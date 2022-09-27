ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘We stand together’: Tom Odell reacts to ‘Another Love’ becoming viral protest song

By Megan Graye
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FcSPd_0iC7koxF00

Tom Odell ’s 2013 single “Another Love” is now at number 17 in the UK’s Official Charts after gaining popularity on TikTok .

The song started trending after a section of the track was repeatedly used to accompany a range of protest videos.

The clip of the song being used is a soundbite filmed at an Odell gig where the crowd can be heard singing the words: “And if somebody hurts you, I wanna fight/ But my hands been broken one too many times/ So I’ll use my voice, I’ll be so f*cking rude/ Words they always win, but I know I’ll lose.”

Now, Iranian women have been using the clip to soundtrack their protest videos in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was in custody of the “morality police”.

Amini was held by the country’s police for allegedly having a loose headscarf, or hijab. Police have denied mistreatment and say she died of a heart attack, but her family disputed this.

Demonstrations have taken place across Iran, including in the capital Tehran . At least 41 people have died since protests began, according to officials.

In response to the videos, Odell said: “I’m shocked by the events taking place in Iran. I’m sending love and thoughts to those incredibly brave people standing up for human rights and standing up for women.

@tomodell._

surreal experience #fyp #tomodell #anotherlove #tomodell2022 #concerts #livemusic @tompeterodell

♬ original sound - em🤍

“Everyone should have the choice to wear, or not wear, whatever they choose,” he added.

The singer also dedicated “Another Love” to the protestors while playing a show last night in Germany: “Tonight I want to dedicate it to the brave people who are protesting in Iran.

@tompeterodell

#mahsaamini

♬ Heal - Tom Odell

We might be far from Iran here in Hannover Germany, but I think and hope that I speak for everyone in this room that we stand together with everyone protesting for human rights and women’s rights,” he continued.

Many of the videos using the Odell clip show women cutting their hair in solidarity with Amini.

@mariahedayati

For all my sisters, for Mahsa. #mahsaamini #iran

♬ original sound - em🤍
@rabxia99

LONDON SUPPORTS IRAN 🫶🏼🕊️✊🏼🕊️ #iran #mahsaamini #mahsaamini🖤😔 #londonprotest #iranprotests2022 #womanpower #viral

♬ original sound - em🤍
@nikaazarriii

#iran #persiantiktok #mahsaamini

♬ original sound - em🤍

Others videos show the protests taking place while some show Iranian women getting ready to leave the house, highlighting Iran’s strict rules.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
The Independent

Hayden Panettiere recalls ‘horrifying’ moment her daughter asked to call other women ‘Mommy’

Hayden Panettiere has opened up about the “horrifying” moment when her only daughter asked other women if she could call them “Mommy”.The Nashville actress spoke about the moment to Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and guest host Kelly Osbourne during the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk.Panettiere, 33, discussed an alleged phone call she had with ex Wladimir Klitschko, 46, about their seven-year-old daughter Kaya. “I also remember her dad calling me and he said, ‘Kaya is going around and asking other women if she can call them Mommy,’” she explained. “And my breath...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Odell
The Independent

Music producer ‘killed in knife attack in front of parents on school run’

A young music producer was killed in a gang knife attack in front of parents on the afternoon school run, a court has heard.Dean Pascal-Modeste, 21, suffered 14 stab wounds and died at the scene in Grove Park, southeast London, on 24 February 2017.One of his alleged attackers, Jahtel Williamson, 26, is on trial for his murder after being brought from the US last year.His is the third of a sequence of trials which have already resulted in the convictions of four young men for the killing, the Old Bailey was told.Opening his trial on Wednesday, Crispin Aylett KC said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Israeli child and father escape ‘cult’ after camp raided by Mossad and Mexican police

Police removed a group of children who were being held by a "dangerous cult" in the jungles of Mexico, allowing for a father and his three-year-old son to escape and return to their home in Israel. The group, Lev Tahor — meaning "Pure Heart" in Hebrew — has been accused by Israel of engaging in human trafficking, of serious sexual offenses including rape and has earned the nickname of the "Jewish Taliban" for its strict dress code. Members of the group deny those claims, and say they are targeted based on their beliefs.Law enforcement officers from Mexico and Israel —...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Skylord: Indian YouTube superstar with millions of followers dies in sudden accident

A famous Indian YouTuber died in a road accident on Monday.Abhiyuday Mishra, who also ran a YouTube channel named Skylord, was killed in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh after a truck rammed into his motorbike.Known for creating gaming videos on his YouTube channel, he used to upload clips of his gameplay of Garena Free Fire, a multiplayer battle mobile game, similar to PubG. He has over 424,000 followers on Instagram and 1.64 million subscribers on YouTube.Mishra was on a bike trip with a group that was promoting tourism, reportedly sponsored by the Madhya Pradesh government. The tour began...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Protest Song#Stand Together#Official Charts#Tiktok#Iranian
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s mother tells of death threats and noose on son’s grave

The mother of Archie Battersbee said she has received a barrage of online abuse including death threats, and that a noose was left on her son’s grave.Hollie Dance said there had been “very severe trolling” since May, weeks before 12-year-old Archie’s life support was withdrawn on August 6.Life support was withdrawn after his parents failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Speaking to the PA news agency, Ms Dance said the trolling was “absolutely awful”.“It’s been like it from mid-May,” she said.“The police have been investigating since mid-May so we’re hoping a case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Queen approved plane to transport coffin with stirring words, says Mike Tindall

Mike Tindall has claimed the Queen approved a plane, that repatriated the bodies of British soldiers, to transport her coffin with the words: “If it’s good enough for my boys, it’s good enough for me.”The former England rugby star, who is married to the late Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, described how the aircraft, due to fly the Queen from Edinburgh to London after her death, was substituted for a larger RAF aircraft to enable a more “dignified” ceremony.Mr Tindall said he could not verify the story, sent to him by an “ex-army friend”, and it appears the claims have been...
U.K.
The Independent

Molly Russell died from ‘self-harm after suffering depression and negative impact of social media’

The father of schoolgirl Molly Russell made a direct appeal to Meta to stop publishing a “demented trail of life-sucking content” after a coroner ruled the “negative effects of online content” had contributed to her death.Ian Russell said he hoped the the coroner’s conclusions would be an “important step in bringing about much-needed change”.He said his message to Instagram – and Facebook – boss Mark Zuckerberg was simpy “to listen... and then do something about it.”Molly, from Harrow in northwest London, ended her life in November 2017, prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety.Coroner Andrew Walker said the...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Björk explains how she was ‘offended’ by Kate Bush being branded a ‘crazy witch’

Björk has celebrated Kate Bush’s recent resurgence, admitting that she was “always quite offended by how often” the “Running Up That Hill” singer was branded “insane or a crazy witch” during her career peak.The prominent Eighties British pop singer first gained success with her 1978 UK chart-topping song, “Wuthering Heights”.However, Bush performed live very rarely over the course of her career due to the anxiety she faces on stage.While she remained largely out of the music world, Stranger Things’ inclusion of her 1985 single “Running Up That Hill” quickly brought Bush’s song to the top of the UK charts,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Tens of thousands of letters of condolence sent to royals since Queen’s death

More than 50,000 letters and messages expressing the public’s condolences following the Queen’s death and funeral have flooded into Buckingham Palace.The royal family have received sack loads of mail from well-wishers who felt moved to write and convey their sympathy for the monarchy.On September 19 – the day of the Queen’s funeral – the King and his family were pictured looking emotional and tens of thousands of people filled the streets of London and Windsor to pay their respects as the coffin procession passed by.The day after the funeral, the daily amount of correspondence peaked at 6,500 – out of...
U.K.
The Independent

Nick Cannon welcomes his 10th child, just two weeks after his ninth: ‘Another Blessing’

Nick Cannon has just welcomed his 10th child, only two weeks after the birth of his ninth.On Friday, the 41-year-old rapper announced the arrival of his son, Rise Messiah Cannon, his third child with model Brittany Bell, on Instagram. In his post, Cannon shared a video of Bell’s “Blessingway,” an event where family members came together to celebrate her pregnancy. He also posted a photo of the pair at home with their two children, standing in front of balloons that spell out “Rise”.In the lengthy caption of his post, Cannon addressed his gratitude for God and for all the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Apple executive makes crude joke about ‘big-breasted women’

An Apple executive has left the company after he was filmed making an offensive joke about women.Footage shows TikTok creator Daniel Mac asking a man sitting in a rare $500,000 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren what he did for a living.“I have rich cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women, but I take weekends and major holidays off,” the man, identified as Tony Blevins, a 22-year veteran at Apple, said.“I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologise to anyone who was offended by my mistaken attempt at humour,” Mr Blevins told Bloomberg.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

‘This is freaking me out’: Farmhouse Fixer presenter Jonathan Knight reacts after ‘girl’ spotted in window of Salem house

Farmhouse Fixer presenter and ex-New Kids on the Block singer Jonathan Knight has responded after fans spotted something strange in one of the homes he was working on.Farmhouse Fixer is a TV show in which Knight restores old homes with the help of designer Kristina Crestin.The show’s recent episode, which aired last night (28 September) on HGTV, showed Knight and Crestin visiting Salem to restore a traditional 1950s barn connected with the Salem Witch Trails.Salem’s historic Witch Trails saw the murder of 19 innocent people accused of practicising Witchcraft  between 1692 and 1693.Over 200 were arrested in the trials...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Molly Russell: Negative effects of online content 'contributed to death'

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.Molly Russell died while suffering from the “negative effects of online content,” a coroner has ruled in a decision that has been hailed as the first of its type.The 14-year-old viewed material on sites such as Instagram and Pinterest which was “not safe,” Andrew Walker said.Sign up to our newsletters.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Scooter Braun says conflict with Taylor Swift over music acquisition was a ‘learning lesson’

Scooter Braun has spoken about his “regrets” over the way his acquisition of Taylor Swift’s longtime label in 2019 led to a feud between the two.Braun purchased Swift’s longtime label, Big Machine Records, in 2019, plus the rights to the master recordings of Swift’s first six studio albums. Later, in November 2020, Braun sold the masters to an investment fund in a deal that was believed to be over $300 million.At the time of the original sale, Swift, who had wished to purchase the masters herself, condemned Braun, labelling him a “bully” and “the definition of toxic male privilege...
MUSIC
The Independent

Indian visa nightmare wrecks holiday plans for thousands

“Our dream holiday to India, booked in 2019, has just collapsed in tatters.” That is how one of thousands of British travellers summed up how a red tape tangle has ruined plans for an October escape to Goa.Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the vast majority of UK visitors to India entered India on an eVisa – a relatively simple online system similar to the US Esta scheme.India closed its borders when the crisis spread, and the service was suspended.Then the nation opened up to tourism in February 2022, and the eVisa system was restored. Yet while nationals of 156 countries, from Afghanistan...
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

864K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy