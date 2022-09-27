Read full article on original website
Laser Photonics Corporation IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know
Laser Photonics Corporation LASE IPO will take place September, 30 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker LASE. The company is offering shares at an expected price of $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 29, 2023. About Laser Photonics Corporation. Laser Photonics...
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Helios Technologies Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Helios Technologies HLIO. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 9 cents per share. On Tuesday, Helios Technologies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 9 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Barclays Maintains Overweight Rating for CSX: Here's What You Need To Know
Barclays has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of CSX CSX and lower its price target from $40.00 to $35.00. Shares of CSX are trading down 0.99% over the last 24 hours, at $26.92 per share. A move to $35.00 would account for a 30.01% increase from the current share...
Baird Maintains Outperform Rating for CarMax: Here's What You Need To Know
Baird has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of CarMax KMX and lower its price target from $120.00 to $82.00. Shares of CarMax are trading up 2.0% over the last 24 hours, at $66.46 per share. A move to $82.00 would account for a 23.38% increase from the current share...
Citigroup Maintains Neutral Rating for Nike: Here's What You Need To Know
Citigroup has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Nike NKE and lower its price target from $113.00 to $93.00. Shares of Nike are trading down 11.72% over the last 24 hours, at $84.16 per share. A move to $93.00 would account for a 10.5% increase from the current share...
If You Invested $1,000 In Exxon Mobil Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Exxon's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a great investment in...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tilray Brands
Tilray Brands TLRY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $3.29 versus the current price of Tilray Brands at $2.86, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector
NRG Energy NRG - P/E: 2.77. NRG Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 7.17 in Q1 to $2.16 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.92%, which has increased by 0.39% from 3.53% in the previous quarter. Central Puerto's earnings per share for Q2 sits at...
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Village Super Market Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Village Super Market VLGEA. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share. On Wednesday, Village Super Market will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About DT Midstream
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on DT Midstream DTM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
Micron Technology Earnings Were 'Materially Worse' Than Expected: 6 Analysts Comment
Micron Technology Inc. MU released fiscal fourth-quarter results after the closing bell on Thursday. The Boise, Idaho-based company reported downbeat revenues of $6.64 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share, ahead of the consensus estimate. Here are the key takeaways, according to six analysts:. Morgan Stanley. “The outlook was...
Analyst Ratings for SVB Finl Gr
Analysts have provided the following ratings for SVB Finl Gr SIVB within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 13 analysts have an average price target of $522.46 versus the current price of SVB Finl Gr at $340.94, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Is 2023 The 'Trickle-Down Year' For NOV? Why This Wall Street Analyst Is Bullish
Bank Of America analyst Chase Mulvehill upgraded NOV NOV with a price target of $19. Key Takeaways: "Trickle-down on the move; upgrade to Buy," Mulvehill said in a note. As NOV crushed earnings in the first half of 2022, management has guided the second half of 2022 adjusted EBITDA of 45% to 55% above the first half of the year levels.
Peering Into Broadcom's Recent Short Interest
Broadcom's AVGO short percent of float has risen 8.38% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.17 million shares sold short, which is 2.07% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Tesla To $340? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On MillerKnoll By 60%
Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Cintas Corporation CTAS from $352 to $373. Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock. Cintas shares fell 1% to $390.46 on Thursday. Credit Suisse cut the price target for Paychex, Inc. PAYX from $150 to $138. Credit Suisse...
What Did Warren Buffett Say He'd Write A $25 Billion Check For?
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett is well known for his frugality. The extent of his frugal quirks are well-documented. You may already know that he never spends more than $3.17 on breakfast or that he lives in the same house he bought in 1958 for about $31,000. You may even know from his documentary “Becoming Buffett” that his No. 1 is: Never lose money.
Fed's Preferred Inflation Measure Comes In Higher Than Expected: What You Need To Know
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY SPY traded slightly higher on Friday morning after the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a 6.2% increase in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index in the month of August, remaining near the highest levels since the 1980s. What Happened: The headline PCE...
Here's Why Credit Suisse Sees Sharp Upside In This Travel Platform
Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group Inc GBTG with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $9. There is a secular trend among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to shift travel expenses from unmanaged channels into Travel Management Companies (TMCs). TMCs, the...
