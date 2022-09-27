ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Former school counselor appears in Chesterfield court for sex crimes

By Brendan King
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Darren Thornton appeared in Chesterfield County’s courthouse on Tuesday.

Thornton, 50, made headlines last month when authorities discovered the Fairfax County school system employed Thornton as a middle school counselor from August 2020 until August 2022.

That’s despite the fact that officers charged Thornton with a felony sex crime in Chesterfield in November 2020. He was convicted in March 2022.

Darren Thornton walks into Chesterfield County Court on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Thornton was arrested again in Chesterfield three months ago when officers charged him with soliciting prostitution for a separate incident. It was for that charge he appeared in court on Tuesday.

Thornton hired a new attorney, Arnold Henderson, and Judge James O'Connell continued the case until November 14.

Thornton now faces more charges after investigators said he provided false information and incomplete paperwork to state police.

He’s charged with four counts of failing to properly register his status as an offender.

Both Thornton and Henderson declined to comment outside of court.

Meanwhile, the Fairfax County school system has completed an internal investigation into its hiring and employment practices.

School leaders are meeting with middle school parents where Thornton previously worked at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

