‘[He’s] completely out of his mind for saying this’: Hikaru on xQc’s response to Magnus Carlsen’s statement on cheating allegations

In a Tweet yesterday, Magnus Carlsen officially accused Hans Niemann of cheating during their chess match at the 2022 Sinquefield Cup, and in response, top Twitch streamer xQc called out the reigning World Chess Champion, claiming he is causing “irreparable damage.” Following this, chess grandmaster and fellow streamer Hikaru Nakamura had some choice words for the Twitch star.
Magnus Carlsen
Andrew Tang
Maurice Ashley
The Independent

Beth Tweddle reveals who she thinks will shine in Simone Biles’ absence at World Gymnastics Championships

Samba star Rebeca Andrade is ready to step into the twinkle-toed shoes of Simone Biles at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.That’s the view of five-time medallist Beth Tweddle ahead of the world’s best gymnasts descending on Merseyside in exactly one month.Andrade bewitched the watching world with the ‘favela dance’ to gold and silver in Tokyo, the first Brazilian woman to win an Olympic gymnastics medal.With Biles on an indefinite mental health break and Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee also skipping this season, Tweddle sees Andrade as the sport’s next megastar.“It’s Rebeca’s time to shine now,” she said. “Without Simone...
The Associated Press

Denmark to wear World Cup jerseys that protest host Qatar

GENEVA (AP) — Denmark will wear team jerseys at the World Cup that protest the human rights record of host nation Qatar, with a black option unveiled Wednesday to honor migrant workers who died during construction work for the tournament. “The color of mourning,” kit manufacturer Hummel said in a post on Instagram releasing the black third-choice design. “While we support the Danish national team all the way, this shouldn’t be confused with support for a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives,” the company said. The designs seem to complete a promise made by the Danish soccer federation last November to wear clothing with “critical messages” at the tournament in Qatar.
WSOC Charlotte

US runs past Canada into World Cup gold-medal game

SYDNEY — (AP) — Breanna Stewart and the United States used a dominant defensive effort to beat Canada and reach the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament. Stewart scored 17 points and the Americans raced out to an early lead to put away...
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to Iranian national team’s brave gesture

Iran isn’t really into free speech or people being critical of the government. And over the past couple weeks, over 70 Iranians have been killed protesting the country and its police after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in custody for allegedly wearing a loose Hijab. The protests are a...
tennisrecruiting.net

US Open Titles, Czech Dominance Earns September Spotlight

The last major of the year always provides many of September's highlights, and this month is no exception, with three Americans capturing doubles titles in New York. But 13 other notable performances occurred away from the US Open's spotlight, with the Czech Republic taking center stage by producing five champions: one on the WTA Tour and four on the International Tennis Federation's World Tennis Tour.
US News and World Report

Soccer-Women's Rights Group Calls on FIFA to Kick Iran Out of World Cup

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Rights group Open Stadiums have called on FIFA to throw Iran out of the World Cup finals in Qatar in November because of the country's treatment of women. In a letter sent to FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Thursday, the organisation said Iranian authorities continued to...
The Independent

Denmark supplier announces World Cup kits designed to ‘protest against Qatar and its human rights record’

The kit supplier of the Denmark national team, Hummel, has released their new kit designs for the upcoming Qatar 2022 World Cup – along with a very precise message.Sportswear manufacturer Hummel have made it explicitly clear that while they are fully behind the Danish side’s efforts in representing their people, they do not wish to be “visible” during the finals while it is held in Qatar and say they do not support the hosts as a nation, citing their human rights record and failure to protect workers during the construction of stadiums for the World Cup. A statement on...
