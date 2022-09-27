Read full article on original website
It is game day in Minneapolis and the Boilers have a huge one today. A win gets us right back in the race for the Big Ten West, and it not like we haven’t upset a ranked team on the road before under Jeff Brohm. Unfortunately, Purdue has also never won in Huntington Bank Stadium (at least officially). Minnesota is playing like a finely tuned race car, while Purdue comes in with bullet-ridden shoes after giving away games to Penn State and Syracuse.
Jumbo Heroes (2-2): Look, 2-2 isn’t where I want to be for my predictions or for this Purdue team. I thought both of us had a real shot at sitting at 4-0 on the season right now. But, we’ve just gotta go back, watch the tape, and learn from our mistakes. We’ve gotten better each week and this week is just another chance to improve.
