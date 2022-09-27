ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Randy Moss Son News

It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that Thaddeus Moss, the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, had a workout with the New England Patriots this week. "The Patriots had TE Thaddeus Moss (LSU), OT Sebastian Gutierrez (Minot State), G Josh Seltzner (Wisconsin), DB Kary Vincent (LSU) and LB Carson Wells (Colorado) in for free-agent workouts. Moss is the son of former Patriots WR Randy Moss," ESPN's Mike Reiss reported.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Earlier this summer, the sports world learned that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a married man. "Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," reporter Andy Slater said. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me." Tua, and his new...
NFL
The Spun

Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss

Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
NFL
Sterling Shepard
The Spun

Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback

Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Randy Moss

Randy Moss had some pretty cool family news this week. The legendary NFL wide receiver got to witness his son, Thaddeus Moss, trying out for the team he starred with. The New England Patriots had Moss' son in for a workout this week. Thaddeus Moss previously played for the Cincinnati...
NFL
The Spun

Former NBA Star JJ Redick Announces Big Personal News

Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick started off the week with some big professional news. ESPN announced on Monday that it has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Redick, who joined the network last year following his retirement from basketball after 15 NBA seasons. Redick's contract is a three-year deal,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Micah Parsons Responds To Lawrence Taylor's Message

One of the NFL's all-time greatest pass rushers acknowledged a current superstar. Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor touted the "special" Micah Parsons, telling the Dallas Cowboys star he "can’t wait to see everything you achieve young man." Parsons responded with emojis of a goat and a lion, referencing...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Russell Wilson claps back at Eli Manning over joke about his $235 million contract

During the "ManningCast" of Monday Night Football between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, Eli Manning made a joke at Russell Wilson's expense. During his Wednesday press conference, Wilson responded to Manning's remarks. In the Denver Broncos' 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers, Denver's Corliss Waitman punted 10...
NFL

