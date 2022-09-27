Read full article on original website
WTAP
Locals discuss concerns over new business park currently under construction
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People of Washington Bottom came together Saturday afternoon to discuss concerns over a 29-acre business park currently under construction in their neighborhoods. The Saturday meeting was a chance for the Washington Bottom community to come together and discuss the construction of PMCompany’s business park. Jeff...
West Virginia elementary school janitor found with meth on campus, police say
VIENNA, W. Va. — A janitor at a West Virginia elementary school is accused of possessing methamphetamine and marijuana while on campus, authorities said. Clayton Wheeland, 25, of Elizabeth, was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, the Vienna Police Department said in a news release.
wvpublic.org
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County
The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
Wheeling, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Interviews held on the spot at job and career fair
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With resumes in hand and interview skills ready, job seekers filed in to the Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair on Thursday. The Highlands Event Center was filled with businesses looking for their next employees. This career fair gave anyone looking for employment the chance to actually meet people who are […]
A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back
MORGANTOWN — It was the second week of school at Morgantown High, and junior Olive Tapia couldn’t shake the sense that something was wrong. “I noticed that one of my teacher’s classrooms was a little empty,” Tapia said. “I couldn’t quite put my finger on what was missing.” After class, a friend pointed it out: […] A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WTRF
Safe Haven Law allows parents to surrender babies anonymously
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Safe Haven Law gives options for a parent to safely surrender a baby. The Safe Haven Law allows a parent to anonymously surrender their unharmed infant in a safe place with no recriminations. All 50 states have their own version of the Safe Haven Law.
WTRF
Neighbors Helping Neighbors 16th Annual Food Drive kicks off in the Ohio Valley
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Neighbors Helping Neighbors Annual Food Drive kicks off October 1 and runs through November 30. This is the sixteenth year for the drive which was started by a VISTA worker and benefits churches and agencies across the Ohio Valley. Seventeen organizations are participating...
wvpublic.org
Students Push Back On Pride Flag Ban And Autumn Harvest Festival Future In Doubt, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, the Monongalia County school superintendent earlier this month sent a letter to the county’s principals asking that Pride flags be removed from classrooms. Since then, community members have spoken at two county board of education meetings in favor of returning the flags to classrooms. As Chris Schulz reports, most recently students have taken matters into their own hands.
WTAP
Law enforcement on scene of car wreck on Route 50
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Route 50 near Montgomery Hill Road around 1:38 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to dispatchers. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, law enforcement is trying to divert traffic at this time. Traffic going westbound...
WTOV 9
Traffic advisories issued for I-70, I-470, U.S. 250 in Ohio, West Virginia
A film crew will be on I-470 Sunday. The West Virginia Division of Highways said that means a rolling roadblock on I-470 west between noon and 7 p.m. Traffic will be slowed to 25 to 35 miles an hour for short periods, and flaggers will be present through the day.
WTOV 9
Children's Home of Wheeling launches new Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Hospital
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Three years ago, Ohio Valley Medical Center hospital closed its doors, along with the Robert C. Byrd Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health Center. Now the Children's home of Wheeling has announced it is re-opening to provide the youth with psych services. On Thursday, officials gathered...
1 injured in accident involving school bus in Harrison County
According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, an accident involving a school bus and another vehicle was called in at 1:43 p.m. on Thursday in the 900 block of W. Pike Street in Clarksburg.
WDTV
WVU students affected by Cryptosporidium infection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University spokesperson says there are WVU students that have been affected by a recent Cryptospordium infection. Currently, two students have been affected by the infection. Those infected were part of a dairy heifer management class helf at the Stewartstown Road cattle farm, according to the University spokesperson.
Morgantown students walk out over Mon County Schools pride flag policy
A group of students and staff walked out of Morgantown High School on Wednesday, the second act of protest against Monongalia County Schools' policy which resulted in the removal of a pride flag within 24 hours.
WTOV 9
State of manufacturing in the Northern Panhandle in flux
The manufacturing industry is quickly growing, according to the Business Development Corporation of the Northern Panhandle. "When we think of manufacturing traditionally, we think hammers and nails and things like that, but what we are getting to now is what we call advanced manufacturing,” BDC Assistant Executive Director Jacob Keeney said. “More automated technology, more robotics, more high-end processing in the lines that we are manufacturing off."
WDTV
Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence on a road outside of White Hall. Several officers are searching in the area near the intersection of Dean Dr. and Riggi Ln. It is unclear exactly why they are there, but they arrived on the scene around...
WTOV 9
Former Belmont County resident who moved to Florida sees devastation of Ian
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Hurricane Ian left a nasty trail of destruction through Florida. A former resident of Belmont County -- who only had cell service for a short period of time -- was able to speak with NEWS9 on his experience. "I’m really thankful to be a live,...
WTOV 9
Wellsburg gets slice of state funding for removal of abandoned and dilapidated structures
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection have announced funding for 21 communities to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures. And Wellsburg is getting a slice of the pie – around $290,000. The WVDEP's newly established reclamation of abandoned and dilapidated...
WTAP
ODNR issues permit for injection well in Little Hocking amidst pollution fears
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has issued a permit for an injection well in Little Hocking. Some locals and the Little Hocking Water Association fear the project could pollute their drinking water. Linda Aller, a hydrogeologist with Bennett and Williams who works with the Little...
