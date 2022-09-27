It is game day in Minneapolis and the Boilers have a huge one today. A win gets us right back in the race for the Big Ten West, and it not like we haven’t upset a ranked team on the road before under Jeff Brohm. Unfortunately, Purdue has also never won in Huntington Bank Stadium (at least officially). Minnesota is playing like a finely tuned race car, while Purdue comes in with bullet-ridden shoes after giving away games to Penn State and Syracuse.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO