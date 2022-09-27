Read full article on original website
Honeywell Boosts Dividend By 5%
Honeywell International Inc HON Board of Directors approved an increase in the company's regular annual cash dividend from $3.92 to $4.12 per share. The increase will be effective starting with the Q4 dividend of $1.03 per share, representing a hike of 5% from $0.98. The dividend is payable on December...
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Village Super Market Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Village Super Market VLGEA. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share. On Wednesday, Village Super Market will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector
NRG Energy NRG - P/E: 2.77. NRG Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 7.17 in Q1 to $2.16 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.92%, which has increased by 0.39% from 3.53% in the previous quarter. Central Puerto's earnings per share for Q2 sits at...
Cannabis Stock Movers For September 29, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 17.66% at $0.04. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 8.27% at $44.14. TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 7.88% at $1.29. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 7.21% at $0.21. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 7.17% at $2.20. ReneSola SOL shares closed down...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tilray Brands
Tilray Brands TLRY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $3.29 versus the current price of Tilray Brands at $2.86, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Dow Falls 600 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 2.04% to 29,078.45 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 10,655.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.53% to 3,625.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by...
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Relay Therapeutics
Relay Therapeutics RLAY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $39.4 versus the current price of Relay Therapeutics at $23.08, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Charles River
Within the last quarter, Charles River CRL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Charles River has an average price target of $273.0 with a high of $300.00 and a low of $240.00.
Expert Ratings for Freshpet
Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Freshpet FRPT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Heritage Cannabis Amends Senior Secured Loan And Increases Facility To $19.8M
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. HERTF CANN has entered into a second loan amending agreement to an original loan agreement dated March 29, 2021, as amended October 4, 2021 with BJK Holdings Ltd. in the total amount of $19.775 million across four facilities. As a result of the second amending agreement,...
Expert Ratings for Relay Therapeutics
Within the last quarter, Relay Therapeutics RLAY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Relay Therapeutics has an average price target of $39.4 with a high of $50.00 and a low of $23.00.
Atlassian Analyst Sees It Driving Better Cloud Adoption, Monetization; Maintains As Top Pick
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz reiterated a Buy on Atlassian Corporation Plc TEAM and a $360 price target with the company remaining a top pick. He attended TEAM's inaugural work management event in SF, called Work Life. Work management represents a growing source of investment for TEAM. At the event, management...
Abercrombie & Fitch Brand Remains Healthy With More Resilient Customer Base, Says Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF with a price target of $25.00. Despite a softening demand environment amid macro challenges to lower-income consumers and significant uncertainty in Europe, management struck a fairly positive tone during the investor meetings hosted by the analyst and her team.
Expert Ratings for UiPath
UiPath PATH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 16 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, UiPath has an average price target of $19.97 with a high of $37.50 and a low of $14.00.
Analyst Ratings for Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies RKT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Rocket Companies. The company has an average price target of $8.5 with a high of $10.00 and a low of $6.50.
Laser Photonics Corporation IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know
Laser Photonics Corporation LASE IPO will take place September, 30 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker LASE. The company is offering shares at an expected price of $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 29, 2023. About Laser Photonics Corporation. Laser Photonics...
Barclays Maintains Overweight Rating for CSX: Here's What You Need To Know
Barclays has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of CSX CSX and lower its price target from $40.00 to $35.00. Shares of CSX are trading down 0.99% over the last 24 hours, at $26.92 per share. A move to $35.00 would account for a 30.01% increase from the current share...
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Analyst Ratings for SVB Finl Gr
Analysts have provided the following ratings for SVB Finl Gr SIVB within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 13 analysts have an average price target of $522.46 versus the current price of SVB Finl Gr at $340.94, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
