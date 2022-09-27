ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Large apartment fire near I-17 in Phoenix leaves 12 displaced

PHOENIX - A dozen people have been displaced after a large fire damaged three stories of an apartment complex near Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix on Thursday. Phoenix firefighters were called to the area after a resident said a fire started on her second-floor unit. First responders...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

6 arrested after overnight home invasion in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Six suspects have been arrested after police say they broke into a Tempe home early Friday morning. Officers responded to a reported home invasion near Lemon Street and Rural Road around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived, the suspects were already gone. The people who live there weren’t hurt, but there was damage inside the home and some items had been stolen.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Grandparents seeking justice after Phoenix teenager hit by alleged drunk driver

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix teenager is recovering from debilitating injuries after an alleged drunk driver struck her. The teen’s grandparents say the crash happened last Friday night outside The Imagine School at Cortez Park, near 35th and Dunlap avenues, following a school event. Due to legal reasons, Arizona’s Family is not releasing the victim’s identity.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Grand Canyon University student hit by stray bullet during shootout; 2 others injured

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Grand Canyon University student, a man and a teen girl were in the hospital after a shootout near campus on Wednesday. Police were called to 36th and Vermont avenues, which is north of Camelback Road, around 6 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Officers arrived at the scene but didn’t find any victims. However, police say officers later learned a man and teen girl were at a nearby hospital and had been shot. They both had non-life-threatening injuries, investigators say.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police investigate double shooting at Tempe business near ASU campus

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe police are investigating after two people were shot outside a Tempe business late Wednesday night. Officers received a report of a shooting near Lemon Street and Terrace Road, east of the Arizona State University campus just after 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found those involved had left the scene. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence outside El Paisano Market. Detectives learned later that they showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. Investigators say they believed the pair had been involved in an altercation. One suspect was treated and taken into custody while the other remained in the hospital.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

PCSO identifies mother and son found dead in San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The mother and son who were found dead inside a home Monday in San Tan Valley have been identified. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday the victims are 43-year-old Griselda Rodriguez and 6-year-old Nathan Arteaga. Nathan went to Simonton Elementary School.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of ramming girlfriend’s car, causing crash on freeway near Tonopah

TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of chasing his girlfriend on the freeway as she tried to get away from him before he rammed her car, causing a crash near Tonopah on Monday afternoon. Around 11:30 a.m., DPS began receiving calls from a woman saying her boyfriend, 24-year-old Alberto Sebastian Medina, was chasing after her and ramming her car on I-10, about 10 miles west of Tonopah. Witnesses also began calling 911, saying two cars were going over 100 miles per hour and thought it was a road rage incident. Court documents say Medina then rammed the woman’s car so hard it rolled several times, finally coming to a stop in the median. Troopers arrived and took Medina into custody, and the woman was taken to the hospital.
TONOPAH, AZ
AZFamily

DPS identifies Phoenix man who died in a single-vehicle crash on I-17

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Investigators have identified the man who died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday that left two others hospitalized. DPS officials say Major Raines, 55, died at the scene after the SUV he was riding in rolled off the eastbound I-10 to the southbound I-17 ramp Saturday morning. Another passenger, a 49-year-old man is currently in the hospital in critical condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man burned after group loads grocery bags of gasoline into car, causing fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a Phoenix man is in the hospital with serious burns after a group of men filled grocery bags with gasoline and loaded them into a car, leading to a fire on Thursday morning. Phoenix police say a vehicle was engulfed in flames near 35th Avenue and Ocotillo Road shortly after 8 a.m. Police arrived and found a man in his 40s burned near the car and rushed him to the hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Troopers who saved Pinal County family stranded in floodwaters describe rescue

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The DPS rescue crew on a daring water rescue in Pinal County described the heart-stopping moment captured on video. Two parents and their four children were airlifted by a helicopter crew during a powerful monsoon storm on Sept. 21. They say it was around 8:30 p.m. troopers got the call to assist Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies in a Maricopa water rescue.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Man threatened to burn down Phoenix apartment with fiancée, teen inside, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they arrested a man who threatened to burn down his Phoenix apartment with him, his fiancée and her teen son inside early Tuesday. The mother and her son told police that 42-year-old Mario Montreal Green seemed normal when he got home near 19th Avenue on Butler Drive, which is north of Northern Avenue, from a Buffalo Wild Wings nearby where he watched a football game. Green got into an argument with the fiancée and started breaking items in the apartment. Green allegedly poured lighter fluid around the apartment and threatened to light the building on fire, police say.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcyclist killed after running red lights, slamming into SUV in Peoria, police say

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist is dead after police say they ran a red light and slammed into an SUV early Tuesday morning. Peoria police say that the motorcycle driver had run through several red lights while driving westbound on Olive Avenue. At some point, he crashed into an SUV near the Loop 101 on-ramp and died from the impact. Investigators say the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Video from the scene just after midnight showed debris scattered through the middle of the intersection.
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

PD: Man stabbed to death Monday near 27th Ave and Bethany Home Rd

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. At about 9 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of an injured person. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He died from his injuries at...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Volunteer finds body of missing hiker near Cave Creek

See which Arizona restaurants made the Dirty Dining cut this week. Among the violations were cooks grabbing food with bare hands and not washing up after cracking eggs. Link between crime scene DNA and at-home test kits helped police catch Zombie Hunter. Updated: 30 minutes ago. |. When police received...
CAVE CREEK, AZ

