Some Car Dealers May Disappear as New Electric Vehicles Head to the Market
Will automakers need to offer buyout programs to car dealers that don't want to sell electric vehicles? The post Some Car Dealers May Disappear as New Electric Vehicles Head to the Market appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cadillac Recalls High-Profile Electric Vehicle
Two years ago Cadillac said it would spearhead General Motors’ (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report shift to an all-electric future. "Cadillac’s EV will hit the heart of the crossover market and meet the needs of customers around the world,” Steve Carlisle, Cadillac's president, said in a statement.
Tesla Ranks Last In Automotive Reputation Study
California-based Reputation has just revealed the results of its 2022 Automotive Reputation Report. The experience of driving and owning a great vehicle can quickly be undone by a poor dealership experience. That's why Reputation analyzed 20,000 dealers in the US and Canada, and 35,000 around the globe, while also scouring through five million auto dealer ratings and reviews.
10 Cars Worth More Used Than New
We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai
And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles
Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
Recall alert: Kia expands recall to include 70K additional vehicles at risk of catching fire
WASHINGTON — Kia confirmed Wednesday that 70,000 vehicles have been added to an August recall, warning owners to park the affected vehicles outdoors due to fire risks, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents. The expanded recall applies to the following models, equipped with a tow hitch harness...
Tesla Hiccup: EV Maker Recalls 1.1 Million Cars
A recall is a drawback for any carmaker, prompting critical media coverage, damaging its image among consumers and delaying its ability to focus on other aspects of running and growing the business. For some car manufacturers, the solution is usually simply to update the software remotely or over-the-air. This way,...
Ford Accused Of Using Cheap Steel On Super Duty Trucks
A class action lawsuit brought on by owners of Ford Super Duty trucks is accusing the automaker of fraudulent concealment, among other things, pertaining to the crash integrity of their vehicles. Attorneys from Hagens Berman say they have proof that Ford has used increasingly weaker steel and materials in the roof of Super Duty trucks built between 1999 and 2016.
WFMZ-TV Online
Some Kia and Hyundai vehicle models are vulnerable to theft.
Own a Kia or Hyundai? Here’s Why Your Insurance Rates Could Go Up. Thieves inspired by social media are stealing certain models of Kias and Hyundais with little more than a phone-charging cable. The trend started in Milwaukee before spreading to cities nationwide.…
CarMax Aims to Meet Growing Consumer Demand for Cheaper Cars
Difficult economic conditions are leading car shoppers to look for less-expensive used vehicles, CarMax President and CEO Bill Nash said Thursday (Sept. 29) during the company’s quarterly earnings call. CarMax’s retail used vehicle unit sales declined 6.4% year over year during the quarter ended Aug. 31, although its revenues...
torquenews.com
As Sort Of Annual Tradition, Tesla Expects Frantic Deliveries By End Of 2022
A leaked internal email has revealed that Tesla leadership expects a dizzying pace of deliveries during the last quarter of this year, while at the same time encourages all network workers to do their best to help with the tasks. The last quarter of the year arrives and with it...
Albany Herald
Used cars have become unaffordable
High prices and rising interest rates are putting used cars out of reach for a growing number of car shoppers. That's bad news for CarMax, the nation's largest used car dealer. CarMax reported Thursday that its earnings plunged 54% as the number of cars it sold in the quarter fell 6.4% compared to a year ago.
notebookcheck.net
Cheaper BMW i4 base model with 70 kWh battery and 281 electric horsepower to launch later this year
Despite disrupted supply chains and the resulting steep prices, electric cars are selling like hotcakes in many markets around the world. Apparently, this also applies to the stylish BMW i4, whose cheapest model variant, the so-called "eDrive40", currently starts at a list price of US$55,900 in the US. However, the upcoming introduction of a new rear-wheel-drive base model with a smaller battery will soon lower the entry level price for the luxurious electric sedan that is currently built in Munich, Germany.
Tesla to recall more than 1 million vehicles because automatic windows might exert 'excessive force' while closing
WASHINGTON — Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million U.S. vehicles because the window automatic reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction, increasing the risk of injury. The electric vehicle manufacturer told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration it would perform an over-the-air software update of the...
getnews.info
Three Of The Best New Car Phone Holders Now Available At Low Prices – Wheel And Bee
An online car accessory store that helps consumers to save money on quality products and accessories has today announced they have launched a new range of car phone holders. Three of the car phone holders have quickly become best-sellers. A one-stop shop that sells everything a person could need for...
getnews.info
A New Range Of Car Seat Covers Launched By Wheel And Bee
An online car accessory store that helps consumers to save money on quality products and accessories has launched a new range of car seat covers at unbeatable prices. An online store that has become a one-stop shop for car products and accessories has today announced they have launched a new range of car seat covers. Wheel And Bee (https://wheelandbee.com/) who sell everything from car repair tools, gadgets, and car organizers, have said the new product range has already become popular with their customers.
Infiniti Ups Its Technology Game As New App Arrives
If you want a comfortable and premium vehicle and aren't too bothered about whether there is a German badge on the nose or not, you could do worse than consider an Infiniti. The marque's newly updated lineup provides restrained luxury all the way from the QX50 to the towering QX80.
