Great Falls, MT

Crumbl Cookies opening in Great Falls

By MTN News
 3 days ago
Crumbl Cookies will officially open in Great Falls on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 2114 10th Avenue South (between Target and Albertsons).

The Great Falls franchise is owned and operated by Andrea and James Holyoak. Andrea said they are excited about the opportunity and becoming part of the Great Falls community.

“That’s what’s exciting about Great Falls, it's really growing, it’s got potential to really grow and the market is doing really well, and that’s why we’re so excited about it, is there’s expansion going on in Great Falls,” Andrea said. "There’s just a lot of good things. The Air Force base is a huge catalyst for us.”

The business offers several permanent menu cookies such as chocolate chip and chilled pink sugar cookies along with a weekly rotating menu.

Crumbl Great Falls will officially open at 8 a.m. on Friday and stay open until midnight on that day. The cookie shop will offer take-out and curbside service, and delivery will be available starting on Wednesday, October 5th.

The Crumbl website states: "The frequency and timing of Crumbl’s rotating menu evolved over the course of a year until its iconic four flavor weekly rotation was officially established in December 2018. Since then, new flavors are added frequently, often weekly, in addition to current recipes being updated and improved."

There are four other locations in Montana: Helena, Missoula, Billings, and Bozeman. The franchise was founded in Utah in 2017, and has grown to more than 300 locations in 36 states.

Canadian police found in undercover operation at Great Falls gunshow

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

