ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2 workers rescued after getting stuck in grain elevator

By Melissa Espana, Erik Runge
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14wH2k_0iC7mwqF00

CHICAGO — Emergency crews rescued two workers who were stuck in a grain elevator on the South Side Tuesday.

Officials said around 9 a.m. two people stuck on a grain elevator on the 2100 block of East 130th Street prompted an emergency response. The workers got about 150 feet up the silo when the elevator stopped working.

A crane brought each of the men down. No one was injured.

The grain elevator is at a company called Holcim, which according to its website is a global leader in sustainable building solutions with 70,000 employees around the world. The company specializes in cement ready mix concrete and aggregates and solution and products.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Body of man pulled from lake in Rogers Park

CHICAGO — The body of a 54-year-old man was found dead along the shore of Hartigan Beach Park Friday morning, police say. The CFD found the man from the water at the 1000 block of West Albion Avenue in Rogers Park around 6:50 a.m. Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results. There was […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

39-year-old man shot in Edgewater: police

CHICAGO — A 39-year-old man was shot in the city’s Edgewater neighborhood. Chicago police said the man was walking on the 1000 block of West Catalpa Avenue around 12 a.m. early Friday morning when someone in a black sedan fired shots. The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition with a […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
WGN News

Woman, 55, killed in crash with carjackers fleeing Chicago police

CHICAGO — A woman is dead and four suspects are in custody after a carjacking spree ended with a police chase and crash. According to police, four offenders exited a stolen pickup truck and committed an armed carjacking on a 65-year-old woman in the 3400 block of South Claremont around 6:55 p.m. Wednesday. Police said […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Construction worker robbed, shot in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A construction worker was was robbed and shot In West Englewood Thursday afternoon. A 42-year-old man was working on a construction site at the 5700 block of South Paulina Street around 12:26 p.m. when an unknown person approached him, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings, police say. According to officials, the man, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man arrested in brutal Red Line bottle attack

CHICAGO — Chicago police have arrested a person in connection with an attack and robbery on the CTA Red Line. A man was attacked and robbed by two people early Sunday morning a the Red Line train near 95th Street. Police said 30-year-old Solomon Washington of Chicago Heights was arrested Wednesday in connection to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Batavia woman, 55, fatally hit by car in Geneva

BATAVIA, Ill. — A 55-year-old woman died after being struck by a car Wednesday night in Geneva. The woman was walking southbound near the 700 block of East State Street, east of Sandolm street around 6:48 p.m. when she was struck by a black Hyundai that was travelling westbound, according to police. Police said the woman […]
GENEVA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grain Elevator#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Chicago response agencies helping with Hurricane Ian relief efforts

 CHICAGO — As Floridians begin to deal with the destruction Hurricane Ian left in its wake, teams in Chicago have been working around the clock to help.   Team Rubicon, based out of an old firehouse in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood, has 40 people on two teams that are coordinating relief efforts in Florida and […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

14-year-old and woman shot in Roseland

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy and woman were shot in Roseland Thursday evening. According to police, the two were near the sidewalk on the 500 block of East 104th place around 6:55 p.m. when someone fired shots. The boy was shot in the back and transported to the Comer Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in good […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

U of Chicago police issue alert after 5 robberies near campus

CHICAGO — University of Chicago police put out an alert about five off campus robberies that happened in a six-hour span Thursday that all shared similar details. The first incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of East 53rd Street. A person walking to their car in an off-campus parking lot was approached […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Education in Electric: Chicago Drives Electric event debuts

OAK BROOK, Ill. — This weekend, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is hosting its first-ever Chicago Drives Electric event in Oakbrook Terrace.  It’s a sort-of auto show aimed at educating the public about electric vehicles.  Purchase an electric vehicle is encouraged by both the state of Illinois, which is offering rebates, and the federal government, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 30, shot to death while driving on South Side

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was fatally shot while driving on the city’s South Side, Chicago police say. The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of East 31st Street while the man was driving eastbound. Police said someone inside a white sedan fired shots. The man was shot multiple times and […]
WGN News

Evanston man charged with robbing 2 USPS postal carriers: police

EVANSTON, Ill — An Evanston man was charged with robbing two USPS postal carriers. Earlier this week, police issued a warning after two postal workers were robbed. The most recent incident happened just before noon Tuesday in the 2400 block of Nathaniel Avenue. Arriving officers learned a carrier was robbed and assaulted. One day earlier, around […]
EVANSTON, IL
WGN News

Man, 57, fatally stabbed in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A man was stabbed and killed in West Englewood early Thursday morning. A 57-year-old man was stabbed in the torso by a known individual on the 1500 block of West 72nd Street around 12:47 a.m. in a domestic-related incident, police say. The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy