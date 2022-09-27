Read full article on original website
August & Gertrude Faber
August Faber, age 86, and Gertrude Faber, age 83 of Lake Lillian, MN died as the result of a car crash. August died Saturday, September 24, 2022 and Gertrude died Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, October 4th at 11:00 a.m. at United Lutheran Church in Lake Lillian with Pastor Donna Olsen officiating. Burial will be in the Tromso Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, October 3rd, from 5 to 7 p.m. at K-M Funeral Home and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.
Homecoming pranks are mostly harmless
(Willmar MN-) Friday is homecoming day in Willmar. Tonight The Cardinals take on Delano at Hodapp Field. Homecoming week is usually marked with the typical hijinks of homes of students being tee-peed. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says most of the pranks are harmless, but things get serious when the tee-pee-ers leave their victims' homes driving recklessly...
Warhawks Home Opener Tonight
(Willmar, MN) The Willmar Warhawks have their home opener tonight at the Willmar Civic Center. Game time is 7:10. Doors open at 6:30. Their first game was a loss to the Granite City Lumberjacks, 4 to 2, but they won their second game in Breezy Point, defeating the Minnesota Loons 6 to 4.
30,000 turkeys die in Renville County barn fire
Morton MN-) Thousands of turkeys died in a barn fire in Renville County Thursday afternoon. The sheriff's department says at approximately 1:48 p.m. Thursday they got a report of a structure fire at 70305 Hwy 71, about 4 miles north of Morton. The preliminary investigation shows a fire started in the western portion of a turkey barn and spread throughout the structure. The building was full of turkeys at the time of the fire, and it is estimated at least 30,000 turkeys died in the fire. The Morton Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Renville County Sheriff’s Office and fire departments from Olivia, Redwood Falls, Bird Island, Franklin and Buffalo Lake as well as the State Patrol and Carris Health Ambulance Service. The investigation into the cause of the fire continues.
KEYC
30,000 turkeys killed in Minnesota barn fire
BEAVER FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A fire killed an estimated 30,000 turkeys Thursday in Renville County. According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened just before 2 p.m. at a turkey barn about four miles north of Morton in Beaver Falls Township. No one was hurt, but...
Hope Lutheran's Annual Fall Bazaar
What: Hope Lutheran's Annual Fall Bazaar in Sunburg. Luncheon menu: wild rice or vegetable soup, ham or turkey sandwiches, salad, rommegrot and variety of pies. Bakery Shoppe, aprons & crafts area, farmers market, cards & napkins and used book sale corner, raffle and more.
Alexandria police chief believes they know who made ‘swatting’ calls
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent said he believes the ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and St. Paul last Wednesday came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. “We were able to capture the number that came in,” Kent...
Willmar woman hurt in crash on South First Street
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on South First Street in Willmar Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 545 p.m., a vehicle was pulling onto 1st Street from Terrace Drive, and collided with a vehicle that was pulling onto 1st Street from Cub Foods, across the street. The driver of the Terrace Drive vehicle, 59-year-old Bonnie McKenzie of Willmar, was hit T-bone style and was taken to Rice Hospital. The extend of her injuries are unknown.
Fall Harvest Festival
Fall Harvest Festival at Hope Presbyterian Church, 7730 North Shore Drive Spicer, MN on Saturday, October 1st, 8 am-1 pm. Enjoy morning coffee and rolls and a noon lunch of soup, sandwich, pie & bars. Stop in these areas: Accessory Sisters for jewelry and purses, Garden Produce & Plants, Slightly...
Fallen Heroes honored at New London-Spicer football game
(New London MN-) Football players for New London-Spicer and Litchfield Friday will be honoring soldiers killed in action. There is going to be a Fallen Heroes theme, which honors service members who lost their lives while in the line of duty. Events begin at 5:00 pm with tailgating, followed by the Litchfield team bus arriving via police, fire, and motorcycle escort about 5:15. 10 players from NLS and 10 players from Litchfield will represent a fallen soldier. Introductions and bios of these service members and Gold Star families will be announced at 6:30 pm. It’s going to be a very powerful evening Fans should come early Friday night to honor these soldiers, their families and our military.
Local officials disturbed by statewide "SWATTING" incident
(Willmar MN-) Local officials are reacting to last week's mass "swatting" incident across Minnesota. More than a dozen school districts, including Mankato, Rochester and Alexandria, were victimized by an anonymous caller who said there was a mass shooting incident taking place. Even though Willmar schools weren't targeted, Willmar Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm said when he heard about it it made him sick. Holm said with all the real incidents that have taken place across the country, people are on edge...
Third person dies as a result of crash near Lake Lillian
(Lake Lillian MN-) A Third person has died as the result of a car-SUV crash near Lake Lillian last Saturday. The state patrol says 83-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian died as a result of her injuries this past Tuesday. On Saturday afternoon an SUV being driven southbound on 195th Street collided with a car traveling westbound on Highway 7, east of Lake Lillian. The driver of the SUV, 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault, and the driver of the car, 86-year-old August Faber were killed in the crash. Car Passenger Gertrude Faber was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center were she died on Tuesday.
Man Rescued After Boat Capsized on a Lake in Stearns County
(KNSI) – A man was rescued from a Paynesville area lake thanks to the quick thinking of some neighbors. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a man called 911 after spotting someone floating near a capsized boat on Rice Lake. The caller’s neighbor drove his pontoon over to the scene and pulled the man from the water and towed the capsized boat to shore.
Woman Killed in Two Car Crash in Wright County
(KNSI) – A woman is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Wright County on Monday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says 52-year-old Molly Bickman was headed south on County Road 110 in Woodland Township when the car she was driving collided with a vehicle around 2:30. The Montrose woman died at the scene.
Sauk Rapids man admits making "ghost guns"
(St. Paul, MN) -- A man from Sauk Rapids is going to federal prison after pleading guilty to manufacturing firearms without a license. Prosecutors say 21-year-old Jay James Olson admitted to making guns for profit between the fall of 2021 and April of this year despite never being federally licensed. Court records show Olson sold 16 “ghost guns,” a silencer, an auto sear, and high-capacity magazines to a confidential informant for 20-thousand dollars on April 26th in Waite Park. A search of Olson’s home led to manufacturing tools, firearms assembly kits, and a Glock assembly diagram. His sentencing hearing hasn’t been scheduled.
Death of man found at Minnesota farm ruled a homicide
GAYLORD, Minn. – The death of a man found at a farm in southern Minnesota last week has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp was found Tuesday afternoon in rural Winthrop. He was initially described as having died...
Walz rule helps battle bird flu...Stearns, Meeker County operations hit
(St. Paul, MN) -- An executive order signed by Governor Walz waives state trucking regulations to help prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza. This bird flu poses a high risk to Minnesota’s poultry industry. The governor’s office says poultry growers and associations requested immediate help to support the safe and efficient movement of commodities used in avian influenza emergency response efforts. The waiving of weight restriction enforcement and hours of service requirements are expected to help with depopulation efforts and transportation of uninfected animals to processing facilities. The state ranks number one in turkey production.
Montevideo man injured in Chippewa County crash Sunday
A Montevideo man was injured in a head-on crash in Chippewa County Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 2:20 p.m. on Sept. 25, David James Kirking, age 43, of Montevideo was eastbound Chevy Silverado was eastbound on Highway 7. Near the intersection with Chippewa County Road 4, a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Tami Lee Feldhake, age 34, of Minneapolis crossed the center line and struck Kirking’s vehicle head-on.
Historic Minnesota Building With Movie Theatre & Apartments Hits Market At $1M
Ever wanted to own your own movie theatre, apartments, and business space? Now you can as one building has hit the market in Minnesota. A big bonding experience with my dad growing up was to go see a movie in the theatre every weekend. Sometimes we would go to the Superior theatre and get hotdogs at the Carousel beforehand, and other times we would go to the ICO Burger Station for lunch before seeing a film at the Cinema 8 in the Duluth mall area. Of course, none of those places exist anymore, but it was always a dream of mine to own my very own movie theatre.
BOLD dominates Maple Lake
The BOLD Warriors dominated from the start as they took on the 0-4 Maple Lake Irish on Friday night. The Warriors would go on to beat the Irish 28-6. Kaden Fischer scored all four touchdowns and scored two -2 points conversions. Max Benson had 4/6 for passing for 124 yards. Ryan King had one reception for 50 yards. The BOLD Warriors move to a 5-0 record on the season.
