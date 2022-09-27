2 workers rescued after getting stuck in grain elevator

CHICAGO — Emergency crews rescued two workers who were stuck in a grain elevator on the South Side Tuesday.

Officials said around 9 a.m. two people stuck on a grain elevator on the 2100 block of East 130th Street prompted an emergency response. The workers got about 150 feet up the silo when the elevator stopped working.

A crane brought each of the men down. No one was injured.

The grain elevator is at a company called Holcim, which according to its website is a global leader in sustainable building solutions with 70,000 employees around the world. The company specializes in cement ready mix concrete and aggregates and solution and products.

No further information was provided.

