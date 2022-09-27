Read full article on original website
‘[He’s] completely out of his mind for saying this’: Hikaru on xQc’s response to Magnus Carlsen’s statement on cheating allegations
In a Tweet yesterday, Magnus Carlsen officially accused Hans Niemann of cheating during their chess match at the 2022 Sinquefield Cup, and in response, top Twitch streamer xQc called out the reigning World Chess Champion, claiming he is causing “irreparable damage.” Following this, chess grandmaster and fellow streamer Hikaru Nakamura had some choice words for the Twitch star.
Chess organization will investigate cheating allegations made by world champion Magnus Carlsen
An investigation is set to be launched in the wake of cheating allegations made by world chess champion Magnus Carlsen, FIDE -- the sport's global governing body -- announced on Thursday.
Chess Grandmaster Maxim Dlugy Admitted to Cheating on Chess.com, Emails Show
Hans Niemann is one of the top-ranked chess players in the world and has, for the past two weeks, been at the center of an ever-widening scandal involving accusations of cheating at the game’s highest level. That scandal is now widening still more: Maxim Dlugy, one of Niemann’s coaches,...
Beth Tweddle reveals who she thinks will shine in Simone Biles’ absence at World Gymnastics Championships
Samba star Rebeca Andrade is ready to step into the twinkle-toed shoes of Simone Biles at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.That’s the view of five-time medallist Beth Tweddle ahead of the world’s best gymnasts descending on Merseyside in exactly one month.Andrade bewitched the watching world with the ‘favela dance’ to gold and silver in Tokyo, the first Brazilian woman to win an Olympic gymnastics medal.With Biles on an indefinite mental health break and Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee also skipping this season, Tweddle sees Andrade as the sport’s next megastar.“It’s Rebeca’s time to shine now,” she said. “Without Simone...
Denmark to wear World Cup jerseys that protest host Qatar
GENEVA (AP) — Denmark will wear team jerseys at the World Cup that protest the human rights record of host nation Qatar, with a black option unveiled Wednesday to honor migrant workers who died during construction work for the tournament. “The color of mourning,” kit manufacturer Hummel said in a post on Instagram releasing the black third-choice design. “While we support the Danish national team all the way, this shouldn’t be confused with support for a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives,” the company said. The designs seem to complete a promise made by the Danish soccer federation last November to wear clothing with “critical messages” at the tournament in Qatar.
US runs past Canada into World Cup gold-medal game
SYDNEY — (AP) — Breanna Stewart and the United States used a dominant defensive effort to beat Canada and reach the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament. Stewart scored 17 points and the Americans raced out to an early lead to put away...
US Open Titles, Czech Dominance Earns September Spotlight
The last major of the year always provides many of September's highlights, and this month is no exception, with three Americans capturing doubles titles in New York. But 13 other notable performances occurred away from the US Open's spotlight, with the Czech Republic taking center stage by producing five champions: one on the WTA Tour and four on the International Tennis Federation's World Tennis Tour.
Soccer world reacts to Iranian national team’s brave gesture
Iran isn’t really into free speech or people being critical of the government. And over the past couple weeks, over 70 Iranians have been killed protesting the country and its police after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in custody for allegedly wearing a loose Hijab. The protests are a...
The U.S. women's basketball team will face China in the World Cup gold-medal game
Breanna Stewart and the United States used a dominant defensive effort to beat Canada and reach the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament.
India at ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships: All you need to know
The 2022 edition of ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals begin in Chengdu, China from September 30 amid a strict Covid protocol and for India, in the absence of one of its best players - Achanta Sharath Kamal. The delayed Worlds is the first international event in China since...
2022 World Gymnastics Championships: Great Britain name unchanged women's team for Liverpool
Great Britain have named an unchanged women's team for next month's 2022 World Gymnastics Championships. Alice Kinsella, Jessica Gadirova, Jennifer Gadirova, Ondine Achampong and Georgia-Mae Fenton will return to action after winning team silver at the European Championships in Munich. The World Championships take place at the M&S Bank Arena...
Soccer-Women's Rights Group Calls on FIFA to Kick Iran Out of World Cup
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Rights group Open Stadiums have called on FIFA to throw Iran out of the World Cup finals in Qatar in November because of the country's treatment of women. In a letter sent to FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Thursday, the organisation said Iranian authorities continued to...
World Cup 2022: Every previous World Cup Golden Ball winner
The complete list of every World Cup Golden Ball winner at each tournament since 1930
Kloth-Nuss, Cheng-Flint win matches Thursday at VW Beach Paris Elite 16
There are some tough matchups for the USA pairs in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Paris Elite 16. Matchups that were made tougher in that they have to play some familiar faces as the four USA pairs were shoved into two pools. To wit, Emily Stockman and Megan Kraft...
Denmark supplier announces World Cup kits designed to ‘protest against Qatar and its human rights record’
The kit supplier of the Denmark national team, Hummel, has released their new kit designs for the upcoming Qatar 2022 World Cup – along with a very precise message.Sportswear manufacturer Hummel have made it explicitly clear that while they are fully behind the Danish side’s efforts in representing their people, they do not wish to be “visible” during the finals while it is held in Qatar and say they do not support the hosts as a nation, citing their human rights record and failure to protect workers during the construction of stadiums for the World Cup. A statement on...
Canada Is Getting A New Coin & The Colourful Toonie Celebrates A Hockey Victory (PHOTO)
Canada is getting a brand new coin and the colourful toonie commemorates a Canadian hockey victory!. The Royal Canadian Mint announced on September 28 that a new $2 circulation coin is launching to celebrate Team Canada's "triumph" over Team USSR in the 1972 Summit Series. According to the Mint, "the...
Puerto Rico joins IIHF as associate member
Puerto Rico has joined the International Ice Hockey Federation as an associate member. The United States territory was admitted into hockey's international governing body during the 2022 IIHF Semi-Annual Congress that opened Thursday in Belek, Turkey. Puerto Rico is the organization's 83rd member association. Scott Vargas, president and executive director...
