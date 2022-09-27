ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times News

Local Roundup: Results from Sept. 29

Jim Thorpe’s girls soccer and volleyball teams continued its excellent seasons with wins on Thursday. Lehighton also posted a pair of wins in girls soccer and volleyball. Alexis Marotto scored the game’s only goal with 25:52 remaining to lift Jim Thorpe to a 1-0 Schuylkill League victory over Tamaqua.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Thursday games are gaining in popularity

Lehighton will kick off the high school football week tonight when it travels to Orwigsburg for a Thursday night matchup with Blue Mountain. If you think that Thursday night football games are becoming more popular, you’re right. Tonight’s game will be the fourth Thursday night game involving a Times...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

D-11 outlines postseason plans for 2022-23

ALLENTOWN - District 11 officials held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss postseason plans in all sports for the 2022-23 seasons. Officials outlined changes in several sports at the annual event, held at the new St. Luke’s Metro Field in Allentown. District 11 Chairman and Whitehall Athletic Director...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Tamaqua inducts five new members in Hall of Fame

Tamaqua Area High School inducted five new members into its Athletic Hall of Fame last Friday before the Blue Raiders’ football game against Salisbury. Those honored, from left, include Joe Berezwick, Eric Lech, Tanner McHugh, Dr/ Margaret Benny Kimeck and Aaron Frantz. This was the 26th annual induction ceremony. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
TAMAQUA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Men's college golf notebook: Vanderbilt continues to dominate stroke play, five players all shoot same 54-hole score

The Vanderbilt men’s golf team has been nearly unbeatable in stroke play since the start of the 2022 spring season. That hot streak has continued into the fall. At the SEC fall event, Vanderbilt shot 39 under, beating second-place Tennessee by four strokes. Since the spring, the Commodores are 135-1-2 in stroke play.
NASHVILLE, TN

