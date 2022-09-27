ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, FL

Taylor County prepares for Hurricane Ian

By Micah Cho
 3 days ago
As people in Taylor County prepare for the possible effects of Hurricane Ian, many in the coastal community are taking their boats out of marinas and "not taking any chances" on this storm.

David Purser lives about four hours away from Steinhatchee and docks his boat at Sea Hag Marina.

"This place will go under water. If the storm surge comes through, I've seen water five or six foot deep, boats going down this road," Purser said.

He's taking his boat out of the marina to bring it to higher ground, saying he knows how low lying the small coastal community is, and the amount of flooding they see when there's a storm surge.

Sea Hag Marina Manager Chaeli Harden has lived in Steinhatchee her entire life. She said the marina will do what they can to prepare, like protecting their clients boats by moving some to higher ground.

"Any of our boats that are not in protected areas, maybe first hit by the winds, we're moving those up out of the way and moving them to our hill," Harden said.

Steinhatchee is located right next to the Steinhatchee River with those homes and businesses near the river being more prone to flooding.

"In the past we have seen a lot of flooding here, anywhere from two inches to four feet or six feet," Harden said.

Captain Mike Baker who runs river tours and fishing charters in Steinhatchee knows firsthand how the coastal community can see major flooding.

"We've got a lot of low lying areas that are far above sea level, yet they kind of hold water, we don't have good drainage here," Baker said.

There's one off of the Steinhatchee Roll Off Site off of Highway 51 and another in Perry at the Road Department off of Highway 27.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Hurricane Ian: South Georgia theme park offers free admission for storm evacuees

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A South Georgia theme park is offering free admission to Florida residents who were forced to flee their homes during Hurricane Ian. Valdosta’s Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta is providing free passes on Saturday or Sunday for anyone from the 26 Florida counties who were forced to leave under mandatory evacuation orders, The Tampa Bay Times reported.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Evacuees from Hurricane Ian’s path hunkered down Walmart parking lot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Evacuees from all over South Florida on the run from Hurricane Ian have found themselves right here in the Capital City. The hurricane made landfall as a category four storm, knocking electricity out for over a million Floridians, and creating a catastrophic storm surge and dangerous winds.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
