The manufacturing industry is quickly growing, according to the Business Development Corporation of the Northern Panhandle. "When we think of manufacturing traditionally, we think hammers and nails and things like that, but what we are getting to now is what we call advanced manufacturing,” BDC Assistant Executive Director Jacob Keeney said. “More automated technology, more robotics, more high-end processing in the lines that we are manufacturing off."

FOLLANSBEE, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO