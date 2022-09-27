Read full article on original website
Jim Thorpe’s girls soccer and volleyball teams continued its excellent seasons with wins on Thursday. Lehighton also posted a pair of wins in girls soccer and volleyball. Alexis Marotto scored the game’s only goal with 25:52 remaining to lift Jim Thorpe to a 1-0 Schuylkill League victory over Tamaqua.
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Carter Stevenson thought he was in store for a good senior year of golf. His season really started in July when he shot a career best 65 in the final round of the Renewal by Anderson D.A. Points American Junior Golf Association Open at Pekin Country Club. ”I’ve been hitting the […]
Lehighton will kick off the high school football week tonight when it travels to Orwigsburg for a Thursday night matchup with Blue Mountain. If you think that Thursday night football games are becoming more popular, you’re right. Tonight’s game will be the fourth Thursday night game involving a Times...
ALLENTOWN - District 11 officials held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss postseason plans in all sports for the 2022-23 seasons. Officials outlined changes in several sports at the annual event, held at the new St. Luke’s Metro Field in Allentown. District 11 Chairman and Whitehall Athletic Director...
Tamaqua Area High School inducted five new members into its Athletic Hall of Fame last Friday before the Blue Raiders’ football game against Salisbury. Those honored, from left, include Joe Berezwick, Eric Lech, Tanner McHugh, Dr/ Margaret Benny Kimeck and Aaron Frantz. This was the 26th annual induction ceremony. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Driving the golf ball like Rory McIlroy is the dream. Imagine being able to step to the tee box, stick the tee in the ground and bomb it 330 yards into every fairway. Well, McIlroy showed off his ridiculous power yet again Thursday during the opening round of the Alfred Dunhill Links, this week’s DP World Tour event.
The Vanderbilt men’s golf team has been nearly unbeatable in stroke play since the start of the 2022 spring season. That hot streak has continued into the fall. At the SEC fall event, Vanderbilt shot 39 under, beating second-place Tennessee by four strokes. Since the spring, the Commodores are 135-1-2 in stroke play.
