Tennessee State

TEMA sends dozens of volunteers to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

By Cole Johnson
 3 days ago
As Hurricane Ian gained strength overnight while making its way to Florida, Tennessee is sending teams toward the storm to help out.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency sent dozens as a part of a Type IV A-Team and an Ambulance Strike Teams.

They will be in Florida for 14 days and come from agencies and counties all over Tennessee.

  • Williamson County EMS
  • American Medical Response Blount County
  • Anderson County EMS
  • Madison County Fire Department
  • TN Department of Health – Office of EMS
  • Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department
  • Medical Center EMS
  • Sumner County EMS
  • Rutherford County EMS
  • Metro Moore County EMS
  • Metro Moore County EMA
  • Maury Regional Medical Center
  • Maury County EMS
  • Giles County EMS
  • Nashville Fire Department
  • Stewart County EMS

“Tennessee is a leader in volunteering to supporting other states with mutual aid and we are proud to provide these vital capabilities to our neighbors in Florida," TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan said in a statement.

They will provide resource requests and operational needs.

"We are proud of men and women who have stepped up to represent the Volunteer State and provide critical, life-saving services to Floridians in need,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement.

