theScore
Heyward plans to keep on playing, even if not with Cubs
CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Heyward plans to play next season, even if won’t be with the Chicago Cubs. Heyward hasn't been in a game since June 24 because of right knee inflammation. The 33-year-old outfielder hit .204 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 137 at-bats, and he has one season left in a $184 million, eight-year contract, a deal with a $22 million salary next season.
Yardbarker
The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue
Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
numberfire.com
Alfonso Rivas absent for Cubs Thursday afternoon
Chicago Cubs infielder Alfonso Rivas is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. David Bote will start on first base and bat seventh as the lefty-hitting Rivas takes a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw. Bote has a $2,200 salary...
Padres notes: Hoping Friday is Darvish's last regular-season start; Dixon gets first look
After Friday's start, Yu Darvish would be on regular rest for Game 162, but Padres hoping postseason berth is already wrapped up
Cubs Have Fun With Anthony Rizzo's Historic ‘Managerial Debut'
Cubs have fun with Rizzo’s historic ‘managerial debut’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Yankees clinched the AL East and a first-round playoff bye on Tuesday, offering them a chance to relax a bit Wednesday against the Blue Jays. For manager Aaron Boone, that included giving...
Yardbarker
Bears Worked Out Five Players
Davis, 26, was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga in 2018. He signed a three-year $1.71 million deal and was able to make the team’s final roster as a rookie. The Giants later elected to waive Davis and he was claimed by the...
Yardbarker
Cubs Reinstate Willson Contreras, Seiya Suzuki and More
Monday's off day was very quiet for the Chicago Cubs. However, the team made up for it on Tuesday with a number of roster moves ahead of their series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Before Tuesday's game, the Cubs activated both Willson Contreras and Seiya Suzuki. Contreras is in the lineup for the Cubs as the designated hitter on Tuesday as well.
CBS Sports
Three reasons why Yankees' Aaron Judge has had home run drought since hitting No. 60
New York Yankees slugger and AL MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge will look to swat his 61st home run of 2022 on Wednesday night in Toronto (he's leading off though the Yankees are resting a lot of regulars after clinching the AL East). His next homer will tie Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record. Maris hit 61 home runs with the 1961 Yankees. With eight games remaining, Judge has a chance to pass Maris and own the record outright.
Steve Stone: Ozzie Guillen isn't a viable candidate to be next White Sox manager
White Sox television analyst Steve Stone doesn’t anticipate former Chicago manager Ozzie Guillen being in the mix should the club’s managerial job open up as expected.
CBS Sports
MLB playoff picture: Standings, projections, bracket, format explained as Cardinals capture NL Central
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is winding down, and quite a bit still hangs in the balance as teams try to secure their spots in the playoffs. Seven teams (the Dodgers, Astros, Mets, Braves, Yankees, Guardians and Cardinals) have clinched playoff berths in the 12-team field, and seven teams are fighting for the final five spots with just one week remaining in the season. The NL East is the only divisional race that is coming down to the wire. The Mets and Braves head into Wednesday's action tied for first place with a crucial head-to-head series coming up this weekend.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Homers twice in win
Kelenic went 2-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's 10-9 win over the Rangers in extra innings. Kelenic has made the most of his last week, going 8-for-27 (.296) with three long balls, five RBI and seven runs scored across seven games. He went deep in the fourth and sixth innings to establish a three-run lead for the Mariners, though it didn't hold up in the end. Kelenic's season line is still at .157/.222/.357 with seven homers, 17 RBI, 19 runs scored and five stolen bases through 153 plate appearances, but the recent returns are encouraging. His run as the Mariners' everyday center fielder will likely end when Julio Rodriguez (back) is activated from the injured list, but the hot bat could help Kelenic force his way into the lineup in left field or at designated hitter.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Done for season
The Rockies placed Blackmon on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a torn meniscus in his left knee. This trip to the injured list will end Blackmon's season early, and the 36-year-old veteran will finish 2022 with a .733 OPS -- his worst mark since 2012. There's no word yet on how long it might take him to recover, but he should be ready to go by the start of next season. To fill his spot on the active roster, Colorado reinstated Jose Iglesias (thumb) from the 10-day injured list.
CBS Sports
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Will start Friday
Manager Buck Showalter said deGrom's next start will come Friday in the series opener against Atlanta, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. DeGrom was originally projected to start Saturday, but he will be moved up a day and go toe-to-toe with Atlanta's ace, Max Fried. DeGrom has faced Atlanta twice this season, allowing a combined five earned runs with 21 strikeouts over 12.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Reaches base three times
Bouchard went 2-for-3 with a walk Tuesday against the Giants. Bouchard collected his third consecutive multi-hit game, with Tuesday's being the first that came on the road. He has also earned six straight starts, and he's reached base at least once in every game in that span while maintaining a .727 on-base percentage. He's made the most of his chances at the big-league level since being called up Aug. 30, maintaining a .959 OPS with a home run, seven RBI and four runs scored across 16 games.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Steps out of lineup
Tovar is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. The 21-year-old started the past four games after he was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque last week, and he'll take a seat with Jose Iglesias (thumb) back from the injured list. Tovar should still see plenty of playing time over the final week of the season, and he's 4-for-14 with two walks and a run scored through his first four big-league contests.
CBS Sports
Padres' Steven Wilson: Tabbed to open Thursday
Wilson will start Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Wilson has a 2.88 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB across 50 innings this year, and he'll make his first career start as the opener in Thursday's series finale. The rookie right-hander is unlikely to qualify for a potential victory and should give way to the bullpen after an inning or two.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants ride bullpen game to win over Rockies
SAN FRANCISCO -- For a few hours on Wednesday morning, Major League Baseball's website erroneously listed the Giants as having officially been eliminated from the Wild Card race. The Giants long ago gave up any hope of winning one of those spots, but for another day at least, they stayed mathematically alive.
Cubs Have the Best Record Since Sept. 12 Amidst Dominant Stretch
Cubs sport best record in the NL since Sept. 12 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs have been on a dominant tear in the back half of the season, despite being eliminated from playoff contention this season. The team is 11-4 in their last 15 games, which...
Chicago Cubs announce return of Cubs Convention
Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts’ approval rating within the Chicago Cubs fanbase has steadily been on the decline since the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. Prior to the 2016 season, Ricketts was hitting all the right marks in his quest to bring a World Series title to the Cubs’ organization.
CBS Sports
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Officially promoted
The Angels selected O'Hoppe's contract Wednesday. He will start at catcher against Oakland and bat eighth in the order, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. The 22-year-old backstop has recorded a .961 OPS in Double-A this year and will get his first taste of major-league action as the 2022 season nears its end. It's possible he could remain the Angels' top option at catcher heading into 2023, considering how uninspiring Matt Thaiss and Max Stassi have been behind the plate this season.
MLB・
