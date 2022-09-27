ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Sheriff’s office: Man brings shotgun into Florida gas station, clerk pulls gun on him

By Summer Poole
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZJ3r_0iC7lhsn00

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man after security footage from inside a gas station shows him bringing a shotgun into the store in what deputies are calling an attempted robbery.

Deputies said on Sept. 9, the man holding the shotgun entered the store and started to look around. He did not notice anyone behind the counter at the time so he stands around and waits. At this time, the store clerk was in the back getting his personal gun because he had seen the man arm himself before coming into the store.

Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide

Finally, the man sees the store clerk return with his gun pointed toward the him. The man then tells the store clerk he is not from the area and is from Chicago. Instead of robbing the store, the man decided to leave.

Deputies said they found and arrested Rakim Stephen Tate, 32, in Santa Rosa County. Tate was charged with openly carrying a prohibited weapon and attempted robbery with a firearm. His shotgun was also recovered by deputies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 16

kat daddy
3d ago

If I worked in that store that guy wouldn't have the opportunity to bring that gun into my store ever again

Reply(8)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Escambia County, FL
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Santa Rosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
niceville.com

Sheriff’s Office identifies alleged Destin gunman killed by deputies

DESTIN, Fla. — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified the man shot and killed after he allegedly fired at deputies on September 21 in Destin. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the dead man is 45-year-old Berlin Gonzales. The shooting occurred after...
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shotgun#Murder#Gas Station#Escambia Co#Nexstar Media Inc
WRBL News 3

Alabama woman accused of stealing thousands from elderly father

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman from Loxley is accused of financial exploitation of the elderly after allegedly taking thousands of dollars from her own father. Now the victim’s other daughter is trying to raise awareness so other families know what to look for. Financial exploitation is a crime that can happen quietly and often […]
LOXLEY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBB

Local firefighters head for South Florida

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WTVM

Columbus man facing fish trafficking charges sentenced to probation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details on a case involving a Columbus businessman charged with fish trafficking in Mobile, Alabama. News Leader 9 has obtained court documents detailing the local grocery store owner’s arrest and how he has avoided prison. Cuong Duc Bui - who also goes...
COLUMBUS, GA
WMBB

Walton Co. Animal Services make changes to ordinance

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Animal Services is instituting some updates to the Animal Control Ordinance. Commissioners approved the changes this week. Their goal is to reduce overcrowding and illness in the shelter. There are two major changes to the Walton County Animal Control Ordinance. “A 3-day stray hold, so having said that […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy