Tyler County, WV

WTAP

Locals discuss concerns over new business park currently under construction

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People of Washington Bottom came together Saturday afternoon to discuss concerns over a 29-acre business park currently under construction in their neighborhoods. The Saturday meeting was a chance for the Washington Bottom community to come together and discuss the construction of PMCompany’s business park. Jeff...
PARKERSBURG, WV
wvpublic.org

WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County

The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
High School Football PRO

Wheeling, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WHEELING, WV
County
WTRF- 7News

Interviews held on the spot at job and career fair

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With resumes in hand and interview skills ready, job seekers filed in to the Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair on Thursday. The Highlands Event Center was filled with businesses looking for their next employees.  This career fair gave anyone looking for employment the chance to actually meet people who are […]
WHEELING, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back

MORGANTOWN — It was the second week of school at Morgantown High, and junior Olive Tapia couldn’t shake the sense that something was wrong. “I noticed that one of my teacher’s classrooms was a little empty,” Tapia said. “I couldn’t quite put my finger on what was missing.” After class, a friend pointed it out: […] A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
#Linus K12#Heavy Equipment#Art#Simulators#Cm Labs
wvpublic.org

Students Push Back On Pride Flag Ban And Autumn Harvest Festival Future In Doubt, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the Monongalia County school superintendent earlier this month sent a letter to the county’s principals asking that Pride flags be removed from classrooms. Since then, community members have spoken at two county board of education meetings in favor of returning the flags to classrooms. As Chris Schulz reports, most recently students have taken matters into their own hands.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Law enforcement on scene of car wreck on Route 50

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Route 50 near Montgomery Hill Road around 1:38 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to dispatchers. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, law enforcement is trying to divert traffic at this time. Traffic going westbound...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WVU students affected by Cryptosporidium infection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University spokesperson says there are WVU students that have been affected by a recent Cryptospordium infection. Currently, two students have been affected by the infection. Those infected were part of a dairy heifer management class helf at the Stewartstown Road cattle farm, according to the University spokesperson.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTOV 9

State of manufacturing in the Northern Panhandle in flux

The manufacturing industry is quickly growing, according to the Business Development Corporation of the Northern Panhandle. "When we think of manufacturing traditionally, we think hammers and nails and things like that, but what we are getting to now is what we call advanced manufacturing,” BDC Assistant Executive Director Jacob Keeney said. “More automated technology, more robotics, more high-end processing in the lines that we are manufacturing off."
FOLLANSBEE, WV
WDTV

Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence on a road outside of White Hall. Several officers are searching in the area near the intersection of Dean Dr. and Riggi Ln. It is unclear exactly why they are there, but they arrived on the scene around...
WHITE HALL, WV

