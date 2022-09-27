ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

The 10 best high-yield savings account for October 2022

The rate at which your interest compounds will depend on the financial institution you bank with. Not all savings accounts are built equally. While some simply serve as a place to store your funds separately from your checking, others go the extra mile by offering you extra interest on the money you save. This higher rate is key to building a nice cushion that can support you in the event of an emergency or help you meet a financial goal faster.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

2022 Bear Market: 2 Monster Growth Stocks I'd Buy Now Without Hesitation

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are both in bear market territory. Datadog is a leader in application performance monitoring and observability. Cloudflare operates the leading content delivery network and edge development platform. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Business Insider

The average student-loan borrower will see their monthly bill drop by up to $300 a month when payments restart, the Education Department said

Biden is forgiving up to $20,000 in student loans for federal borrowers making under $125,000. A Department of Education official said borrowers getting relief will see monthly payments shrink. The average monthly student loan payment could fall by $200 to $300, the Department estimated. President Joe Biden's student-loan relief will...
EDUCATION
TheStreet

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued Stocks

The stock market has been nothing if not volatile in 2022. The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. So you may want to consider low volatility stocks. Volatility can be measured by beta. Stocks that don’t move much as the market gyrates up and down have a low beta. While stocks that move more than the market have a high beta.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Down Almost 78%, Is This Stock a Screaming Buy?

WeWork has been a troubled stock, and the pandemic didn’t make generating earnings any easier. Since going public in 2021, WeWork has made a significant effort to dig out of its financial hole. With its stock price at an all-time low and its business model put in order, now...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

Okta is an identity management specialist that can tap into a huge addressable market. Adobe has just sealed a transformational acquisition that can greatly boost its annual recurring revenue. PayPal continues to add new users as a major player in the burgeoning digital payments ecosystem. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
CNET

Current Mortgage Interest Rates on Sept. 27, 2022: Rates Climb

A few significant mortgage rates saw an increase today. There's been a steep gain in 30-year fixed mortgage rates, and 15-year fixed rates cruised higher as well. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also cruised higher. Mortgage rates have been increasing...
BUSINESS

