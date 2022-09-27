ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Brexit is Tories’ ‘biggest failure’ with ‘no plan for future’, Keir Starmer says

By Rob Merrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kSHPU_0iC7klJ400

Keir Starmer has branded Brexit the Conservatives’ “biggest failure” – accusing the party of betraying a public that voted for better public services and stronger communities.

In his fiercest criticism of the government’s handling of EU withdrawal, the Labour leader said it epitomised how ministers “lurch from crisis to crisis” on issues.

Insisting Labour would “make Brexit work” – not seek to reverse it – Sir Keir said only he could deliver the Leave promise that people would “take control” of their lives.

“I didn’t hear that Brexit was about slashing workers’ rights. I didn’t hear people wanting to lower standards on food, animal welfare or the environment. I didn’t hear them wanting to end redistribution,” Sir Keir said.

“So I want to speak directly to the people who left Labour on this issue. Whether you voted Leave or Remain, you’ve been let down.

“And with Liz Truss , the Tories are changing the meaning of Brexit before your eyes.”

Sir Keir did not announce any change in his limited push to ease the Brexit trading blockages and make it easier for creative artists and professionals to work in the EU – despite party pressure to do so .

But he said: “If you voted to take control of your life and for the next generation to have control of theirs, then I say to you: that is what I will deliver.”

On the Conservatives, he said: “They don’t plan for the future – they don’t believe it’s their job. And so we lurch from crisis to crisis, always reacting, always behind the curve, a sticking plaster, never a cure.

“And if you want the totemic symbol of this, the biggest failure to grasp the nettle, then look no further than Brexit.”

The attack came as Sir Keir announced Labour would set up a new publicly-owned green energy company as a rival to foreign investors in the vital industry.

Great British Energy would “harness the power of Britain’s sun, wind, and waves to cut energy bills and deliver energy independence”, he told the conference.

The firm would be modelled on companies in many European, Asian, and American countries, which work in partnership with the private sector to increase capacity.

But the move was criticised as too little by the Labour pressure group Green New Deal Rising, while calling it a step in the right direction.

“To achieve a transformative Green New Deal we need full public ownership of our energy sector,” said spokeswoman Hannah Martin.

But she added: “Alongside pledges to achieve clean power by 2030 and a public stake in renewables investment, it is good to see Labour starting to understand that we can tackle climate change at the same time as fixing our broken economy.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Backlash as Liz Truss removes ‘women’ from equalities job title and appoints man to role

Liz Truss’s government has been accused of “erasing women from the equalities agenda” after the word “women” was removed from the title of a ministerial role – and the job given to a man. Nadhim Zahawi, who served as chancellor between July and September, was appointed equalities minister on Tuesday as part of the new prime minister’s revamped cabinet.The role was previously titled “women and equalities minister”. The change has led some to suggest that the importance of women’s issues at the Government Equalities Office has been “downgraded”.Kate Osborne, a Labour MP who sits on the women and equalities...
U.K.
The Guardian

Tory MPs tell Truss: sack Kwarteng or face mutiny

Liz Truss is facing growing pressure from jittery Conservative MPs to sack Kwasi Kwarteng or face a mutiny after the Bank of England’s emergency intervention to address the turmoil in the financial markets. The move prompted comparisons to 1992’s Black Wednesday, when the UK was ignominiously ejected from the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
The Independent

America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet

The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss admits her Budget gives ‘disproportionate’ gains to rich, but insists it is ‘right plan’

Prime minister Liz Truss has admitted her mini-Budget package gives “disproportionate” gains to the richest in society, but insisted it was “the right plan” to deliver economic growth.The PM broke cover after five days of silence since the launch of chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s “growth plan”, which triggered turmoil in the financial markets and a slump in the value of the pound and prompted the unprecedented spectacle of the International Monetary Fund urging the government of a major economy to “re-evaluate” its plans and the Bank of England intervening to prevent the collapse of major pension funds.In a series of...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: A British citizen will die in prison in the US. Liz Truss won’t intervene

The Truss government has already proposed various controversial measures, from Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for rich people to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s reversal on fracking to Liz’s own elimination of the cap on bankers’ bonuses. Although the augurs are not good, it has not been easy for citizens to evaluate the actions of the new government, given that the media has been otherwise engaged for much of the last month. Another unnoticed, yet nevertheless radical break in tradition took place just as the Queen sadly passed away. On September 6th, 2022, James Cleverly assumed the role of Foreign Secretary. One of the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Economy#Tories#Uk#Eu#Labour
The Independent

Truss made clear her intention to cut taxes during leadership bid, says minister

One of Liz Truss’s ministers has said “anyone paying attention” to the Tory leadership election would know she had planned to cut taxes.The reform, which would see the top rate of tax scrapped and the basic rate cut to 19p in the pound, spooked the financial markets, sending the pound to its lowest level against the dollar.Sterling rebounded to 1.12 dollars on Friday morning – shy of the 1.13 seen before the announcement.Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said the announcement of tax cuts should not have come as a shock.Throughout the Tory leadership race, Ms Truss was adamant that a government...
POLITICS
BBC

Wes Streeting speech: Labour promises face-to-face GP appointments

Labour says it would require GPs in England to provide face-to-face appointments for anyone who wants them, if it wins power. Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said he would be patients' "shop steward" and give them more choice over how they access care. In a party conference speech, he also...
HEALTH
The Independent

Truss: I want to work with Nicola Sturgeon

Liz Truss has said she wants to work with Scotland’s First Minister, despite saying on the campaign trail that she should be ignored.The Prime Minister said she would be keen to cooperate with Nicola Sturgeon on growing the Scottish economy and energy generation like nuclear power.But just minutes later Ms Sturgeon’s deputy John Swinney said the SNP had a longstanding aversion to nuclear power that would not be changing.Speaking to BBC Scotland on Thursday after a tumultuous week for the British economy, the Prime Minister said: “What I want to do is work with Nicola Sturgeon to deal with our...
POLITICS
BBC

Brexit: Prospect of U﻿nited Ireland 'now not as remote'

Son of the DUP founder says the prospect of a united Ireland is not as remote as it once was. Rev Kyle Paisley cited Brexit uncertainty and the trade border between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Rev Paisley spoke Irish at the Seanad (the upper house of Irish parliament) H﻿e...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

‘A matter for the Bank of England’: Liz Truss refuses to discuss if UK in recession

Liz Truss has refused to discuss fears that the UK is already in recession, insisting the downturn in the economy is “a matter for the Bank of England”.The Bank issued the warning last week – as it hiked interest rates to 2.25 per cent, their highest level for 14 years – but the prime minister argued it was not her responsibility.The comment came as the chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, claimed he could not comment on “market movements” following the plunge in the pound after Friday’s tax-slashing Budget.Speaking to CNN in the United States, Ms Truss also dismissed suggestions of a...
ECONOMY
BBC

Kwasi Kwarteng: We stopped consumer spending collapse

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has said his mini-budget was needed to stop a collapse in consumer spending, despite it sparking days of market turmoil. He told his party's MPs that cutting taxes and limiting energy bills had protected the economy. The plans, announced last Friday, led to a slump in the...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Voices: The all-powerful, howling mad wing of the Tory party have a new name for their enemy

Expertise is still the enemy of the all-powerful howling-mad wing of the Tory Party but they’ve got a new name for it: orthodoxy.It is more than six years since, confronted with facts that entirely undermined his argument, Michael Gove declared he, and the people of this country had, “had enough of the experts with their acronyms” who disagreed with him. It was an outburst that made David Brent and “Finchy” declaring themselves the “real” winners of a quiz night, by throwing some shoes over a community centre, look statesmanlike by comparison.It also turned the word “expert” toxic; in that...
U.K.
The Independent

Starmer: Labour will make no election deal with SNP under any circumstances

Sir Keir Starmer has categorically ruled out a Labour election pact with the SNP, insisting: “No deal under any circumstances.”The Labour leader claimed Scotland’s success in the UK is “met with gritted teeth” and viewed as a “roadblock to independence” by the SNP.Scotland needs a Labour Government that can deliver change but also “power and resources to shape its own future”, Sir Keir said.He delivered a firm declaration that he believes Labour’s route to securing power in Westminster will not involve SNP support, although the party currently has just one MP in Scotland.The challenges we face: the cost-of-living crisis, climate...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Private renters desert Tories amid doubts over pledges of new powers for tenants

Private renters are deserting the Tories following fears that Liz Truss will water down promises of new powers to challenge bad landlords, a poll says.One in three tenants who voted for the Conservatives at the 2019 general election – a total of 400,000 people – now plan to vote for another party, the survey has found.This so-called “rent wall” could deprive the Tories of key swing seats such as Hastings and Rye, Milton Keynes North and Gloucester, the analysis suggests.The report, carried out for the housing campaign group Shelter, comes after Michael Gove, the champion of efforts to help...
POLITICS
BBC

Doncaster Sheffield Airport: PM Liz Truss vows to fight closure

Prime Minister Liz Truss has pledged to do all she can to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport. On Tuesday, owner Peel Group said the airport, which employs 800 workers, would wind down from 31 October. Speaking to BBC Look North, Ms Truss said: "I want to make sure that airport survives....
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

864K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy