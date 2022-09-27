ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Softball Releases 2023 SEC Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball has announced its 24-game SEC schedule, which features four home series at Bogle Park. The defending SEC regular season and tournament champions will host home series against Texas A&M (March 10-12), Florida (March 24-26), Georgia (April 7-9) and Tennessee (April 28-30). For the second...
Shauna Taylor and Brad McMakin signed to new agreements

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas has a storied golf tradition, including numerous conference championships, All-Americans, NCAA champions and dozens of former athletes currently competing on the PGA, LPGA and various other professional tours. And now, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek has taken another step to help ensure that the University of Arkansas remains home to two of the most successful collegiate golf coaches and programs in the nation.
Malik Hornsby and the One Box Sam Pittman Has Left Unchecked as a Head Coach

The statistics support that Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is an effective play caller. The Hogs are ranked No. 6 in total offense in the 14-team SEC with 479 yards per game this fall and are No. 2 in rushing yards with 243.8 per game with the sensational Rocket Sanders leading the charge in the backfield. The Hogs are ninth in passing with 235.3 yards per game. That mark may be a little low considering Arkansas boasts veteran quarterback KJ Jefferson, but after losing the most dominant receiver in school history in Treylon Burks, a drop-off seemed likely.
Arkansas Announces 2022-23 Non-Conference MBB Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas announced its non-conference men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season. In addition to playing at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational in November, Arkansas will have seven non-conference games at home, face Oklahoma on Dec. 10 in Tulsa and host Bradley on Dec. 17 in North Little Rock.
Sam Pittman talks with just days left before Alabama game

Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman addressed the news media ahead of the team's upcoming game against Alabama. Watch the coach's comments in the video player above. Alabama will travel to Fayetteville for the game this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the country. Arkansas is...
SEC picks, networks, kickoff times for Week 5

FAYETTEVILLE — It’s already Week 5 in the SEC and the staff at Hogville will take a stab at picking the winners in each of the games. In last week’s picks, the Texas A&M win over Arkansas gave each of the five a missed prediction. But for myself, Dudley E. Dawson, Ty Hudson and Kevin McPherson that was the only miss as each of the four went 9-1. John D. James went 7-3.
WATCH: Mike Neighbors, Makayla Daniels & Chrissy Carr pressers as full practice started this week

KNWA (FAYETTEVILLE, AR)- Mike Neighbors, senior guard Makayla Daniels, and transfer guard Chrissy Carr sat down with the media earlier today after their first day of full practice. Coach Neighbors talked about current players changing positions, the new season ahead, new players, their height and length, and more in this week’s press conference.
Creating His Own Market

TONTITOWN, ARK. – Above the Osage Creek in the Illinois River Basin is the Osage Ridge Ranch, established in 2014 by Steve and Kellye Smith two years after they married. “When we had our first date, I made sure we had dinner out of town so I would have enough time to talk to her on the drive there and back to figure out if she might be the one,” Steve confided. “She was and establishing a new ranch was a logical step, especially considering her profession.”
Happening in NWA: Turnbow Live, Razorback Fall Classic & more

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Happening tonight at six p-m you can join artist Amelia Briggs for a discussion of her work and her upcoming installation at the Famous Hardware Store in Downtown Springdale. Following the lecture, you’re invited to walk to the Famous Hardware Store for a sidewalk reception in celebration of the installation. Amelia Briggs is a multidisciplinary artist based in Nashville, TN. Her work has been exhibited internationally and throughout the United States.
Happening in NWA: “The Music Man,” Hog Soccer & more

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. The Benton County Fair is here. The fair lasts through Saturday, October 1. There is live music nightly starting at 6:00 p.m., rides, and plenty of livestock including a rabbit show, lamb show, even a goat costume contest and something you don’t see at just any fair… Clydesdales! You can check out the Clydesdales in the horse arena. Admission cost and daily schedules for the fair can be found on our website.
Happening in NWA: Benton Co. Fair, Martina McBride Tickets

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. The Benton County Fair is here. The fair kicks off today and lasts through Saturday. There is live music nightly starting at 6:00 p.m., rides, and plenty of livestock including a rabbit show, lamb show, even a goat costume contest and something you don’t see at just any fair… Clydesdales! You can check out the Clydesdales in the horse arena. The featured musician tonight is Arkansas CMA Entertainer of the Year Phil McGarrah — his show starts at 8:00 p.m.
Rash of breaking-and-entering calls in Fort Smith

Arkansas storm tracker shares his story about hurricane …. Mom of murdered woman speaks as officials search …. Study: Rec. marijuana would increase Arkansas GDP …
Surgeon sells Arkansas ASC building for $2.6M

John Kendrick, MD, sold the building housing the Springdale, Ark.-based Minimal Access Surgery Clinic for $2.6 million, Arkansas Business reported Sept. 26. A real estate firm bought the 13,156-square-foot facility, the report said. Dr. Kendrick runs the practice, which offers services in general surgery, pediatrics, lab, ultrasound, endoscopy and biopsies.
NWA Audio Theater to present Shakespeare classic

A Shakespeare classic comedy is being adapted for radio theater. Watch as a few members from “The Taming of the Shrew” cast join Good Day NWA to share more about NWA Audio Theater and how you can see the show. NWA Audio Theater presents “The Taming of the...
