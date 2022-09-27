ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For September 29, 2022

IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 17.66% at $0.04. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 8.27% at $44.14. TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 7.88% at $1.29. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 7.21% at $0.21. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 7.17% at $2.20. ReneSola SOL shares closed down...
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

NRG Energy NRG - P/E: 2.77. NRG Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 7.17 in Q1 to $2.16 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.92%, which has increased by 0.39% from 3.53% in the previous quarter. Central Puerto's earnings per share for Q2 sits at...
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands TLRY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $3.29 versus the current price of Tilray Brands at $2.86, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Benzinga

10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga

Dow Falls 600 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 2.04% to 29,078.45 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 10,655.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.53% to 3,625.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for UiPath

UiPath PATH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 16 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, UiPath has an average price target of $19.97 with a high of $37.50 and a low of $14.00.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Freshpet

Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Freshpet FRPT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Helios Technologies Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Helios Technologies HLIO. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 9 cents per share. On Tuesday, Helios Technologies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 9 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Tesla To $340? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On MillerKnoll By 60%

Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Cintas Corporation CTAS from $352 to $373. Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock. Cintas shares fell 1% to $390.46 on Thursday. Credit Suisse cut the price target for Paychex, Inc. PAYX from $150 to $138. Credit Suisse...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for NOV

NOV NOV has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for NOV. The company has an average price target of $18.0 with a high of $19.00 and a low of $16.00.
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On KE Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on KE Holdings BEKE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With JD.com

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on JD.com JD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Relay Therapeutics

Within the last quarter, Relay Therapeutics RLAY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Relay Therapeutics has an average price target of $39.4 with a high of $50.00 and a low of $23.00.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies RKT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Rocket Companies. The company has an average price target of $8.5 with a high of $10.00 and a low of $6.50.
Benzinga

MetLife Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on MetLife MET. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Western Digital Analyst Is In No Hurry To Reverse His Cautious Stance

Benchmark analyst Mark Miller lowered the price target on Western Digital Corp WDC to $28 from $34 and kept a Sell rating. He re-rated after "again" lowering his FY23 estimates due to concerns about the deterioration of business conditions, NAND pricing, and increasing chip inventories. Micron Technology, Inc MU indicated...
Benzinga

