltering in place at Disney World as Hurricane Ian passes through
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Florida is obviously a popular vacation spot, and we have heard from many people from Kentucky who either now live in Florida or are there on a family vacation. One Lexington family is riding out Hurricane Ian in Orlando. The Inman family is at Disney World...
What Are Your Shopping Pet-Peeves? Kentucky, Indiana and Illinios Residents Rant
Shopping is not one of my favorite things to do. I can't stand going to the grocery store and even during the holidays, I dread having to shop. So, suffice to say, I have a lot of per-peeves when it comes to shopping. My two biggest are aisles that are...
wymt.com
‘Worst case scenario:’ Eastern Ky. natives hunker down in home of Fort Myers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon. One family originally from eastern Kentucky has lived in the Fort Myers area for nearly 20 years, and say this is the worst they have seen. “Everything just kind of became the worst case scenario,” said Brook Stephens. Fort...
14news.com
Union Co. native now living in Florida is bracing for Hurricane Ian
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One Tri-State native who’s now living in Florida has been hunkered down and feeling the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Channa Greenwell moved from Morganfield to Clearwater, Florida just a few months ago. Greenwell says she’s used to preparing for tornadoes and thunderstorms, but never...
styleblueprint.com
5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky
Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
wymt.com
Florida woman temporarily calling Ky. home to escape Hurricane Ian’s wrath
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two and a half million Floridians are under evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian barrels towards the Florida Gulf coast. Floridian Jan Sprenger is temporarily calling Kentucky home this week while the Sunshine State awaits Ian’s wrath. “My daughter from Colorado called and said,...
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hurricane Ian is just hours away from wreaking havoc on Georgia and the Carolinas. This comes as Ian slammed the sunshine state, leaving nearly two million homes and businesses without power. Plus, two Evansville homes are considered a total loss following a fire. Officials say no...
WKRC
Police: Kentucky toddler with slain mother's body 3 days after shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC/WLKY/CNN Newsource) - Police in Kentucky are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in her home. The woman, 23-year-old Kierra Stone-Gonzalez, had reportedly been dead for three days before being found; her 2-year-old daughter was found in the home, unharmed. It also appears someone else was in the house to take care of the child during that time.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ian likely brings rain to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ian will dump back out over the Atlantic Ocean and then turn inland. It heads for us this weekend!. It’ll be another typical chilly day in the Commonwealth. Most of us will reach the mid to upper-60s for highs. We should be in the 70s, so our run below normal holds on with plenty of sunshine.
Wave 3
Louisville native prepares to ride out Hurricane Ian in Florida home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Standing 12 feet off the ground, Barbara Kehoe’s Florida home is built to withstand hurricane winds and floods. She is planning on staying for now, but facing Hurricane Ian, a possible Category 3 storm, uncertainty rules the day. ”If it intensifies to 4, and we...
Is This the Scariest Road in Kentucky? Are You Willing to Find Out?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
14news.com
Evansville native dealing with Hurricane Ian at new Florida home
TAMPA, Fla. (WFIE) - Scary moments for an Evansville native living on the west coast of Florida. The winds of Hurricane Ian bashed through southwest Florida, bringing flooding from the storm surge along with it. At the beginning of the week, Tampa was in the crosshairs. As the days went...
14news.com
Ky. officials launch website to help those in recovery find housing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State leaders say there’s another tool to help people suffering from drug addiction. Governor Beshear and others announced the formation of a new website to help people find housing, if they are suffering from drug addiction and substance abuse. Kentucky has had staggering overdose numbers...
WKYT 27
Some Kentuckians stuck in Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
FLORIDA (WKYT) - All eyes are on Hurricane Ian as it pounds Florida’s gulf coast. It made landfall Wednesday afternoon as the storm flirted with Category 5 status. Gusty winds, heavy rain, and flooding. All are major concerns for those who stayed in Florida to ride out Ian’s wrath.
3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
somerset106.com
KSP Asking For Help Finding Wanted Man
Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are asking for help finding a man who failed to appear for a court date Wednesday morning. 39-year-old Alfred D. Francis of Bulan was scheduled to appear in Clay County Circuit Court in relation to a trial stemming from a fatal crash in 2019. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Francis is white, around 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds with short black hair. Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London at (606) 878-6622 or 1-800-222-555, or KSP Post 13 in Hazard at (606) 435-6069.
Pumpkin & Pickle Festival Coming To Kentucky & We’ve Got All The Yummy Details
This weekend promises to be super fun with the Pumpkin & Pickle Festival rolling into town. It's out with the sunflowers and in with pumpkins and we have all the fun details. Just a few miles from Owensboro at 6869 KY-56 you'll find the sweetest little black and white farm stand full of delicious goodies and delightful faces waiting to take your order.
Arkansas family stuck at Disney World as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as it tracks north in the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.
Are These Old Kentucky Sayings or Just Southern Phrases?
You could spend a long time going over a list of folk sayings that are uniquely American. I did it in my Introduction to Folklore class at Western Kentucky University. The whole class had a ball. But "uniquely American" is one thing; "specifically regional" is another thing entirely. And I've...
Wave 3
Former WAVE News meteorologist inducted into Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a career that spanned more than 23 years at WAVE News from 1987 to 2010 and several additional years in the Louisville market, meteorologist John Belski was inducted into the Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame Monday night. It’s the association’s highest honor. WAVE...
