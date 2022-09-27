ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CPD releases surveillance photos of suspect in West Loop attempted kidnapping

By Marisa Rodriguez
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — Chicago police have released surveillance photos of a man suspected in an attempted kidnapping in the city’s West Loop.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male, between 30-40 years old and approximately 5’8” to 6-feet tall. He was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n9oqu_0iC7mVCk00
Chicago police searching for suspect in West Loop attempted kidnapping (surveillance photos)

According to police, a 45-year-old woman was walking southbound on the 200 block of South Sangamon Street around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, when the man approached her.

Police search for attempted kidnapper in West Loop; 2nd attempt in past month

Police said the man grabbed both of her arms and attempted to pull her inside of a Maroon Dodge Plymouth. Officials said the woman screamed and was able to fight off the suspect. At the same time, a passenger in a Lyft vehicle confronted the suspect.

Police said the suspect returned to the minivan and fled the scene. Authorities have since recovered the minivan.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicago police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WGN News

