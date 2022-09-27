Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL World Reacts To The Randy Moss Son News
It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that Thaddeus Moss, the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, had a workout with the New England Patriots this week. "The Patriots had TE Thaddeus Moss (LSU), OT Sebastian Gutierrez (Minot State), G Josh Seltzner (Wisconsin), DB Kary Vincent (LSU) and LB Carson Wells (Colorado) in for free-agent workouts. Moss is the son of former Patriots WR Randy Moss," ESPN's Mike Reiss reported.
Tom Brady evacuated from Tampa with his children amid Hurricane Ian
Now that it is confirmed that Hurricane Ian will land in Tampa, Florida, Tom Brady decided to take his kids to Miami. According to sources close to the athlete, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, son Benjamin Rein, and John “Jack” Edward, 15, to...
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Earlier this summer, the sports world learned that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a married man. "Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," reporter Andy Slater said. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me." Tua, and his new...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss
Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief
Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
RELATED PEOPLE
Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback
Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Randy Moss
Randy Moss had some pretty cool family news this week. The legendary NFL wide receiver got to witness his son, Thaddeus Moss, trying out for the team he starred with. The New England Patriots had Moss' son in for a workout this week. Thaddeus Moss previously played for the Cincinnati...
Former NBA Star JJ Redick Announces Big Personal News
Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick started off the week with some big professional news. ESPN announced on Monday that it has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Redick, who joined the network last year following his retirement from basketball after 15 NBA seasons. Redick's contract is a three-year deal,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AthlonSports.com
'Majority' Of Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Players Reportedly Want Coach Fired
The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 season is off to a horrendous start. The offense isn't scoring many points, the defense is dealing with multiple injuries and the team already finds itself in a 1-2 hole. A "majority" of Steelers offensive players, as a result, want a coach fired. That coach is...
CBS Sports
Former Pro Bowl wide receiver says Bill Belichick is 'on the hot seat' after Patriots' 1-2 start
After losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the New England Patriots fell to 1-2 on the season, and now they will be without quarterback Mac Jones, possibly for multiple games, due to an ankle injury. It has been a rough start in New England, and former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall says Bill Belichick's seat is heating up.
Malika Andrews Is Getting Hate On Twitter For Bringing Up New Celtics Coach’s Arrest History
The Ime Udoka situation has everyone up in arms, and ESPN host Malika Andrews is back in the hot seat. First, it was when she had a spat with Stephen A. Smith over protecting the woman involved in the affair, and now it’s because she brought up the past of Joe Mazzulla. Mazzulla is the […]
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Signing 6x NBA All-Star
On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Boston Celtics are signing Blake Griffin. Last season, the six-time NBA All-Star averaged 6.4 points per game for the Brooklyn Nets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: Micah Parsons Responds To Lawrence Taylor's Message
One of the NFL's all-time greatest pass rushers acknowledged a current superstar. Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor touted the "special" Micah Parsons, telling the Dallas Cowboys star he "can’t wait to see everything you achieve young man." Parsons responded with emojis of a goat and a lion, referencing...
Celtics Reportedly Showing Interest in Bringing Back Former Coach
With Ime Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies and former top assistant Will Hardy now the head coach of the Utah Jazz, the Celtics' coaching staff isn't just short-handed, but they're reshuffling without their two highest-ranked coaches from last season's Finals ...
NFL says if Chiefs-Buccaneers needs to be moved, it will be played at Vikings' US Bank Stadium
The NFL hasn’t made a decision on whether to move the Week 4 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers yet. They have, however, decided on a venue should they need to move the game. As relayed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, NFL executive Jeff Miller...
CBS Sports
Russell Wilson claps back at Eli Manning over joke about his $235 million contract
During the "ManningCast" of Monday Night Football between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, Eli Manning made a joke at Russell Wilson's expense. During his Wednesday press conference, Wilson responded to Manning's remarks. In the Denver Broncos' 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers, Denver's Corliss Waitman punted 10...
Comments / 0