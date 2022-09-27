ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Heights, IL

Five things to do in the Chicago suburbs and northwest Indiana Sept. 30-Oct. 6

By Wendy Fox Weber, Chicago Tribune
The Drama Group presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” Sept. 30-Oct. 6 in Chicago Heights. Susan DeMar Lafferty/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Looking for something to do? Here are some things going on the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6 in the Chicago suburbs and northwest Indiana. Events are current as of press time; please check websites for updated information and COVID-19 restrictions.

Music and brews

Kiwanis Yorktoberfest will be held Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at Bicentennial Riverfront Park in Yorkville. Admission is free. At 301 E. Hydraulic St. Call 630-553-4357 or go to kiwanisyorktoberfest.org/ .

Hear a tale

The Spring Grove Storytelling Festival will be held from 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Tickets are $35 for the master class, $20 for the festival. At Spring Grove Park, 2012 Main Street Road. Go to springgrovestorytelling.org .

Mexican musical landscape

IRE Ensemble presents “Perseverancia” 7 p.m. Oct. 1 and 3 p.m. Oct. 2 at Elgin Community College. Tickets are $44 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $15 for kids 10 and under. At 1700 Spartan Drive. Call 847-622-0300 or go to elgin.edu .

Word nerds

The Drama Group presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” Sept. 30-Oct. 6 in Chicago Heights. Tickets are $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, and $17 for students with ID. At 330 W. 202nd St. Call 708-755-3444 or go to dramagroup.org/ .

Brass band

La Porte Community Concert Association kicks off its 2022-23 season at 2 p.m. Oct. 2 with North American Brass Company at Kesling Intermediate School Auditorium in La Porte. Tickets are $20. At 306 E. 18th St. Call 219-575-1480 or go to laporteconcerts.com .

Email any events in the Chicago suburbs for consideration at least two weeks in advance to wweber@tribpub.com .

